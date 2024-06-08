All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1 Canadian GP

Perez's current F1 issues "psychological", not car issue - Marko

Sergio Perez's current Formula 1 qualifying woes are "psychological", according to Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko, following the Mexican's Q1 exit at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The recently re-signed Perez, whose new two-year deal with Red Bull was announced on Tuesday, followed up his exit in the opening stage of qualifying two weeks ago in Monaco with a similar vein of misfortune at Montreal.

He qualified only 16th in Canada, having been dumped into the drop zone by Alex Albon.

This mirrors a similar run of form last season, when Perez's Saturday performances began to drop off towards the middle of the year - the genesis of which could be traced to the Miami Grand Prix.

Marko reckoned that Perez's woes were purely self-inflicted and that he was uncomfortable in races where track conditions were more critical.

"It's not the car, you can see that with Max. I think it's more psychological," the Austrian said on ServusTV. 

"It was close, and when the conditions change, he finds it much more difficult. But the fact that it's already the third time (not in Q3) is painful."

Although Perez looked set to scrape into Q2, he spent the final moments of Q1 teetering on the brink of the drop zone - which he fell into when Albon punched in a lap at the death of the session.

Last year's championship runner-up reckoned that his issues in qualifying stemmed from a lack of comfort with the rear end of his RB20, particularly in the changeable conditions.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, with his performance coach Jose Canales in the pit lane

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, with his performance coach Jose Canales in the pit lane

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

He said that this contributed to his struggles to load temperature into the tyres, but was confident that he could enact a fightback to secure points in Sunday's race.

"It was a massive frustration. It was a session where everything reset with the weather. We just couldn't get everything to work, especially the rear axle. I think it was a very strange session for a lot of cars out there," Perez contended.

"We did struggle quite a lot with the rear end, so I think we got to understand what the reason behind it was.

"I think the track being so green it really reset things up but I was struggling to put the temperature into the tyre and I think that was the main struggle.

"We've got some bits to understand tomorrow and we are able to secure a couple of points, that will be a good result and then really just go from there."

Additional reporting by Filip Cleeren and Norman Fischer

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Canadian GP
Next article Ferrari F1 drivers baffled by lack of pace after Q2 exit in Canada

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jake Boxall-Legge
More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Sainz: Ferrari's "very weak" F1 Canadian GP weekend a one-off

Sainz: Ferrari's "very weak" F1 Canadian GP weekend a one-off

Formula 1
Canadian GP
Sainz: Ferrari's "very weak" F1 Canadian GP weekend a one-off
Norris "should have won" F1 Canadian GP, "had enough time to box"

Norris "should have won" F1 Canadian GP, "had enough time to box"

Formula 1
Canadian GP
Norris "should have won" F1 Canadian GP, "had enough time to box"
Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Sergio Perez
More from
Sergio Perez
Perez handed Spanish GP grid drop after F1 Canada crash

Perez handed Spanish GP grid drop after F1 Canada crash

Formula 1
Spanish GP
Perez handed Spanish GP grid drop after F1 Canada crash
Horner: Perez needs to rebound from "horrible" weekend

Horner: Perez needs to rebound from "horrible" weekend

Formula 1
Canadian GP
Horner: Perez needs to rebound from "horrible" weekend
The three factors behind Verstappen overturning Perez's real Suzuka advantage

The three factors behind Verstappen overturning Perez's real Suzuka advantage

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
The three factors behind Verstappen overturning Perez's real Suzuka advantage
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
2024 F1 Canadian GP results: Verstappen wins wild wet/dry race

2024 F1 Canadian GP results: Verstappen wins wild wet/dry race

Formula 1
Canadian GP
2024 F1 Canadian GP results: Verstappen wins wild wet/dry race
Red Bull must deliver cleaner F1 weekends - Verstappen

Red Bull must deliver cleaner F1 weekends - Verstappen

Formula 1
Canadian GP
Red Bull must deliver cleaner F1 weekends - Verstappen
Have Red Bull's F1 weaknesses really been found out?

Have Red Bull's F1 weaknesses really been found out?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Have Red Bull's F1 weaknesses really been found out?

Latest news

FIA admonishes F1 Canadian GP promoter over track invasion

FIA admonishes F1 Canadian GP promoter over track invasion

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP
FIA admonishes F1 Canadian GP promoter over track invasion
Perez handed Spanish GP grid drop after F1 Canada crash

Perez handed Spanish GP grid drop after F1 Canada crash

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
Perez handed Spanish GP grid drop after F1 Canada crash
Supercars star Cam Waters' Cup debut was short but 'sensational'

Supercars star Cam Waters' Cup debut was short but 'sensational'

NAS NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
Supercars star Cam Waters' Cup debut was short but 'sensational'
How a patient approach helped Power end a two-year winless streak

How a patient approach helped Power end a two-year winless streak

Indy IndyCar
Road America
How a patient approach helped Power end a two-year winless streak

Prime

Discover prime content
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?
The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan

The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan
How F1 moved away from subjective scrutineering on issues of flexing

How F1 moved away from subjective scrutineering on issues of flexing

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How F1 moved away from subjective scrutineering on issues of flexing
Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets

Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global