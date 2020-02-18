Racing Point staff no longer "doing a lot of jobs at once"

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
44 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
FP1 in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
79 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
107 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
115 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
128 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
135 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
149 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
163 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
191 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
198 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
212 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
219 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
233 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
248 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
255 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
269 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
282 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point staff no longer "doing a lot of jobs at once"

shares
comments
Racing Point staff no longer "doing a lot of jobs at once"
By:
Feb 18, 2020, 12:56 PM

Sergio Perez says Racing Point goes into the 2020 Formula 1 season with renewed optimism about its potential, as staff are no longer "doing a lot of jobs at once".

Racing Point – including its former guise as Force India – endured several tough seasons as a result of financial difficulties.

The team was saved when a consortium led by Lawrence Stroll bought Force India's entry and assets ahead of the 2018 Belgian Grand Prix, allowing new parts that had been designed but not released to be manufactured.

While the impact of those delays continued into 2019 – when the team finished seventh in the constructors' championship after coming fourth as Force India in '16 and '17 – Racing Point began an expansion project at its Silverstone base.

Heading into the new season, Perez, who has raced with the team since 2014, says he is "very impressed with what the team has done over the winter".

"We have to wait and see how we are really on track, how competitive we can be," Perez continued to Motorsport.com.

"[But] I think the team is very optimistic. The team has never been in this position before, so I'd say that this is the best base that we've had for many years.

"This car is a result of so many years of struggles in the team – financial struggles, different kind of uncertainty.

"[But] we always stick together so I'm really hopeful for this car – that this will be the car that brings us to the next step. [It's] just the solid base that we have back in the factory [now]. Everyone is fully focused on their jobs.

"In the past we had so much uncertainty that everyone was doing a lot of jobs at once. Now we are all focused on our jobs and I think that can be a huge difference."

Read Also:

Racing Point will be rebranded as Aston Martin for the 2021 season, while Perez signed a new contract that will keep him at the squad until the end of '22, which he said was "definitely" unaffected by the name change.

He continued: "I've got my deal in place and that's just great news. It's another ticking point that I took the right decision to be part of this project, I fully believe in it, and looking forward massively. I think this is a big year for us."

"[Representing Aston] will be huge. Being with such an iconic name. It's something incredible."

Related video

Next article
How Steiner's smashed office door delivers peak Netflix drama

Previous article

How Steiner's smashed office door delivers peak Netflix drama
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sergio Perez Shop Now
Teams Racing Point
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
23 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
21:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
01:00
16:00
FP3
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
23:00
14:00
QU
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
02:00
17:00
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
01:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Latest videos

Racing Point RP20 Launch 03:01
Formula 1

Racing Point RP20 Launch

Williams FW43 2020 Launch 00:55
Formula 1

Williams FW43 2020 Launch

Onboard with Pierre Gasly in the AlphaTauri AT01 02:24
Formula 1

Onboard with Pierre Gasly in the AlphaTauri AT01

Mercedes W11 shakedown: Lewis Hamilton 02:00
Formula 1

Mercedes W11 shakedown: Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes W11 shakedown: Toto Wolff 02:47
Formula 1

Mercedes W11 shakedown: Toto Wolff

Latest news

Racing Point staff no longer "doing a lot of jobs at once"
F1

Racing Point staff no longer "doing a lot of jobs at once"

How Steiner's smashed office door delivers peak Netflix drama
F1

How Steiner's smashed office door delivers peak Netflix drama

Ocon was "destroyed" after year as Mercedes reserve
F1

Ocon was "destroyed" after year as Mercedes reserve

Kubica first to drive new Alfa Romeo in Barcelona test
F1

Kubica first to drive new Alfa Romeo in Barcelona test

Imola offers to host F1 race to replace postponed Chinese GP
F1

Imola offers to host F1 race to replace postponed Chinese GP

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.