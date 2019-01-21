Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari junior Schumacher set to work with Todt

shares
comments
Ferrari junior Schumacher set to work with Todt
Scott Mitchell
By: Scott Mitchell
Co-author: Roberto Chinchero
55m ago

Newly-confirmed Ferrari Formula 1 junior Mick Schumacher is set to be guided by the management company of Nicolas Todt this season.

Schumacher, the son of seven-time F1 world champion and Ferrari legend Michael, steps up to Formula 2 this year with Prema Racing.

The 2018 European Formula 3 champion was named a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy last weekend.

It is understood that Mick will join All Road Management, the company founded by Nicolas Todt – whose father Jean was team boss at Ferrari when Michael Schumacher drove for the Maranello outfit.

The All Road Management stable includes 2019 Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc, who has worked with Todt since he was in karting and won the F2 title with Prema in 2017.

Todt also has successful team ownership experience, having helped form the ART operation with Frederic Vasseur before selling his stake in the French junior racing team to its other shareholders at the end of last year.

Working with Todt, who has always been close to Schumacher, would add further structure for the 19-year-old as he bids to make it to F1.

It could help his chances of negotiating his F1 test debut in 2019 as well.

Schumacher's new FDA role could facilitate time with Ferrari or one of its customers, Haas and Sauber – something Leclerc was able to achieve with all three teams.

Last weekend, while competing in the Race of Champions in Mexico, Schumacher told Motorsport.tv: "I'm hugely proud to be able to work with Ferrari, such a great team and huge amount of history, especially combined with my dad. All our hearts are very red."

Next article
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Mick Schumacher
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Red zone: trending stories

Why longer wheelbase cars could be the F1 trend in 2019
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why longer wheelbase cars could be the F1 trend in 2019

5h ago
Ferrari junior Schumacher set to work with Todt Article
Formula 1

Ferrari junior Schumacher set to work with Todt

The true cost of F1: 2019 entry fees revealed in full Article
Formula 1

The true cost of F1: 2019 entry fees revealed in full

Latest videos
What to expect from F1 testing - with Karun Chandok 15:29
Formula 1

What to expect from F1 testing - with Karun Chandok

2h ago
Gil de Ferran on McLaren's 2019 driver line-up 04:23
Formula 1

Gil de Ferran on McLaren's 2019 driver line-up

Jan 17, 2019

Shop Our Store
Ferrari

Ferrari

Shop Now

News in depth
Ferrari junior Schumacher set to work with Todt
Formula 1

Ferrari junior Schumacher set to work with Todt

Ocon: Mercedes will remember my results on sidelines
Formula 1

Ocon: Mercedes will remember my results on sidelines

Why longer wheelbase cars could be the F1 trend in 2019
Formula 1

Why longer wheelbase cars could be the F1 trend in 2019

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.