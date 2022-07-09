Austrian GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, channel

Listen to this article

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start from pole position after topping the qualifying session on Friday. Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will line up second and third respectively, while Sergio Perez (Red Bull) will have to start all the way down in 13th after losing several laps to track limits infringement.

What time does the Sprint race for the Austrian Grand Prix start?

The Sprint for the Austrian GP will begin at 16:30 local time (+2 GMT) at the Red Bull Ring. The race will run to a distance of 24 laps or roughly 100km.

Date : Saturday, July 9, 2022

: Saturday, July 9, 2022 Start time: 14:30 GMT / 15:30 BST / 16:30 CEST / 16:30 SAST / 17:30 EAT / 10:30 ET / 07:30 PT / 00:30 AEST (Sunday) / 23:30 JST / 20:00 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Q 15:00 16:00 17:00 11:00 08:00 01:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 FP2 10:30 11:30 12:30 06:30 03:30 20:30 19:30 16:00 Sprint 14:30 15:30 16:30 10:30 07:30 00:30¹ 23:30 20:00 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

How can I watch the Austria Sprint race?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky / RTL

Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN2

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Malaysia - Astro Sports

Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio

Singapore - Singtel / Starhub

Thailand - True Visions

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the Sprint race?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream the Austria Sprint race on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from the Red Bull Ring throughout the weekend, including live commentary during the Sprint race on Saturday.

Austrian GP Sprint - Starting grid: