Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren in talks with Alonso over 2019 F1 car test

shares
comments
McLaren in talks with Alonso over 2019 F1 car test
Jonathan Noble
By: Jonathan Noble
Dec 20, 2018, 1:51 PM

McLaren has spoken to Fernando Alonso about the possibility of him testing its 2019 Formula 1 car.

Although Alonso has now left F1 and will continue his World Endurance Championship commitments, as well as return to the Indianapolis 500, he is expected to retain close links to the McLaren F1 team.

There had been speculation that Alonso could test McLaren's 2019 car, and both Carlos Sainz Jr and Lando Norris have said they would welcome the two-time F1 champion's input.

But McLaren is keen to avoid compromising track time of its all-new line-up for 2019.

McLaren’s CEO Zak Brown has now confirmed that conversations with Alonso have now taken place.

“We have spoken about testing and that is something we are going to talk about further over the winter,” said Brown. “We need to look at our entire programme, and certainly having his experience in the car would be a great thing.

"But we also need to ensure that our two new drivers get sufficient time because they are going to be our race drivers next year, so it is an ongoing situation.”

Brown says he is certain Alonso will follow the F1 team's progress.

“I think he will watch not only what McLaren does, but I trade notes with Fernando, I wouldn’t quite say daily but very often.

“He was following how our GT3 car was doing in Abu Dhabi at the weekend, he was sending me notes. For sure he is going to watch our progress with interest because he is still part of the family.”

Zak Brown, McLaren Racing CEO and Fernando Alonso, McLaren

Zak Brown, McLaren Racing CEO and Fernando Alonso, McLaren

Photo by: Jose Rubio / Sutton Images

 
Next article
Lauda: "Absurd" to question Vettel after 2018 errors

Previous article

Lauda: "Absurd" to question Vettel after 2018 errors

Next article

Renault announces F1 2019 season launch date

Renault announces F1 2019 season launch date
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

10h ago
Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull Article
Formula 1

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull

Latest videos
Giovinazzi's 2019 F1 target 02:54
Formula 1

Giovinazzi's 2019 F1 target

1h ago
Big interview, part 2: McLaren’s Zak Brown 05:56
Formula 1

Big interview, part 2: McLaren’s Zak Brown

3h ago

News in depth
F1’s iconic cars: The Ferrari 312 by Giorgio Piola
Formula 1

F1’s iconic cars: The Ferrari 312 by Giorgio Piola

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull
Formula 1

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull

Giovinazzi: Don't compare me to Leclerc
Formula 1

Giovinazzi: Don't compare me to Leclerc

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.