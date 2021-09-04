Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Verstappen unaware of DRS failure on Dutch GP pole lap Next / Mazepin "f***ed off", blames Schumacher for ruining Q1 lap on purpose
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Perez: Q1 exit at Zandvoort "really hard to digest"

By:

Sergio Perez says his Zandvoort Q1 exit is “really hard to digest” after a few factors combined to leave him 16th in Formula 1 qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix.

Perez: Q1 exit at Zandvoort "really hard to digest"

Perez was the first driver to take the chequered flag in Q1, initially going eighth, but significant track evolution meant he was shuffled down to 16th and eliminated in the opening stage of qualifying.

It marked a major setback for Perez and Red Bull. Overtaking is set to be difficult at Zandvoort on Sunday due to the track layout, and polesitter Max Verstappen is left alone at the front against the two Mercedes cars without the support of his teammate.

Perez explained after qualifying that a combination of misjudging the likely cut-off time, the track evolution and traffic ahead of his final lap led to "a bit of a mess".

"We didn't manage to complete the lap, I think we missed out by 1.5 seconds, or something like that," Perez said.

"It's extremely frustrating, because we definitely had the pace today to lock the front row. I think I was progressing well, I was feeling more comfortable as the run was progressing.

"Tomorrow is going to be a very hard one, but I look forward to try and score something, minimise the damage tomorrow."

Perez said the processes with his engineers to keep him updated on the on-track scenario would be "something I'd like to discuss internally", and that he wouldn't put blame on anyone for the Q1 drop-out.

"I think we are all to blame for [it]," Perez said. "That's how we approach, and that's why we are a strong team."

 

It marked the second weekend in a row where Perez has failed to qualify near the front of the field, having slumped to seventh place in wet conditions at Spa last week.

"Obviously we are a new group of people in the team, so we're just getting on top of things," Perez said.

"I think Belgium and here were two examples that things we could have done better, and we're just learning, and I think with time, making sure that we learn from our mistakes. It's how we will get stronger as a team.

"It hurts, it hurts really badly. Really, really hard to digest, this one, knowing the level of car that we have underneath us.

"There's nothing I can do now. I am certain we will learn from it, and just move on."

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Perez revealed that Red Bull was considering taking a grid penalty to gain an additional engine after losing one in his Hungary crash, meaning a grid drop was inevitable at some point this year.

With overtaking coming at a premium from 16th on the grid, it would appear to be a sensible place for the team to take the additional engine and trigger a penalty.

"We are thinking about it," Perez said. "We will consider all the possibilities."

Read Also:

shares
comments
Verstappen unaware of DRS failure on Dutch GP pole lap

Previous article

Verstappen unaware of DRS failure on Dutch GP pole lap

Next article

Mazepin "f***ed off", blames Schumacher for ruining Q1 lap on purpose

Mazepin "f***ed off", blames Schumacher for ruining Q1 lap on purpose
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen unaware of DRS failure on Dutch GP pole lap

37 min
2
Formula 1

Dutch GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to pole by 0.038s

1 h
3
Formula 1

Verstappen summoned by stewards for overtaking under red flag

8 h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes ready to split Dutch GP strategies to topple Verstappen

56 min
5
Formula 1

Perez: Q1 exit at Zandvoort "really hard to digest"

27 min
Latest news
Mazepin "f***ed off", blames Schumacher for ruining Q1 lap on purpose
Formula 1

Mazepin "f***ed off", blames Schumacher for ruining Q1 lap on purpose

6m
Perez: Q1 exit at Zandvoort "really hard to digest"
Formula 1

Perez: Q1 exit at Zandvoort "really hard to digest"

27m
Verstappen unaware of DRS failure on Dutch GP pole lap
Formula 1

Verstappen unaware of DRS failure on Dutch GP pole lap

37m
Mercedes ready to split Dutch GP strategies to topple Verstappen
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes ready to split Dutch GP strategies to topple Verstappen

56m
Dutch GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to pole by 0.038s
Video Inside
Formula 1

Dutch GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to pole by 0.038s

1 h
Latest videos
Starting Grid for the Dutch Grand Prix 01:05
Formula 1
1 h

Starting Grid for the Dutch Grand Prix

Formula 1: Raikkonen out of Dutch Grand Prix due to COVID 04:41
Formula 1
6 h

Formula 1: Raikkonen out of Dutch Grand Prix due to COVID

Coulthard: 04:54
Formula 1
Sep 3, 2021

Coulthard: "Zandvoort is made for a driver like Verstappen"

