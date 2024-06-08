Ferrari F1 drivers baffled by lack of pace after Q2 exit in Canada
Charles Leclerc says Ferrari is at a loss to explain its lack of pace after a disastrous Formula 1 qualifying ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Leclerc won the Monaco GP two weeks ago and his Ferrari team arrived in Canada as favourites for victory in Montreal given the nature of the circuit, which favours the characteristics of its car.
But both Leclerc and team-mate Carlos Sainz were eliminated in Q2 at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, with the Monegasque finishing 11th, one place ahead of the Spaniard.
Leclerc admitted Ferrari was "nowhere" with its pace, saying he felt something was wrong with his car during final practice.
"Well, we are just not fast enough and unfortunately, that's it," said Leclerc. "I mean, in FP3 we were nowhere on the dry, in qualifying we were nowhere on the dry as well.
"I don't have any explanations for now. In FP3 already we felt that something was wrong, we couldn't see what was wrong and that was exactly the same in qualifying where it definitely felt like something was wrong but nothing we could see was wrong."
He added: "The grip was just extremely poor in the first sector especially, and then once you slide in the first sector it's a snowball effect and you never really get the performance out of the car."
Leclerc conceded the result came as a shock given Ferrari's progress in recent races.
"Very surprising," he added. "I did not expect that and it's obviously disappointing but we've got a race tomorrow. I believe that in the race the issues that we have had in qualifying will be a bit different."
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Sainz was also baffled as to why Ferrari's performance had disappeared, but the Spaniard reckoned it was a combination of factors contributing to its struggles.
"I think right now, I can just tell you we are lacking grip and our ride doesn't look as good as it did in Monaco," Sainz said. "For these two reasons, lack of grip, warm-up, ride, everything around Canada seems trickier than Monaco.
"We are a bit surprised, everyone knows, because since FP3 really we saw we were slow and this weekend was going to be a tough one, and you never expect to go from fighting for a win and pole position to being out in Q2, but this is Formula 1.
"I've seen worse things happen and we will go back and analyse why we're struggling around here."
Additional reporting by Filip Cleeren and Jonathan Noble
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Sainz: Ferrari's "very weak" F1 Canadian GP weekend a one-off
Sainz not ready to decide F1 future amid Williams flattery
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025
Sainz laughs off rumours his 2025 F1 contract is signed
Ferrari sees no risk of Hamilton/Leclerc taking points off each other in F1
How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains
Latest news
FIA admonishes F1 Canadian GP promoter over track invasion
Perez handed Spanish GP grid drop after F1 Canada crash
Supercars star Cam Waters' Cup debut was short but 'sensational'
How a patient approach helped Power end a two-year winless streak
Prime
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?
The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan
How F1 moved away from subjective scrutineering on issues of flexing
Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments