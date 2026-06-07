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F1 Monaco GP: Kimi Antonelli takes dominant win in non-score for George Russell

The Mercedes driver won from pole to establish a huge F1 championship advantage with title rival Russell outside of the points

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Edited:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Kimi Antonelli overcame the drama of a Monaco Grand Prix that descended into late chaos to claim his fifth successive Formula 1 win, as Charles Leclerc and Lance Stroll's late crashes at Antony Noghes preceded a red flag and a closing eight-lap shootout.

A processional affair was soon blown open in the final quarter when Stroll hit the wall and prompted the emergence of the safety car on lap 60.

This led to a flurry of action in the pitlane ahead of the lap 66 restart, but Leclerc's crash at the same corner prompted the safety car's return - and, shortly after, the red flag.

The culprit was a recently resurfaced layer of track on the entry to the final corner, which had broken up and left a sprinkling of asphalt on the racing line.

Neither driver agreed that this was the cause of their crashes, however; Stroll theorised that an engine braking issue was behind his crash, with Leclerc blaming the brakes.

After the track was cleaned up and inspected by the FIA, the race was resumed after a 40 minute pause, with the field instructed to perform a standing start where Antonelli led Lewis Hamilton on the front row.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Despite Ferrari's prowess off the line, Antonelli kept calm in the face of chaos and covered off Hamilton into the first corner, which proved to be the clincher.

The 19-year-old had led every lap up until that point; hints of an early battle between the championship leader and fellow front-row occupant Max Verstappen had been dashed immediately, when the Dutchman's Red Bull spluttered off the line and prompted the field behind to take evasive action.

This put the two Ferraris, Hamilton from Leclerc, behind Antonelli, but the polesitter fled the scene immediately and gathered more than the required one-second advantage to nullify a potential attack from the seven-time world champion.

Antonelli's lead was up to five seconds by the end of the 10th lap. The gap between he and Hamilton closed up over the next 10 tours, briefly shrinking to below three seconds as the Italian had to dice with the early stoppers queuing up to be lapped.

Yet, once the traffic had been cleared and when Antonelli had managed his brake temperatures, the gap over Hamilton quickly began to swell by over a second per lap.

The Mercedes driver looked serene in the lead of the race, continuing to run at a pace that was not viable for Ferrari to match.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

After pitting at half distance, a few laps after both Ferraris had conducted their stops, Antonelli returned to the circuit with 17.3 seconds in hand over Hamilton.

From there, it looked increasingly easy for Antonelli; a minor scare emerged when his Mercedes powertrain suffered a small derate on the run to Massenet, but Mercedes was able to identify the issue.

Yet, Stroll's crash threw a spanner into the works, producing the safety car which wiped out Antonelli's now nearly-30-second lead over Hamilton.

After five laps in formation while the Aston Martin was being cleared, Antonelli appeared to have kept the Ferrari behind him covered off through the opening laps, although the race was put on ice moments later when Leclerc also crashed at the final corner.

Antonelli maintained his cool to keep Hamilton in check on the eventual final restart, as the 41-year-old couldn't keep hold of the leader's coat-tails.

Hamilton had been one of many drivers to pick up a penalty for speeding in the pitlane, although he was able to serve this correctly when switching to the softs during the safety car period.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Dom Gibbons / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Isack Hadjar crossed the line behind Pierre Gasly, but was promoted to third when the Alpine driver was hit with two five-second penalties - although for speeding in the pitlane.

Hadjar has an investigation dangling over his head for a safety car infringement, where the Red Bull driver appeared to slow down ahead of George Russell and conceded more than 10 car lengths to the car ahead.

Oscar Piastri was classified in fourth amid a difficult weekend for McLaren, which had to retire Lando Norris' car as the reigning champion battled a problematic battery.

The Racing Bulls pair of Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad captured a big haul of points for the Italian squad. Lindblad had earlier interrupted Williams' hold-up play to get both cars into the points, and did not make a single pitstop; instead, he benefitted from a red flag gamble, where he was duly able to switch to the softs for the final stage of the race.

