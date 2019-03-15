Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Deadline postponed to apply for F1 gearbox supply deal

shares
comments
Deadline postponed to apply for F1 gearbox supply deal
By:
1h ago

The FIA has extended the deadline for the submission of bids for the 2021 Formula 1 gearbox supply deal.

The governing body had issued an invitation to tender last month, covering the supply of a common gearbox cassette for the 2021-2024 period.

The original deadline was March 14, but before the deadline expired the FIA legal department issued a clarification in the form of an “erratum.”

It read: “In order to encourage the submission of bids, the FIA has decided to postpone the deadline for submitting a tender to 19 March 2019 at 12:00 pm. (noon).”

The other published deadlines, for a decision from the FIA and so on, have not changed.

The wording of the statement suggests that the FIA may be aware of at least one potential bidder who has not quite been able to complete its proposal on time.

Although no names have been mentioned, one possibility is that an F1 team is interested in chasing the contract.

The only known bidder is Xtrac, the company having confirmed its intention soon after the invitation was issued.

“I think it would be expected for us to submit a tender,” company president Peter Digby told Motorsport.com last month.

He subsequently admitted that the deadline was a challenge.

“It’s a tight timescale to work to," Digby said. "We have to submit everything by March 15th, so it’s a short amount of time. But that’s motor racing, and we’re used to tight timescales.”

It’s understood that Xtrac had its bid ready to go on Thursday, but has opted to take advantage of the change and wait for the new deadline.

Next article
Analysis: How Racing Point has upgraded its ‘vanilla’ F1 car

Previous article

Analysis: How Racing Point has upgraded its ‘vanilla’ F1 car
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Australian GP: Hamilton beats Vettel by 0.038s in FP1 Australian GP
Formula 1 / Practice report

Australian GP: Hamilton beats Vettel by 0.038s in FP1

2h ago
Live: Follow Australian GP practice as it happens Article
Formula 1

Live: Follow Australian GP practice as it happens

Mustang drivers slam 'bulls**t' Supercars parity claims Article
Supercars

Mustang drivers slam 'bulls**t' Supercars parity claims

Latest videos
The best F1 liveries countdown: From #5-1 04:50
Formula 1

The best F1 liveries countdown: From #5-1

7h ago
04:41
Formula 1

"Winning races, without a sense of entitlement" - Toto Wolff interview & model shop insights

12h ago

News in depth
Deadline postponed to apply for F1 gearbox supply deal
Formula 1

Deadline postponed to apply for F1 gearbox supply deal

Analysis: How Racing Point has upgraded its ‘vanilla’ F1 car
Formula 1

Analysis: How Racing Point has upgraded its ‘vanilla’ F1 car

Australian GP: Hamilton beats Vettel by 0.038s in FP1
Formula 1

Australian GP: Hamilton beats Vettel by 0.038s in FP1

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.