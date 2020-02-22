Mercedes questions Ferrari’s downbeat F1 testing assessment

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
75 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
88 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
103 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
111 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
124 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
131 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
145 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
159 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
187 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
194 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
208 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
215 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
229 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
244 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
251 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
265 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
278 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Barcelona February testing I / Analysis

Mercedes questions Ferrari’s downbeat F1 testing assessment

shares
comments
Mercedes questions Ferrari’s downbeat F1 testing assessment
By:
Feb 22, 2020, 12:10 PM

If you were to base your expectations for the 2020 Formula 1 season on the face value of the opening week of testing, the outlook would be bleak.

Mercedes swept to a one-two finish on Friday as both Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton closed out the opening test with performance runs, closing on the track record set last year.

Amid the buzz of its dual-axis steering system debut, the underlying pace of the Mercedes W11 looks fierce as ever.

Contrasting Mercedes’ strength was Ferrari’s understated start to testing as it ended the test 2.6 seconds off the pace. While the team stressed there was no intention to chase outright performance in the opening week, the gap to the front has still surprised most.

But Mercedes knows all too well how quickly things can turn around. The team looked in big trouble at the end of the opening test in 2019, only to roar back in the second week with an extensive update package that paved the way for its double title win.

Read Also:

In a feature recapping the opening test published by Mercedes on Friday evening, the team looked to give a clearer picture of the pecking order, but remained largely coy.

“No-one wants the egg on their face of claiming that they are faster than another team, because they can never know for certain what was hidden or what is coming next,” the piece reads.

“For example, will Red Bull bring a significant upgrade package to the second test?

“Why have Ferrari spent this test running their PU consistently at much lower levels than their partner teams?”

The final line is the stand-out point: as per Mercedes, the Ferrari power unit is nowhere near turned up to its full potential yet.

It’s an assessment that tallies up with the data. A close look suggests Ferrari may have been running its power unit as much as one second per lap off the pace - meaning the gap at the front is far from representative.

Ferrari’s top speed on the opening day (192.9 mph) was 7.2 mph down on the best set by customer team Alfa Romeo, and 9.3 mph off on Thursday. On the final day, Vettel popped up with a 204.4 mph recording at the speed trap - soon followed by his engine failure.

Vettel explained that Ferrari had not been looking to stretch the legs of its power unit - and said it may not look to do so at all through testing.

“You can play around a lot with engine modes, etc. I think right now the target is not to prove the maximum power of the engine, the target is to do as many laps as possible,” Vettel said.

“I think then ramping up the engine and so on, it's probably not something you want to do in testing and certainly not to show everyone. It's not on the agenda as far as I know.”

Vettel’s comments tie in with the understated message Ferrari has put out throughout testing, acting as the polar opposite to the hype that built around its performance in testing last year.

“We changed the approach to the testing and the programme,” team principal Mattia Binotto explained.

“We focused the first session – so all three days – in trying to map the car [in] various aero configurations, various mechanical configurations, without really trying to optimise the set-up and look for overall performance.”

But Binotto conceded he was uneasy about where Ferrari stood against its rivals: “It’s true last year I was more optimistic at that stage, because the lap time was easy to find out. It seems a bit more difficult.

“Our competitors are apparently very strong, but I think we should not forget the history of last year and let’s wait first for next week and Australia to better understand the true picture.”

But even with its times capturing the headlines at the front of the field, Mercedes has also been keeping things in perspective.

Valtteri Bottas was quietly satisfied with his first week of running, noting decent improvements in the new W11 car.

“It’s been a good feeling. No massive balance issues with the car, the behaviour has been pretty good, and I feel we’ve made good improvement every day with the car,” Bottas said.

“Even though there were no massive problems, there’s always things you’re fine-tuning with the balance, balance through different speeds and types of corners. We’ve been getting that better and better, towards where it should be.

“In general, it’s been quite good. But to say more than that as this point is a bit too early.

“But there are no real negatives compared to last year yet, so it’s positive.”

