Masi: F1 can’t "drop the ball" over COVID protocols

Masi was one of the key FIA players who along with F1 and the teams created and implemented the special protocols that allowed the season to start, with mask wearing and social distancing compulsory, and limited numbers of people in the paddock and on the grid.

Two support personnel, who had not been in Austria, were tested positive before the Hungarian race, but that had no impact on the weekend.

“I think as a sport and as an industry, we should be very proud of what we have achieved over these first three events,” said Masi.

“Considering the time that obviously we’ve had collectively, particularly between the FIA and together with F1 in developing the return to racing plan, the methods, the protocols, the support from everyone about the pit lanes, journalists, support categories, has been fantastic.

“Yes, it’s been a learning experience for all of us. There’s been minor tweaks along the way, but overall, as a process and as a structure, I think we’re about there. I’m proud of what we’ve done.”

Masi acknowledged that the positive tests were a reminder of the risks associated with COVID-19.

“There’s certainly a level of confidence. I think one part is not to be complacent, it’s probably the big part," he said. "The fact we have got through the first three events with only the two cases, but effectively outside of the paddock, one thing that we all need to be conscious of is that COVID-19 is very much around us, and everywhere, globally.