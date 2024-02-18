Piero Ferrari hinted to Quartararo about Hamilton F1 signing
Yamaha MotoGP rider Fabio Quartararo has revealed that Piero Ferrari hinted to the Frenchman of its signing of Lewis Hamilton to its Formula 1 team during a factory visit.
Fabio Quartararo in the Mercedes W13
Fabio Quartararo
Ferrari dropped a bombshell on the motorsport world earlier this month when it announced that it had signed seven-time F1 champion Hamilton for 2025.
It will bring to an end a fruitful 11-year partnership with the Mercedes F1 team, whom Hamilton joined from McLaren at the end of 2012 and won six of his seven world titles between 2014 and 2020.
Quartararo is a known F1 fan and lover of cars, and prior to MotoGP pre-season testing kicking off he took a trip to Ferrari’s Maranello base at the end of January.
The 2021 MotoGP champion was shown around by Piero Ferrari, son of the marque’s founder Enzo.
In an interview with Motorsport.com, Quartararo revealed that Ferrari insinuated to him that Hamilton would be joining its F1 team – but he didn’t realise it until after the announcement.
“It was strange, because I was visiting Maranello a couple of days before the announcement and Piero Ferrari suggested it to me,” Quartararo said.
“But at that moment I didn’t know how to interpret it, I didn’t get it. I didn’t fall for it until it became official.”
Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, battles with Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Commenting on the news, Quartararo added: “I always remember Lewis at Mercedes. I’m not even aware of his time at McLaren.
“It’s going to be strange to see him dressed in red.”
Hamilton has repeatedly expressed his love of motorcycles and MotoGP before, making several visits to the MotoGP paddock over the years.
In 2019, through mutual sponsorship between Mercedes and Yamaha, Hamilton and MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi engaged in a ride swap.
At Valencia’s Ricardo Tormo circuit, Hamilton rode Rossi’s M1 Yamaha MotoGP bike for the first time while the latter took control of his title-winning Mercedes from that year.
Hamilton has not since sampled MotoGP machinery, while Rossi retired from the series at the end of 2021 to pursue a career in GT racing.
Quartararo had been in talks about driving a Mercedes F1 car in 2022, but nothing came of it.
Former Yamaha works rider Jorge Lorenzo did test a 2014-spec W05 F1 car at Silverstone.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Vasseur: 2024 no transition year for Ferrari before Hamilton move
Vasseur: 2024 no transition year for Ferrari before Hamilton move Vasseur: 2024 no transition year for Ferrari before Hamilton move
How Mercedes F1 team looks to have resolved one of Hamilton’s bugbears
How Mercedes F1 team looks to have resolved one of Hamilton’s bugbears How Mercedes F1 team looks to have resolved one of Hamilton’s bugbears
How Hamilton's Ferrari deal makes Russell's F1 2024 harder
How Hamilton's Ferrari deal makes Russell's F1 2024 harder How Hamilton's Ferrari deal makes Russell's F1 2024 harder
Verstappen would “never say never” to Hamilton-style Ferrari F1 move
Verstappen would “never say never” to Hamilton-style Ferrari F1 move Verstappen would “never say never” to Hamilton-style Ferrari F1 move
Leclerc knew of Ferrari’s Hamilton plan before signing new contract
Leclerc knew of Ferrari’s Hamilton plan before signing new contract Leclerc knew of Ferrari’s Hamilton plan before signing new contract
Can Ferrari's all-new car challenge for 2024's F1 honours?
Can Ferrari's all-new car challenge for 2024's F1 honours? Can Ferrari's all-new car challenge for 2024's F1 honours?
Latest news
Motorsport.com unveils sleek new website design for enhanced user experience
Motorsport.com unveils sleek new website design for enhanced user experience Motorsport.com unveils sleek new website design for enhanced user experience
Vasseur: 2024 no transition year for Ferrari before Hamilton move
Vasseur: 2024 no transition year for Ferrari before Hamilton move Vasseur: 2024 no transition year for Ferrari before Hamilton move
Le Mans 24 Hours entry list published, 23 Hypercars for 2024
Le Mans 24 Hours entry list published, 23 Hypercars for 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list published, 23 Hypercars for 2024
Aprilia hopes 2027 rules can attract new manufacturers to MotoGP
Aprilia hopes 2027 rules can attract new manufacturers to MotoGP Aprilia hopes 2027 rules can attract new manufacturers to MotoGP
Prime
Karun Chandhok's 10 big F1 questions of 2024
Karun Chandhok's 10 big F1 questions of 2024 Karun Chandhok's 10 big F1 questions of 2024
How the Horner investigation eclipsed Red Bull’s 2024 F1 launch
How the Horner investigation eclipsed Red Bull’s 2024 F1 launch How the Horner investigation eclipsed Red Bull’s 2024 F1 launch
The Mercedes-like design decisions in Red Bull's follow-up to an F1 world-beater
The Mercedes-like design decisions in Red Bull's follow-up to an F1 world-beater The Mercedes-like design decisions in Red Bull's follow-up to an F1 world-beater
Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull
Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments