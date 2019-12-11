Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton and Rossi complete ride-swap

shares
comments
Hamilton and Rossi complete ride-swap
By:
Dec 11, 2019, 6:58 PM

Six-time Formula 1 World Champion and seven-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi have completed their ride swap at Valencia.

Rossi drove the 2017 Mercedes W08, while Hamilton used the 2019 Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1 that the MotoGP rider had used in the season finale at Valencia in November.

Images released by Monster Energy – the title sponsor of Yamaha – show both Rossi and Hamilton riding a MotoGP bike on track at the same time. 

Read Also:

It is known that Hamilton undertook running at Valencia on Sunday, as Franco Morbdielli advised him of the bike and circuit lines. Hamilton had met Morbidelli earlier this season when the Mercedes driver attended the MotoGP season opener at Qatar as a guest of the Petronas-backed, Yamaha-running SRT team. 

Hamilton has further experience of riding racing bikes, having spent a day at Jerez on a Yamaha R1 M Superbike last year with help from factory World Superbike riders Michael van der Mark and Alex Lowes, impressing the Crescent-run WSBK team.

Read Also:

“It’s so awesome to see a legend like Valentino in the car,” said Hamilton. "I’m excited for him, for discovering the car for the first time. [It] reminds me of my first time in an F1 car. When you see all the team around you, it’s just a different animal.” 

Reflecting on his time riding the Yamaha YZR-M1 with Rossi, Hamilton added: “It was so cool to be out on track and see Valentino ahead of me on the same bike.”

Rossi has previously racked up F1 experience and has tested for Ferrari on several occasions, beginning in 2002 when he created speculation that he would make a switch to four wheels after impressing Michael Schumacher. 

Read Also:

His last F1 test came in 2010, although he has raced on four wheels several times since.

“I was a big fan of Lewis’ before but now I am even more," said Rossi. "We had a fantastic day, where the two top classes of motorsports not only met, but worked together. 

"I felt like a real F1 driver for a day. I didn’t want the day to end. I also rode the YZR-M1 on track with Lewis. It was a proud moment for the team to share our passion with him. 

"Technically, Valencia is a hard track and today was windy so, at one point, I thought it would be difficult for Lewis to continue, but he was brilliant on the bike and his position on the M1 was great. I think he had loads of fun, which is the main thing.” 

Read Also:

The Valencia running meant Rossi was the first MotoGP rider to drive an F1 car since works Honda riders Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa drove a Toro Rosso in 2018.

 

Next article
Gary Anderson: The 2019 verdict on top F1 teams and engines

Previous article

Gary Anderson: The 2019 verdict on top F1 teams and engines

Next article

Gallery: Hamilton and Rossi swap rides at Valencia

Gallery: Hamilton and Rossi swap rides at Valencia
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1 , MotoGP
Drivers Valentino Rossi Shop Now , Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now , Yamaha Factory Racing
Author Tom Errington

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Rossi: “Much has changed” since I last drove an F1 car

30m
2
Formula 1

Gallery: Hamilton and Rossi swap rides at Valencia

1h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton and Rossi complete ride-swap

1h
4
MotoGP

Honda team boss hits back over rivals' Marc Marquez claims

5
Formula 1

Vietnam reveals updated F1 circuit layout

Latest videos

Would Hamilton switch to Ferrari for 2021? 10:43
Formula 1

Would Hamilton switch to Ferrari for 2021?

10 times F1 teams employed “interim” cars 10:27
Formula 1

10 times F1 teams employed “interim” cars

Zandvoort Architect sheds light on the new changes 04:41
Formula 1

Zandvoort Architect sheds light on the new changes

Virtual lap of the new Zandvoort circuit 01:24
Formula 1

Virtual lap of the new Zandvoort circuit

Zandvoort banking under construction ahead of 2020 F1 return 00:49
Formula 1

Zandvoort banking under construction ahead of 2020 F1 return

Latest news

Rossi: “Much has changed” since I last drove an F1 car
F1

Rossi: “Much has changed” since I last drove an F1 car

Gallery: Hamilton and Rossi swap rides at Valencia
F1

Gallery: Hamilton and Rossi swap rides at Valencia

Hamilton and Rossi complete ride-swap
F1

Hamilton and Rossi complete ride-swap

Gary Anderson: The 2019 verdict on top F1 teams and engines
F1

Gary Anderson: The 2019 verdict on top F1 teams and engines

F1's options to define its next powertrain step
F1

F1's options to define its next powertrain step

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
21 Feb
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.