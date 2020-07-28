Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
121 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris not expecting much overtaking at "awesome" Mugello

shares
comments
Norris not expecting much overtaking at "awesome" Mugello
By:
Jul 28, 2020, 3:54 PM

McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris has cautioned that the Mugello circuit is unlikely to produce much overtaking despite being "awesome" to drive.

Norris raced both at Mugello - which will host the Tuscan GP in September - and fellow new grand prix venue Imola when he was competing in the local Formula 4 series in 2015.

He says Mugello's quick corners will make it physically challenging for the drivers, but the track lacks an obvious passing opportunity.

"I look forward to it," he said. "Mugello I raced at in Italian F4 back in 2015, I think. And it was really cool.

"It's very high speed, or medium to high speed corners, no real tight chicanes, almost like Austria in some ways, without the big braking zones on top of it.

"These high speed, medium speed corners test the physical attributes of the driver to the limit, this is F1 to the limit in terms of how quick F1 cars are around these types of corners.

"It may not be the best for racing, I don't know if you'll probably see any overtakes between Turn 1 and the last corner, so I think it's almost going to be like Hungary in some ways.

"But at the same time it's an awesome track, so qualifying I think will be incredible.

Read Also:

"I think any new track, any track that you just haven't been to for a while or is new to the category that you're in, is exciting. So this is something different, different from the norm.

"You don't go there knowing exactly what you have to do set-up wise and it puts you in a slightly more vulnerable position. It's kind of more challenging, and I think that very exciting."

Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner said that the track will be a challenge.

"I raced at Mugello back in 1997," he said. "It was a great circuit then, and I don't think it's changed in layout too much.

"It's a fantastic track, fast and demanding, and it will sort the men from the boys. I think it will be a good addition to this year's calendar."

Related video

Ferrari launches own Esports championship

Previous article

Ferrari launches own Esports championship

Next article

Albon gets Rennie as new race engineer

Albon gets Rennie as new race engineer
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Location Mugello Circuit
Drivers Lando Norris
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Albon gets Rennie as new race engineer
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
36m

Albon gets Rennie as new race engineer

Rossi in disbelief at VR46 riders' post-race "disaster"
Moto2 Moto2 / Breaking news

Rossi in disbelief at VR46 riders' post-race "disaster"

McLaren reunites with Gulf in sponsorship deal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren reunites with Gulf in sponsorship deal

The tyre trick that helped Yamaha dominate at Jerez
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

The tyre trick that helped Yamaha dominate at Jerez

Revealed: The hidden complexity of Red Bull’s amazing grid repair
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Revealed: The hidden complexity of Red Bull’s amazing grid repair

Ferrari boss not expecting F1 wins before 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari boss not expecting F1 wins before 2022

Norris not expecting much overtaking at "awesome" Mugello
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Norris not expecting much overtaking at "awesome" Mugello

Toyota engine "in another dimension", says Yamamoto
Super GT Super GT / Breaking news

Toyota engine "in another dimension", says Yamamoto

Latest news

Albon gets Rennie as new race engineer
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
36m

Albon gets Rennie as new race engineer

Norris not expecting much overtaking at "awesome" Mugello
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Norris not expecting much overtaking at "awesome" Mugello

Ferrari launches own Esports championship
Esports Esports / Breaking news
1h

Ferrari launches own Esports championship

Masi: F1 can’t "drop the ball" over COVID protocols
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
3h

Masi: F1 can’t "drop the ball" over COVID protocols

Trending

1
Formula 1

Albon gets Rennie as new race engineer

36m
2
Moto2

Rossi in disbelief at VR46 riders' post-race "disaster"

3
Formula 1

McLaren reunites with Gulf in sponsorship deal

4
MotoGP

The tyre trick that helped Yamaha dominate at Jerez

5
Formula 1

Revealed: The hidden complexity of Red Bull’s amazing grid repair

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP greatest moments 04:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP greatest moments

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech? 05:51
Formula 1

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech?

#ThinkingForward with Rodi Basso and Nick Turner 36:24
Formula 1

#ThinkingForward with Rodi Basso and Nick Turner

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best photos 03:36
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best photos

Mclaren MCL35: T-Wing 01:09
Formula 1

Mclaren MCL35: T-Wing

Latest news

Albon gets Rennie as new race engineer
Formula 1

Albon gets Rennie as new race engineer

Norris not expecting much overtaking at "awesome" Mugello
Formula 1

Norris not expecting much overtaking at "awesome" Mugello

Ferrari launches own Esports championship
Esports

Ferrari launches own Esports championship

Masi: F1 can’t "drop the ball" over COVID protocols
Formula 1

Masi: F1 can’t "drop the ball" over COVID protocols

Silverstone business set back five years by pandemic
Formula 1

Silverstone business set back five years by pandemic

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.