Ocon was "destroyed" after year as Mercedes reserve

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
44 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
FP1 in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
79 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
107 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
115 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
128 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
135 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
149 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
163 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
191 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
198 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
212 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
219 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
233 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
248 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
255 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
269 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
282 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ocon was "destroyed" after year as Mercedes reserve

shares
comments
Ocon was "destroyed" after year as Mercedes reserve
By:
Co-author: Jonathan Noble
Feb 18, 2020, 9:12 AM

Renault Formula 1 newcomer Esteban Ocon said he was "destroyed" after his year as a Mercedes reserve driver in 2019.

Ocon, who switched to a Mercedes reserve role after losing his seat at Racing Point, undertook a packed simulator programme and would often have to dash from the factory to the track.

Ahead of his return to a full-time race role, Ocon admitted the past year had taken a lot of out of him.

"I mean, the season I had was very very demanding," Ocon said. "I was not sleeping for two days [at a time], it was quite crazy - the amount of travel I was doing, and the amount of hours I was doing in the simulator and then travelling to track, doing stuff for Mercedes. They used me well but a lot.

"So, I arrived, to be honest, after testing in Abu Dhabi, at my training camp [I was] the lightest I've ever been. I was destroyed basically, from the year."

Despite this, Ocon said he is "definitely" arriving into the new season the strongest he's ever been.

Read Also:

The Frenchman, one of the tallest drivers in F1, is aided by the minimum driver weight rules introduced in 2019, which he previously said would help him "transform myself".

"I spent the whole time off I had fully at my training camp, at altitude in the Pyrenees, like I've done in the past but even more. Instead of starting 5th or 6th of January, I was there the 2nd. Instead of going back for Christmas the evening of 23rd [of December], I was there on the 24th. Stuff like that.

"And I didn't see home the whole winter. I was going back and forward to the factory.

"And yeah, my targets have been reached. I've put on four and a half kilos, which is good in two months, of muscle.

"So I'm pretty happy with my development. It's a good, solid base to start at."

Next article
Kubica first to drive new Alfa Romeo in Barcelona test

Previous article

Kubica first to drive new Alfa Romeo in Barcelona test
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Esteban Ocon
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
23 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
01:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
05:00
16:00
FP3
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
03:00
14:00
QU
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
06:00
17:00
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
05:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Latest videos

Racing Point RP20 Launch 03:01
Formula 1

Racing Point RP20 Launch

Williams FW43 2020 Launch 00:55
Formula 1

Williams FW43 2020 Launch

Onboard with Pierre Gasly in the AlphaTauri AT01 02:24
Formula 1

Onboard with Pierre Gasly in the AlphaTauri AT01

Mercedes W11 shakedown: Lewis Hamilton 02:00
Formula 1

Mercedes W11 shakedown: Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes W11 shakedown: Toto Wolff 02:47
Formula 1

Mercedes W11 shakedown: Toto Wolff

Latest news

Ocon was "destroyed" after year as Mercedes reserve
F1

Ocon was "destroyed" after year as Mercedes reserve

Kubica first to drive new Alfa Romeo in Barcelona test
F1

Kubica first to drive new Alfa Romeo in Barcelona test

Imola offers to host F1 race to replace postponed Chinese GP
F1

Imola offers to host F1 race to replace postponed Chinese GP

Fry says there's no "low-hanging fruit" at Renault
F1

Fry says there's no "low-hanging fruit" at Renault

Racing Point explains SportPesa deal termination
F1

Racing Point explains SportPesa deal termination

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.