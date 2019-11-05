Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / United States GP / Breaking news

Red Bull hails Albon's "phenomenal" Austin charge

shares
comments
Red Bull hails Albon's "phenomenal" Austin charge
By:
Nov 5, 2019, 1:05 PM

Red Bull Formula 1 team boss Christan Horner has said that the manner in which Alex Albon charged through the field in the United States Grand Prix was "phenomenal".

Albon got squeezed between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz at the first corner and the tangle damaged his front wing – forcing him to come into the pits for a nose change.

But despite rejoining at the back of the field, the Anglo-Thai driver made a brilliant recovery with what was eventually a three-stop strategy to come home in fifth place.

Horner paid tribute to Albon’s aggression in overtaking on a three-stop strategy.

“I think he has done another very strong job,” said Horner. “The first corner I think he just was a victim of circumstance, I can’t see how he could have avoided that as there was a pincer [movement] being caught between the two cars.

“Then obviously he needed the front wing change, came out, and was quite a way behind the field. But he was the quickest car on the circuit for a fair few laps and then his passing of the traffic, phenomenal.

“He must have passed Sainz three times on the different strategy he was on. He is very decisive in his overtaking, and he is very efficient in making his way through the traffic.

“He has a good feel for what is going on with the car and now he has moved in to P6 in the drivers’ championship after seven races, so he continues to impress the team with his development.”

Read Also:

With Albon having scored a good chunk of points since he replaced Pierre Gasly from the Belgian Grand Prix, he is favourite to retain the Red Bull seat for next year.

But Horner said that with the energy drink’s four drivers now under contract for next year, there was no need to rush into deciding who will partner Max Verstappen in 2020.

Asked by Motorsport.com what more Albon needed to do to convince Red Bull to commit to him for next year, Horner said: “He is doing a good job.

“I think we don’t need to make any hasty decisions but all the drivers are under contract for next year. We will take our time and at the relevant time come to a conclusion.”

Next article
Racing Point: "Justice prevailed" with Kvyat penalty

Previous article

Racing Point: "Justice prevailed" with Kvyat penalty
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event United States GP
Drivers Alex Albon
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

United States GP

United States GP

1 Nov - 3 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 1 Nov
Fri 1 Nov
12:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 1 Nov
Fri 1 Nov
16:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 2 Nov
Sat 2 Nov
14:00
13:00
QU
Sat 2 Nov
Sat 2 Nov
17:00
16:00
Race
Sun 3 Nov
Sun 3 Nov
14:10
13:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Formula 1 could abandon Pirelli's 2020 tyres

2
Formula 1

Ranked! Top 10 ugly F1 cars caused by rule changes

3
Formula 1

Ferrari explains dip in straightline speed at Austin

4
Formula 1

Red Bull hails Albon's "phenomenal" Austin charge

1h
5
World Superbike

Honda reveals new WSBK model, confirms Haslam

Latest videos

The pivotal moments in Lewis Hamilton's sixth F1 world championship 07:01
Formula 1

The pivotal moments in Lewis Hamilton's sixth F1 world championship

Starting Grid for the United States GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the United States GP

Tearing it up in Tinseltown with Red Bull Racing 08:54
Formula 1

Tearing it up in Tinseltown with Red Bull Racing

F1's 2021 rule changes explained 10:12
Formula 1

F1's 2021 rule changes explained

Tata Communications: Ross Brawn – finding new F1 audiences without alienating the traditional ones 04:04
Formula 1

Tata Communications: Ross Brawn – finding new F1 audiences without alienating the traditional ones

Latest news

Red Bull hails Albon's "phenomenal" Austin charge
F1

Red Bull hails Albon's "phenomenal" Austin charge

Racing Point: "Justice prevailed" with Kvyat penalty
F1

Racing Point: "Justice prevailed" with Kvyat penalty

Hamilton had to face "demons" en route to sixth title
F1

Hamilton had to face "demons" en route to sixth title

Formula 1 could abandon Pirelli's 2020 tyres
F1

Formula 1 could abandon Pirelli's 2020 tyres

Ranked! Top 10 ugly F1 cars caused by rule changes
F1

Ranked! Top 10 ugly F1 cars caused by rule changes

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.