Kimi Räikkönen through the years 02:26
Formula 1
Sep 3, 2021

Kimi Räikkönen through the years

Stewart: 06:30
Formula 1
Sep 3, 2021

Stewart: "Verstappen would have died in my time"

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Mazepin "f***ed off", blames Schumacher for ruining Q1 lap on purpose Dutch GP
Formula 1

Mazepin "f***ed off", blames Schumacher for ruining Q1 lap on purpose

Williams: No time pressure to decide F1 2022 line-up
Formula 1

Williams: No time pressure to decide F1 2022 line-up

Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet Prime
Formula 1

Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet

Trending Today

Verstappen unaware of DRS failure on Dutch GP pole lap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen unaware of DRS failure on Dutch GP pole lap

Dutch GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to pole by 0.038s
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Dutch GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to pole by 0.038s

Verstappen summoned by stewards for overtaking under red flag
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen summoned by stewards for overtaking under red flag

Mercedes ready to split Dutch GP strategies to topple Verstappen
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes ready to split Dutch GP strategies to topple Verstappen

Perez: Q1 exit at Zandvoort "really hard to digest"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: Q1 exit at Zandvoort "really hard to digest"

Mercedes dismisses 'special engine solution' amid Red Bull query
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes dismisses 'special engine solution' amid Red Bull query

Mercedes-powered F1 drivers to move to freshest engines
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes-powered F1 drivers to move to freshest engines

Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How F1's upcoming rule changes are presenting headaches for teams Prime

How F1's upcoming rule changes are presenting headaches for teams

Exciting as the Formula 1 title battle is right now, things are getting even more fraught behind the scenes. BEN EDWARDS looks at the difficult decisions being made as the teams pivot towards a new ruleset

Formula 1
4 h
Why Verstappen’s practice times hide a major shot at a home win Prime

Why Verstappen’s practice times hide a major shot at a home win

Max Verstappen may not have grabbed the headlines during Friday practice on Formula 1’s return to Zandvoort, but there was no hiding the Red Bull driver's pace ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix. The home favourite will now face the test of delivering on a few more critical calls to give the Orange Army a race to remember

Formula 1
20 h
How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family Prime

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

Mick Schumacher isn’t the only ‘son of’ to reach F1, but he’s done so in the absence of his father in recent years. Step forward Sebastian Vettel: a fan of Michael growing up, mentored by him, and now acting as ‘big brother’ to Mick. Oleg Karpov explains the four-time world champion's role in settling Schumacher Jr into the big leagues.

Formula 1
Sep 3, 2021
The often-forgotten roots of F1's 'new' ideas  Prime

The often-forgotten roots of F1's 'new' ideas 

The premiere of a new biopic of Max Mosley reminded MARK GALLAGHER of how the controversial FIA president was ahead of his time in many ways – particularly in rules only now being embraced for the common good

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2021
Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet Prime

Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet

Kimi Raikkonen will finally hang up his helmet at the end of the current Formula 1 season. The Finn has had an unconventional motorsport career, and though the wins and podiums have long since dried up, Raikkonen's decision to call time on his F1 tenure has come at the right moment

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021
The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating Prime

The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating

The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix will go down as a dark moment in Formula 1 history. But there were a few bright spots amongst all the doom and gloom. One concerned one of motorsport’s most-storied squads, which is also providing a feel-good factor to 2021 overall.

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021
The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race Prime

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

OPINION: Formula 1's controversial decision to call a result after the Belgian GP that never got going due to persistently poor weather was good news for George Russell, as he scored a shock maiden podium. But the Williams driver aside, there were plenty who lost out as a result of Spa's washout - not least F1 itself

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2021
The critical calls behind Russell's standout qualifying lap Prime

The critical calls behind Russell's standout qualifying lap

A maiden Formula 1 podium is special, but George Russell will never forget exactly how his came about on a controversial Belgian Grand Prix weekend. Regardless of the outcry over the 'race' behind the safety car, the Williams driver and his team deserve considerable praise and recognition for the smart strategy and bold decisions they took in qualifying

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021

Latest news

Mazepin "f***ed off", blames Schumacher for ruining Q1 lap on purpose
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin "f***ed off", blames Schumacher for ruining Q1 lap on purpose

Perez: Q1 exit at Zandvoort "really hard to digest"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: Q1 exit at Zandvoort "really hard to digest"

Verstappen unaware of DRS failure on Dutch GP pole lap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen unaware of DRS failure on Dutch GP pole lap

Mercedes ready to split Dutch GP strategies to topple Verstappen
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes ready to split Dutch GP strategies to topple Verstappen

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.