Gasly was demoted to seventh ahead of Alex Albon and Esteban Ocon, while a late 10-second penalty awarded to Nico Hulkenberg promoted Sergio Perez into the top 10 to provisionally score Cadillac's first F1 point - although he is also awaiting the stewards' office to make a call on whether he false-started on the restart.

Perez had earlier served a penalty for mistakenly starting in Gabriel Bortoleto's empty grid box, as the Brazilian started the grand prix from the pitlane.

Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team, Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team, Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Hulkenberg had hit Carlos Sainz on the first tour of the lap 71 restart at the hairpin, pitching the Williams driver into the wall. Sainz's afternoon was ruined further when he was tagged by Franco Colapinto moments later at Portier.

Russell endured a miserable afternoon after failing to serve a five-second speeding penalty during his second stop under the safety car; the Mercedes mechanics immediately got to work on the car, rather than wait for five seconds.

After dropping to a net fourth after his stop under the safety car, Russell's chances of points were rendered slim when he was awarded a drive-through penalty after the team failed to clear the five-second arrears - and he duly crossed the line in 13th, behind Fernando Alonso and Bortoleto.

Read Also:

F1 Monaco GP results

RACE

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Chassis Engine
1 Italy A. Antonelli Mercedes 12 78

-

     4 25   Mercedes Mercedes
2 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 78

+6.271

6.271

 6.271   5 18   Ferrari Ferrari
3 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 78

+23.394

23.394

 17.123   4 15   Red Bull Red Bull
4 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 78

+24.261

24.261

 0.867   5 12   McLaren Mercedes
5 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 78

+26.553

26.553

 2.292   4 10   RB Red Bull
6 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 78

+29.010

29.010

 2.457   4 8   RB Red Bull
7 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 78

+30.369

30.369

 1.359   4 6   Alpine Mercedes
8 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 78

+33.413

33.413

 3.044   5 4   Williams Mercedes
9 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 78

+37.140

37.140

 3.727   5 2   Haas Ferrari
10 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 78

+39.153

39.153

 2.013   6 1   Cadillac Ferrari
11 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 78

+41.899

41.899

 2.746   6     Aston Martin Honda
12 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 78

+42.748

42.748

 0.849   7     Audi Audi
13 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 78

+43.353

43.353

 0.605   5     Mercedes Mercedes
14 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 78

+44.102

44.102

 0.749   6     Audi Audi
15 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 78

+48.964

48.964

 4.862   5     Alpine Mercedes
dnf Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 70

8 Laps

     5   Accident Williams Mercedes
dnf Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 64

14 Laps

     3   Accident Ferrari Ferrari
dnf Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 56

22 Laps

     1   Accident Aston Martin Honda
dnf United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 43

35 Laps

     1   Retirement McLaren Mercedes
dnf United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 27

51 Laps

     2   Retirement Haas Ferrari
dnf Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 15

63 Laps

     2   Retirement Cadillac Ferrari
dnf Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 0

78 Laps

     1   Retirement Red Bull Red Bull
View full results

Photos from Monaco GP - Sunday

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Jackie Stewart

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Lily Rowland

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Fisher in the Paddock

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Isabella Bernardini

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Allan McNish, Racing Director of Audi F1 Team talks to Donald Trump Jr and his wife Bettina Anderson

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Tion Wayne

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Mika Hakkinen

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Sir Jackie Stewart and Jacky Ickx.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Yachts in the harbour.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian on the grid.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian on the grid.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian in the paddock with Silvia Domenicali and Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula One Group.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Mohammed ben Sulayem, FIA President, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco, and Stefano Domenicali, CEO, Formula One Group.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Audi F1 Team pit stop practice.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Alexander Albon, Williams, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Marshals clear the track under the red flag.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
The track is swept during a red flag delay.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
An official signals 5 minutes left until the restart in the pit lane.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, crosses the finish line to win the Monaco Grand Prix.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Formula 1
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