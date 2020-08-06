Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
FP1 in
18 Hours
:
15 Minutes
:
34 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
112 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes to race with Stirling Moss tribute at Silverstone

shares
comments
Mercedes to race with Stirling Moss tribute at Silverstone
By:
Aug 6, 2020, 3:28 PM

Mercedes has revealed it will race with a tribute to Sir Stirling Moss on both of its Formula 1 cars at this weekend's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

Moss died at the age of 90 in April, sparking an outpouring of tributes from across the motorsport world following his passing.

Moss finished as runner-up in the F1 world championship in 1955 with Mercedes, scoring victory from pole position in the British Grand Prix at Aintree. He would go on to finish second in the championship on three more occasions.

Through much of Moss' F1 career, he raced with a horseshoe logo on his car which had seven holes in it.

The Moss family took a keen interest in horse riding, and seven was a lucky number for both Moss and his mother.

Mercedes announced ahead of this weekend's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix that Moss' horseshoe logo would be placed on both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas' cars for the upcoming Silverstone weekend.

 

The tribute was suggested by motor racing historian Doug Nye, according to the team.

On Moss' passing, Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff said: "Sir Stirling was a larger-than-life figure in our sport and one of the survivors of an age when motor racing was about danger, bravery and camaraderie.

"But most of all, Stirling's career was characterised by an impeccable sportsmanship and in this he truly set himself apart. He was a great figure in the history of Mercedes, both as a Grand Prix driver and the winner of the 1955 Mille Miglia.

"It is no exaggeration to say that we will never see his like again."

McLaren weighing up switch to low rake F1 car

Previous article

McLaren weighing up switch to low rake F1 car
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Hulkenberg "in talks" over full-time F1 role for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
25m

Hulkenberg "in talks" over full-time F1 role for 2021

Have high rake cars had their day in Formula 1?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Have high rake cars had their day in Formula 1?

McLaren weighing up switch to low rake F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
22m

McLaren weighing up switch to low rake F1 car

Marquez broke plate in his arm trying to open a window
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez broke plate in his arm trying to open a window

Di Resta on standby for McLaren in Silverstone
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Di Resta on standby for McLaren in Silverstone

Mercedes to race with Stirling Moss tribute at Silverstone
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
16m

Mercedes to race with Stirling Moss tribute at Silverstone

Which drivers are eligible to be F1 reserves?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Which drivers are eligible to be F1 reserves?

Vettel: "German Siberia" weather could impact Nurbugring race
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Vettel: "German Siberia" weather could impact Nurbugring race

Latest news

Mercedes to race with Stirling Moss tribute at Silverstone
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
16m

Mercedes to race with Stirling Moss tribute at Silverstone

McLaren weighing up switch to low rake F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
22m

McLaren weighing up switch to low rake F1 car

Hulkenberg "in talks" over full-time F1 role for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
25m

Hulkenberg "in talks" over full-time F1 role for 2021

Perez could return at Silverstone after completing quarantine
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Perez could return at Silverstone after completing quarantine

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hulkenberg "in talks" over full-time F1 role for 2021

25m
2
Formula 1

Have high rake cars had their day in Formula 1?

3
Formula 1

McLaren weighing up switch to low rake F1 car

22m
4
MotoGP

Marquez broke plate in his arm trying to open a window

5
Formula 1

Di Resta on standby for McLaren in Silverstone

Latest videos

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP 07:03
Formula 1

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars 02:52
Formula 1

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief 09:04
Formula 1

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best photos 03:45
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best photos

Why F1 Has Always Been A 09:12
Formula 1

Why F1 Has Always Been A "Copying Championship"

Latest news

Mercedes to race with Stirling Moss tribute at Silverstone
Formula 1

Mercedes to race with Stirling Moss tribute at Silverstone

McLaren weighing up switch to low rake F1 car
Formula 1

McLaren weighing up switch to low rake F1 car

Hulkenberg "in talks" over full-time F1 role for 2021
Formula 1

Hulkenberg "in talks" over full-time F1 role for 2021

Perez could return at Silverstone after completing quarantine
Formula 1

Perez could return at Silverstone after completing quarantine

Vettel: "German Siberia" weather could impact Nurbugring race
Formula 1

Vettel: "German Siberia" weather could impact Nurbugring race

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.