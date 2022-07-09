Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Austrian GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, channel

Formula 1 will stage a Sprint race on Saturday at the Red Bull Ring to determine the grid for the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch it.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Austrian GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, channel
Listen to this article

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start from pole position after topping the qualifying session on Friday. Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will line up second and third respectively, while Sergio Perez (Red Bull) will have to start all the way down in 13th after losing several laps to track limits infringement.

What time does the Sprint race for the Austrian Grand Prix start?

The Sprint for the Austrian GP will begin at 16:30 local time (+2 GMT) at the Red Bull Ring. The race will run to a distance of 24 laps or roughly 100km.

  • Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022 
  • Start time: 14:30 GMT / 15:30 BST / 16:30 CEST / 16:30 SAST / 17:30 EAT / 10:30 ET / 07:30 PT / 00:30 AEST (Sunday) / 23:30 JST / 20:00 IST 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

Q

 15:00 16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP2

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

20:30

 19:30

16:00

Sprint

14:30

15:30

16:30

10:30

07:30

 00:30¹

23:30

20:00

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch the Austria Sprint race?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the Sprint race?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream the Austria Sprint race on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from the Red Bull Ring throughout the weekend, including live commentary during the Sprint race on Saturday.

Austrian GP Sprint - Starting grid:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'04.984  
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'05.013 0.029
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'05.066 0.082
4 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'05.431 0.447
5 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'05.726 0.742
6 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'05.879 0.895
7 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'06.011 1.027
8 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'06.103 1.119
9 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'13.151 8.167
10 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'06.160 1.176
11 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'06.230 1.246
12 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'06.319 1.335
13 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'06.458 1.474
14 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'06.851 1.867
15 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'25.847 20.863
16 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'06.613 1.629
17 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'06.847 1.863
18 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'06.901 1.917
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'07.003 2.019
20 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'07.083 2.099
View full results
