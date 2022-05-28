Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Domenicali doubts Formula 1 needs 11th team amid Andretti push Next / Ferrari: No chance of staying below current F1 $140m budget cap
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Monaco F1 practice traffic sent Tsunoda’s stress level "over the limit"

Yuki Tsunoda admitted his stress level went "over the limit" in Monaco Formula 1 practice on Friday as he struggled to stay calm when hitting traffic on hot laps.

Luke Smith
By:
Monaco F1 practice traffic sent Tsunoda’s stress level "over the limit"
Listen to this article

Tsunoda was heard complaining over the radio to his AlphaTauri F1 team members throughout both sessions in Monaco on Friday, typically when he came across other cars that would ruin his laps.

The Japanese driver was heard saying: “Everyone just… come on please!” at one point when his lap was compromised. He ended FP2 in 10th place, half a second down on teammate Pierre Gasly.

“FP1, I started really kind of shouty, for sure, less shouty than in Barcelona,” Tsunoda explained after FP2 in Monaco on Friday.

“Pretty much every push lap, I got traffic and FP2 was pretty much a similar situation.

“Also on top of that, I did a big mistake in the first set of the tyre, straightaway I had a massive front-lock and created a flat spot, and had to finish the first stint quite early.

“Lots of things were going wrong. My stress level went over the limit.”

It is not the first time that Tsunoda’s radio messages have been particularly vocal. During his rookie season, he famously swore in frustration over a “traffic paradise” at Imola.

Monaco is notoriously difficult for cars to get in a clean lap due to the tight confines of the 3.337km track, with the challenge made even harder by the recent generation of bigger, wider cars.

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Asked if he thought his experience from Friday would help him stay stress-free through the rest of the weekend, Tsunoda admitted he needed to accept traffic was a problem for everyone.

“Today [Friday] was really bad actually, unexpected, but hopefully tomorrow [Saturday] will be a better situation,” Tsunoda said.

“At the same time, I know I have to focus on what I have to do now. You just cannot complain every time you get traffic, because pretty much everybody is facing the same situation.

“[I will] just focus on what I have to do, and try to prepare as much as possible for qualifying.”

Tsunoda landed his fourth reprimand of the season after he was found to have impeded Kevin Magnussen exiting the tunnel in FP2, leaving him just one reprimand shy of a 10-place grid penalty.

Teammate Gasly ended the day seventh for AlphaTauri, marking a decent step forward for the team amid the current close midfield fight.

“I must say, I’m really, really happy with this Friday in terms of performance,” Gasly said.

“We were definitely always on top of the midfield, so that’s really positive. Obviously we are working quite hard at the wheel, as you would expect in Monaco.

“I managed to do clean laps, put things together and be competitive. I would not say I am still feeling 100% comfortable, because I touched the wall a couple of times here and there trying to find the limit.

“But overall I’m pretty pleased, and we’ll try to do a step forward again for tomorrow.”

shares
comments

Related video

Domenicali doubts Formula 1 needs 11th team amid Andretti push
Previous article

Domenicali doubts Formula 1 needs 11th team amid Andretti push
Next article

Ferrari: No chance of staying below current F1 $140m budget cap

Ferrari: No chance of staying below current F1 $140m budget cap
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Hamilton: Mercedes will be ‘more cautious’ with F1 set-up experiments Canadian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes will be ‘more cautious’ with F1 set-up experiments

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Yuki Tsunoda More from
Yuki Tsunoda
Tsunoda takes F1 engine penalty in Canada; Leclerc safe for now Canadian GP
Formula 1

Tsunoda takes F1 engine penalty in Canada; Leclerc safe for now

Tsunoda "not trusting" FIA F1 rules consistency Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Tsunoda "not trusting" FIA F1 rules consistency

How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential Prime
Formula 1

How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential

More from
AlphaTauri
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Why AlphaTauri confirmed a driver already “100% confirmed” for F1 2023
Formula 1

Why AlphaTauri confirmed a driver already “100% confirmed” for F1 2023

Gasly formally confirmed at AlphaTauri F1 for 2023 season
Formula 1

Gasly formally confirmed at AlphaTauri F1 for 2023 season

Latest news

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
8 h
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.