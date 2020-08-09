Formula 1
Formula 1
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
4 days
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
18 days
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
25 days
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
32 days
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
46 days
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
60 days
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
74 days
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
82 days
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
109 days
Formula 1 / 70th Anniversary GP / Breaking news

Mercedes "sleeping" when Verstappen got ahead - Bottas

Mercedes "sleeping" when Verstappen got ahead - Bottas
By:
Aug 9, 2020, 3:30 PM

Valtteri Bottas says Mercedes was “sleeping at some point” when Max Verstappen managed to get ahead en route to victory in the Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

Bottas led the early part of the race after starting on pole position, but struggled for pace after switching to the hard compound tyre for the second stint.

Red Bull opted to keep Verstappen out for a long first stint on the hard tyre, during which he was able to match Bottas’ pace despite the Finn having pitted for a fresher set.

It meant that by the time Verstappen took his first pit stop, he emerged just behind Bottas before passing him into Brooklands on his out lap and going on to take a commanding victory.

Bottas ultimately finished the race third on a two-stop strategy after being passed by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton in the closing stages.

"Very frustrating obviously, starting from pole and finishing third is not ideal,” Bottas said after the race.

“I think as a team, we were sleeping at some point when Max managed to get ahead of us, and my strategy was far, far from ideal. So lots to learn from today.

“There was a chance to keep up with Max, but as soon as I started to push towards the end, the tyres just fell apart.

“It was a blistering in the tyres today for us, and [it] seems like Red Bull had none, so they clearly had an edge over them.”

Both Mercedes cars struggled with blistering on the hard compound tyres throughout the race, leaving Bottas and Hamilton unable to match Verstappen’s pace.

Pirelli opted to bring a softer selection of tyres to Silverstone this weekend than at the British Grand Prix, while track temperatures swelled beyond 40ºC in the race.

“The tyres just overheat, so it is basically boiling,” Bottas explained.

“You get holes in the tyre, and then you just lose grip. Once you start to have those blisters in that particular tyre, you just lose cornering grip, and you go slower and slower.

“We'll move on. Of course, a disappointing day, but we move on.”

