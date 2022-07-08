Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Perez to start Austria sprint 13th after Q3 laps deleted

Red Bull Racing's Sergio Perez will start Saturday’s Austria Formula 1 sprint race from 13th on the grid after all his Q3 lap times were deleted for a track limits breach in Q2.

Luke Smith
By:
Perez made it through to the final session of qualifying at the Red Bull Ring with his final Q2 lap after his initial time was deleted when he exceeded track limits.

Perez’s penalty will move Mercedes’ George Russell, who crashed in qualifying, onto the second row of the grid, starting fourth behind Max Verstappen and the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

