Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Race in
21 Hours
:
04 Minutes
:
55 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
103 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Belgian GP / Breaking news

Q2 exit 'not a surprise' for Ferrari - Vettel

shares
comments
Q2 exit 'not a surprise' for Ferrari - Vettel
By:

Sebastian Vettel says Ferrari's double Q2 elimination in Formula 1 qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix was "not a surprise" given its ongoing struggles.

Ferrari slumped to its worst qualifying performance of the 2020 season so far at Spa on Saturday as both Charles Leclerc and Vettel were eliminated in Q2, finishing 13th and 14th respectively.

The team has struggled throughout the race weekend, with Leclerc scraping through Q1 by less than one tenth of a second.

It meant Ferrari ended qualifying as the seventh-fastest team, only beating the cars from Williams, Alfa Romeo and Haas.

"It is the true picture of what the car can do around here today," Vettel said after the session.

"Obviously we tried everything we can, and there was a lot of effort going in from last night to today trying to make things better.

"I think we did a little bit. Obviously we're not where we want to be, but that's not the first race and the first qualifying where that's the case."

Vettel added that it was "no surprise" given Ferrari's current struggles with the SF1000 car, and felt it was doubtful the team would even reach Q2 after propping up the timesheets in final practice.

"P13 is not as exciting as P1, but still we tried to put everything together," Vettel said. "This morning we looked like we didn't make it to Q2 and we did with both cars.

"Obviously that's not a success, but it's everything we could do today and where we stand."

The result marks a significant fall for Ferrari since it locked out the front row of the grid for last year's Belgian Grand Prix, with pole-sitter Leclerc going on to win the race.

Leclerc said after qualifying that it was "very difficult" to give an explanation for why Ferrari had lost so much performance in the space of a year.

"It's a big step back from the others, so we need to try and find the main issue to try and address it," Leclerc said.

"It's not a good day but it's like this at the moment. We need to keep working hard.

"Everybody in the team needs to keep their heads up, even though it's very difficult on a day like this.

"I can also understand the fans at home that are very disappointed. It's understandable, but as drivers, we'll try to make the best race possible tomorrow, even though we can't expect any miracles."

Hamilton: Hard to regain focus after Chadwick Boseman's death

Previous article

Hamilton: Hard to regain focus after Chadwick Boseman's death

Next article

Verstappen thinks running out of energy didn't cost him P2

Verstappen thinks running out of energy didn't cost him P2
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Belgian GP
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Belgian GP: Hamilton beats Bottas to pole by 0.5s
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Qualifying report

Belgian GP: Hamilton beats Bottas to pole by 0.5s

Horner: Mercedes move proves high rake concept works
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Mercedes move proves high rake concept works

Q2 exit 'not a surprise' for Ferrari - Vettel
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Q2 exit 'not a surprise' for Ferrari - Vettel

Verstappen thinks running out of energy didn't cost him P2
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen thinks running out of energy didn't cost him P2

Hamilton: Hard to regain focus after Chadwick Boseman's death
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Hard to regain focus after Chadwick Boseman's death

Hamilton "just wanted clean air" despite tow advantage
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton "just wanted clean air" despite tow advantage

Wolff: Hamilton’s tyre dream a ‘physical impossibility'
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Hamilton’s tyre dream a ‘physical impossibility'

Wolff: Mercedes didn't get all it wanted in Concorde talks
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Mercedes didn't get all it wanted in Concorde talks

Latest news

Hamilton "just wanted clean air" despite tow advantage
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton "just wanted clean air" despite tow advantage

Verstappen thinks running out of energy didn't cost him P2
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen thinks running out of energy didn't cost him P2

Q2 exit 'not a surprise' for Ferrari - Vettel
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Q2 exit 'not a surprise' for Ferrari - Vettel

Hamilton: Hard to regain focus after Chadwick Boseman's death
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Hard to regain focus after Chadwick Boseman's death

Trending

1
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Hamilton beats Bottas to pole by 0.5s

1h
2
Formula 1

Horner: Mercedes move proves high rake concept works

3
Formula 1

Q2 exit 'not a surprise' for Ferrari - Vettel

1h
4
Formula 1

Verstappen thinks running out of energy didn't cost him P2

45m
5
Formula 1

Hamilton: Hard to regain focus after Chadwick Boseman's death

1h

Latest news

Hamilton "just wanted clean air" despite tow advantage
Formula 1

Hamilton "just wanted clean air" despite tow advantage

Verstappen thinks running out of energy didn't cost him P2
Formula 1

Verstappen thinks running out of energy didn't cost him P2

Q2 exit 'not a surprise' for Ferrari - Vettel
Formula 1

Q2 exit 'not a surprise' for Ferrari - Vettel

Hamilton: Hard to regain focus after Chadwick Boseman's death
Formula 1

Hamilton: Hard to regain focus after Chadwick Boseman's death

Belgian GP: Hamilton beats Bottas to pole by 0.5s
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Hamilton beats Bottas to pole by 0.5s

Latest videos

Onboard Lap of Bahrain 'Oval' 01:06
Formula 1

Onboard Lap of Bahrain 'Oval'

The F1 Steering Innovations That Were Banned 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 Steering Innovations That Were Banned

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Photographer 01:00
Formula 1

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Photographer

Lewis and La’Trai, Surprise Virtual Garage Tour 05:49
Formula 1

Lewis and La’Trai, Surprise Virtual Garage Tour

10 Of The Most Memorable Motorsport Moments 07:39
Formula 1

10 Of The Most Memorable Motorsport Moments

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.