Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / FIA makes first step to streamline fuel temperature monitoring Next / Monaco F1 practice traffic sent Tsunoda’s stress level "over the limit"
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Domenicali doubts Formula 1 needs 11th team amid Andretti push

Formula 1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali has cast doubt on Andretti’s push to join the grid as an 11th team, saying any new entry needs to be “really significant”.

Luke Smith
By:
Domenicali doubts Formula 1 needs 11th team amid Andretti push
Listen to this article

American racing marque Andretti is currently pushing to join the F1 grid in 2024. But its plans have received a lukewarm response from the rest of the field thus far amid concerns over prize money dilution.

Only McLaren and Alpine have appeared to support the push by Michael Andretti to establish an 11th F1 team, having seen his bid to take over Sauber - which operates the Alfa Romeo team - fall apart last year when a deal was almost finalised.

Andretti met with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem in Miami to discuss his plans, and revealed he is going ahead with construction on an F1 facility in Indianapolis starting this summer.

But F1 chief Domenicali has now questioned the need to add an 11th team to the grid, noting the health of the existing field amid the series’ current boom.

Speaking at the Business of F1 Forum organised by the Financial Times and Motorsport Network in Monaco on Friday, Domenicali said it was “the first time in my life” that every F1 team was healthy and no-one was struggling financially.

“They are very solid, and this is something that is a big reward for them,” Domenicali said.

“They’ve invested in us, and that’s the reason why we do believe that the community of the teams has to be respected.

“Today, it’s not a problem of having more teams, because we have a list. Some of them are more vocal than the others, but we have a lot of people or a lot of investors who would like to be in Formula 1.

“But we need to protect the teams. This is really another sign of a very healthy system.”

Stefano Domenicali, CEO, Formula 1, Mohammed bin Sulayem, President, FIA, on the grid

Stefano Domenicali, CEO, Formula 1, Mohammed bin Sulayem, President, FIA, on the grid

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Asked if he thought F1 had the right number of teams at the moment, Domenicali replied: “I think so.

“And if anyone wants to come in, it has to be really significant.”

Any new team wishing to join the F1 grid must pay a $200m anti-dilution fee that is split between all the other teams, under the terms of the latest Concorde Agreement.

But as F1 continues to grow commercially and team values increase, doubts have been raised about this one-time payment being enough to make up for the dilution of the prize money fund.

The “really significant” interest Domenicali is referring to is understood to be major manufacturers.

Read Also:

Both Audi and Porsche look set to enter F1 under the revised power unit regulations in 2026, but would do so via partnerships with existing teams - thought to be Porsche’s plan with Red Bull - or potentially acquiring another entry.

Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei stayed coy on the possibility of Porsche and Audi joining, but said: “We’ve heard the president and CEO of the Volkswagen Group make some statements that suggests that they’re interested. We’ll take it only on his word.”

shares
comments
FIA makes first step to streamline fuel temperature monitoring
Previous article

FIA makes first step to streamline fuel temperature monitoring
Next article

Monaco F1 practice traffic sent Tsunoda’s stress level "over the limit"

Monaco F1 practice traffic sent Tsunoda’s stress level "over the limit"
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Hamilton: Mercedes will be ‘more cautious’ with F1 set-up experiments Canadian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes will be ‘more cautious’ with F1 set-up experiments

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Latest news

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
6 h
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.