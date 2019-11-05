Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / United States GP / Breaking news

Racing Point: "Justice prevailed" with Kvyat penalty

shares
comments
Racing Point: "Justice prevailed" with Kvyat penalty
By:
Nov 5, 2019, 11:54 AM

Racing Point Formula 1 team boss Otmar Szafnauer says Daniil Kvyat deserved the five-second penalty that he received for his last-lap contact with Sergio Perez in the United States Grand Prix.

The penalty could have huge significance as it swapped 10th place in the race from Kvyat to Perez, and thus turned the initial one-point advantage for sixth place in the constructors’ championship for Toro Rosso into a one-point lead for Racing Point with two races to go.

The difference between sixth and seventh places in the constructors' standings in terms of the prize money distributed to the teams is around $5m.

Kvyat was penalised after he made contact with Perez while they battled for 10th on the final lap. Double-waved yellows prevented the Russian from trying at Turn 12, but having closed up on the Racing Point with the aid of DRS, he launched his attack at Turn 15.

“He deserved it,” Szafnauer told Motorsport.com.”You can’t make up all the time under double-waved yellows and not slow down, and then bounce off the kerbs into someone.

"I think justice prevailed. Without that Sergio would have held him off.

“If you look at the on-board, he just closes up under yellow. So without being able to close up you’ve only got a few turns left and you’re done.

“Checo [Perez] lifted like you’re supposed to – double-waved yellow, you’re supposed to prepare to slow down, not open the DRS. Why open the DRS if you’re prepared to lift and stop?”

Read Also:

FIA race director Michael Masi said that as with the similar last-lap incident Kvyat had with Nico Hulkenberg in Mexico, the decision to award a penalty was a straightforward one for the stewards, who had access to extra CCTV footage.

“It was fairly clear cut,” he said. “Obviously it being last lap we sent it straight through to them. Dany’s come up, bounced off the kerb on the inside, gone for the late braking manoeuvre, and contact resulted. The stewards had a look at it and made their determination.”

Szafnauer acknowledged that the battle for sixth with Toro Rosso is hotting up, especially given the financial implications.

“Two races left, so we’ll do all we can to try and catch up," he said. "You want to finish as high as you can, independent of the money. But the money absolutely does matter.

“We’ve got a fight on our hands there, and we’ve got to maximise our points in the next two races. Anything can happen, but we’ll work hard.”

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, leads Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, leads Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Next article
Hamilton had to face "demons" en route to sixth title

Previous article

Hamilton had to face "demons" en route to sixth title
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event United States GP
Drivers Sergio Perez Shop Now , Daniil Kvyat Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

United States GP

United States GP

1 Nov - 3 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 1 Nov
12:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 1 Nov
16:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 2 Nov
14:00
13:00
QU Sat 2 Nov
17:00
16:00
Race Sun 3 Nov
14:10
13:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Formula 1 could abandon Pirelli's 2020 tyres

2
Formula 1

Hamilton had to face "demons" en route to sixth title

2h
3
Formula 1

Ranked! Top 10 ugly F1 cars caused by rule changes

4
World Superbike

Honda reveals new WSBK model, confirms Haslam

3h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari explains dip in straightline speed at Austin

Latest videos

The pivotal moments in Lewis Hamilton's sixth F1 world championship 07:01
Formula 1

The pivotal moments in Lewis Hamilton's sixth F1 world championship

Starting Grid for the United States GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the United States GP

Tearing it up in Tinseltown with Red Bull Racing 08:54
Formula 1

Tearing it up in Tinseltown with Red Bull Racing

F1's 2021 rule changes explained 10:12
Formula 1

F1's 2021 rule changes explained

Tata Communications: Ross Brawn – finding new F1 audiences without alienating the traditional ones 04:04
Formula 1

Tata Communications: Ross Brawn – finding new F1 audiences without alienating the traditional ones

Latest news

Racing Point: "Justice prevailed" with Kvyat penalty
F1

Racing Point: "Justice prevailed" with Kvyat penalty

Hamilton had to face "demons" en route to sixth title
F1

Hamilton had to face "demons" en route to sixth title

Formula 1 could abandon Pirelli's 2020 tyres
F1

Formula 1 could abandon Pirelli's 2020 tyres

Ranked! Top 10 ugly F1 cars caused by rule changes
F1

Ranked! Top 10 ugly F1 cars caused by rule changes

US GP: Best images from Sunday’s race
F1

US GP: Best images from Sunday’s race

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.