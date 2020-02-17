Formula 1
Australian GP
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
24 days
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
31 days
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
45 days
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
FP1 in
59 days
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
73 days
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
80 days
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
93 days
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
108 days
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
116 days
R
Formula 1
French GP
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
129 days
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
136 days
R
Formula 1
British GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
150 days
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
164 days
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
192 days
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
199 days
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
213 days
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
220 days
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
234 days
R
Formula 1
United States GP
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
249 days
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
256 days
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
269 days
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
283 days
F1 teams "can't afford" to lose testing time now

F1 teams "can't afford" to lose testing time now
By:
Co-author: Basile Davoine
Feb 17, 2020, 1:05 PM

Formula 1's reduction of pre-season testing from eight days to six will mean a "big change" for teams, reckons Romain Grosjean, with pressure ramped up massively not to lose track time.

As part of a push to reduce costs and minimise the strain on staff because of an expanded calendar, F1 teams will get two days less official pre-season testing at Barcelona this year.

For Grosjean, whose Haas outfit is especially eager to get as much information as it can about its car in testing after the troubles it faced last year, there will be an extra edge to making sure things work this time out.

"It's a big change, it's a big difference," Grosjean told Motorsport.com. "All it takes is for the weather not to be yours and it's a lost day right away.

"Last year, we had a lot of electrical problems when it was just a fuse somewhere that was bothering us, and it put us out of action for whole mornings. Now, we can't afford to have that.

"We have to have the car working. We have to drive it and push it on a little bit, in all possible circumstances, to be ready so we know what to do at the races."

Renault executive director Marcin Budkowski says with so few days of testing now, it was important that teams minimised the chances of any unexpected surprises.

"Certainly when you have six days of testing you don't want to discover issues," he explained. "I think it's the same on the engine side.

"In any case, it is tight. You know if you have a monumental issue in Barcelona you are two weeks away from sending your car to Melbourne so if you have have six days or eight days, it's tight.

"It just puts more pressure and you really want to do the same amount of testing, acquire all the data on the aero, all the race data, all the testing on the tyres.

"We have six days to do it rather than then eight. No in-season testing as well this year, so it's significant in terms of what you can do."

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
24 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
21:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
01:00
16:00
FP3
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
23:00
14:00
QU
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
02:00
17:00
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
01:10
16:10
