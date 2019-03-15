Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Australian GP / Analysis

Analysis: How Racing Point has upgraded its ‘vanilla’ F1 car

shares
comments
Analysis: How Racing Point has upgraded its ‘vanilla’ F1 car
By:
23m ago

Racing Point has made a raft of changes to its RP19 for the first Formula 1 practice session of the season, updating its “vanilla” car for Melbourne from testing specification.

Although outfit formerly known as Force India emerged in testing with a brand new car, technical director Andy Green noted that there would be a number of changes ahead of the first round of the season. The team duly arrived in Australia with multiple new parts as it seeks to make up ground within the midfield battle.

With greater financial backing following Lawrence Stroll’s takeover, Racing Point team principal Otmar Szafnauer has suggested that the team can now afford to bring upgrades to “every race”.

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Following updates to the bargeboards and sidepod deflectors, the third ‘tooth’ now features a horizontal element to offer more options in conditioning the airflow shed from the front tyre.

This links up between the main bargeboard panel and the re-profiled sidepod-mounted pieces, assisting with sending tidy airflow around the undercut of the sidepods.

Those re-profiled bargeboard elements appear to be more pragmatic in turning air around the side of the car, with its trailing edge appearing sooner downstream to bring the top piece into play.

Racing Point RP19

Racing Point RP19

Photo by: Erik Junius

The mirrors have also been overhauled, featuring a more aggressive twin-mounting compared to that seen in testing. Doubling up as further flow conditioners, these help to enforce a cleaner passage of airflow over the sidepods with greater energy.

The top of the engine cover also features a small winglet behind the T-cam, directing flow downwards and around the shark fin.

With a large top inlet, the shed wake can produce a large mass of turbulence ahead of the rear wing - hence, the winglet diverts it towards the shark fin, where it can be ironed out and boosts the performance of the rear of the car.

The team has also taken advantage of a loophole in the brake duct regulations, bringing the upright surface in towards the wheel rim to add a small slot and turning fin to clean up the airflow shed under rotation.

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19

Photo by: Dirk Klynsmith / Sutton Images

Next article
Australian GP: Hamilton beats Vettel by 0.038s in FP1

Previous article

Australian GP: Hamilton beats Vettel by 0.038s in FP1
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Australian GP
Teams Racing Point
Author Jake Boxall-Legge
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Australian GP: Hamilton beats Vettel by 0.038s in FP1 Australian GP
Formula 1 / Practice report

Australian GP: Hamilton beats Vettel by 0.038s in FP1

1h ago
Mustang drivers slam 'bulls**t' Supercars parity claims Article
Supercars

Mustang drivers slam 'bulls**t' Supercars parity claims

Australian GP practice as it happened Article
Formula 1

Australian GP practice as it happened

Latest videos
The best F1 liveries countdown: From #5-1 04:50
Formula 1

The best F1 liveries countdown: From #5-1

6h ago
04:41
Formula 1

"Winning races, without a sense of entitlement" - Toto Wolff interview & model shop insights

10h ago

News in depth
Analysis: How Racing Point has upgraded its ‘vanilla’ F1 car
Formula 1

Analysis: How Racing Point has upgraded its ‘vanilla’ F1 car

Australian GP: Hamilton beats Vettel by 0.038s in FP1
Formula 1

Australian GP: Hamilton beats Vettel by 0.038s in FP1

The changes that ensure the Williams is legal
Formula 1

The changes that ensure the Williams is legal

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.