Mercedes may be leading the pack, but so long as Ferrari keeps its cards close to its chest, intrigue over the true pecking order at the front will remain - potentially until lights out in Melbourne on March 15.

Combined times from Barcelona testing

 

 

Pos.

 

 

Driver

 

 

Team

 

 

Engine

 Day 1 Day 2 Day 3
Time Laps Time Laps Time Laps
1 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 1'17.313 79 1'19.307 77 1'15.732 65
2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 1'16.976 94 1'18.387 106 1'16.516 73
3 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Ferrari     1'17.091 134    
4 Esteban Ocon Renault Renault 1'18.004 62 1'18.557 52 1'17.102 76
5 Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes 1'18.282 52     1'17.338 116
6 Sergio Pérez Racing Point Mercedes 1'17.375 58 1'17.347 145    
7 Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri Honda 1'17.698 116     1'17.427 62
8 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'20.096 79     1'17.469 152
9 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 1'17.516 168     1'17.636 86
10 Daniel Ricciardo Renault Renault 1'17.873 56 1'17.749 41 1'17.574 93
11 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda     1'18.121 147 1'17.783 59
12 Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren Renault 1'17.842 161     1'18.274 76
13 Alexander Albon Red Bull Honda     1'17.912 134 1'18.154 83
14 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Ferrari     1'18.154 73 1'18.384 100
15 George Russell Williams Mercedes 1'18.168 73 1'18.266 116    
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 1'18.289 132 1'18.335 49    
17 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari     1'18.496 158 1'18.380 48
18 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 1'18.382 63     1'19.004 72
19 Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'18.386 59        
20 Lando Norris McLaren Renault     1'18.474 137 1'18.454 49
21 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1'18.466 106     1'19.708 4
Next article
DAS could fall foul of F1's parc ferme regulations

Previous article

DAS could fall foul of F1's parc ferme regulations
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Barcelona February testing I
Sub-event Friday
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now , Valtteri Bottas Shop Now
Teams Ferrari Shop Now , Mercedes Shop Now
Author Luke Smith

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
19 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
21:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
01:00
16:00
FP3
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
23:00
14:00
QU
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
02:00
17:00
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
01:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes questions Ferrari’s downbeat F1 testing assessment

1h
2
Formula 1

DAS could fall foul of F1's parc ferme regulations

3h
3
Formula 1

Barcelona test verdict: The final word on first week of F1 2020

4
Formula 1

DAS will not be allowed in F1 in 2021

5
MotoGP

Rossi: Pedrosa, Lorenzo could race in 2021

Latest videos

Ferrari stops on track - F1 2020 testing - DAY 3 | Rundown 10:01
Formula 1

Ferrari stops on track - F1 2020 testing - DAY 3 | Rundown

Mercedes steering system - F1 Testing DAY 2 | The Rundown 07:03
Formula 1

Mercedes steering system - F1 Testing DAY 2 | The Rundown

The future's bright for Racing Point - F1 2020 testing | Talking Points 12:18
Formula 1

The future's bright for Racing Point - F1 2020 testing | Talking Points

Have Racing Point copied the 2019 Mercedes? 06:53
Formula 1

Have Racing Point copied the 2019 Mercedes?

F1 Testing - Day 1 rundown 07:50
Formula 1

F1 Testing - Day 1 rundown

Latest news

Mercedes questions Ferrari’s downbeat F1 testing assessment
F1

Mercedes questions Ferrari’s downbeat F1 testing assessment

DAS could fall foul of F1's parc ferme regulations
F1

DAS could fall foul of F1's parc ferme regulations

Barcelona test verdict: The final word on first week of F1 2020
F1

Barcelona test verdict: The final word on first week of F1 2020

The failure that shows Ferrari is on the back foot
F1

The failure that shows Ferrari is on the back foot

Steiner reveals cause of Magnussen’s test-ending shunt
F1

Steiner reveals cause of Magnussen’s test-ending shunt

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.