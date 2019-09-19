Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean keeps Haas F1 seat for 2020

shares
comments
Grosjean keeps Haas F1 seat for 2020
By:
Sep 19, 2019, 7:15 AM

The Haas Formula 1 team will field an unchanged driver line-up in 2020, having opted to retain Romain Grosjean alongside Kevin Magnussen.

Grosjean, who has been with the American outfit since it joined F1 in 2016, faced doubts over his continued involvement with Haas beyond 2019, as team boss Gunther Steiner confirmed the likes of Esteban Ocon - now signed for Renault - and Nico Hulkenberg were candidates to take his spot.

However, it's been decided the Frenchman will remain part of Haas' F1 roster for a fifth straight season and will continue to partner Magnussen, whose contract already ran through 2020.

"I’ve always stated that it was my desire to remain with Haas F1 Team and keep building on the team’s accomplishments,” said Grosjean.

"Having been here since the very beginning and seen the work both Gene Haas and Gunther Steiner put into the team to make it competitive, I’m naturally very happy to continue to be a part of that. To finish fifth in the constructors’ championship last season in only the team’s third year of competing was something very special.

"We’ve had our challenges this season, but we’ll use both the experience of last year and this year to move forward into 2020. I’m looking forward to working with Kevin and the whole team and continuing our journey together."

Haas has opted for driver continuity despite a difficult 2019 campaign so far, as its VF-19 challenger has proved fast over one lap but not competitive enough on longer runs, which the team has partly put down to its struggles with 2019-spec Pirelli rubber.

The outfit, which recently parted ways with title sponsor Rich Energy, currently occupies the penultimate ninth spot in the constructors' championship.

"Experience, and the need for it, has been one of the cornerstones of Haas F1 Team, and with Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen racing for the team in 2020, we continue to have a driver lineup that offers us a solid platform to continue our growth," Steiner said.

"Their understanding of how we work as a team, and our knowledge of what they can deliver behind the wheel, gives us a valued continuity and a strong foundation to keep building our team around.

"It’s been a tough year for us in 2019 with the fluctuation in performance of the VF-19, but our ability to tap into our combined experiences will help us learn, improve, and move forward as a unit in 2020."

Grosjean's new deal comes as a blow to Hulkenberg's chances of staying on the F1 grid, with the German having been dropped by Renault in favour of Ocon.

Hulkenberg has been positioned as an outside contender for a Red Bull-Honda drive, but Alfa Romeo now appears his most plausible option, should it decide to replace rookie Antonio Giovinazzi.

If this does not materialise, however, the 32-year-old is likely to find himself out of grand prix racing after nine full seasons in the championship.

Next article
From keeping Caterham alive to rehabilitating Renault

Previous article

From keeping Caterham alive to rehabilitating Renault
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Nico Hulkenberg Shop Now , Romain Grosjean Shop Now , Kevin Magnussen
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Singapore GP

Singapore GP

19 Sep - 22 Sep
FP1 Starts in
1 day
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 20 Sep
09:30
16:30
FP2 Fri 20 Sep
13:30
20:30
FP3 Sat 21 Sep
11:00
18:00
QU Sat 21 Sep
14:00
21:00
Race Sun 22 Sep
13:10
20:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grosjean keeps Haas F1 seat for 2020

16m
2
Formula 1

Formula 1 working to cure red flag button delay

3
Other open wheel

Barrichello reacts to first S5000 laps

4
Extreme E

Newey, Vergne join forces for new Extreme E team

12m
5
MotoGP

Key Yamaha MotoGP figure steps down

Latest videos

Vettel and Coulthard: test-drive at Sochi track 01:49
Formula 1

Vettel and Coulthard: test-drive at Sochi track

Neel Jani: flat out during Red Bull Tunnel Crossing 2009 04:21
Formula 1

Neel Jani: flat out during Red Bull Tunnel Crossing 2009

Robert Kubica: 2009 F1 test 02:41
Formula 1

Robert Kubica: 2009 F1 test

Mclaren MP4-24 test 02:31
Formula 1

Mclaren MP4-24 test

How the best and worst F1 cars of 1994 had the same DNA 03:47
Formula 1

How the best and worst F1 cars of 1994 had the same DNA

Latest news

Grosjean keeps Haas F1 seat for 2020
F1

Grosjean keeps Haas F1 seat for 2020

From keeping Caterham alive to rehabilitating Renault
F1

From keeping Caterham alive to rehabilitating Renault

McLaren won’t compromise 2020 to save fourth place
F1

McLaren won’t compromise 2020 to save fourth place

Flashback: Vettel’s disastrous Singapore 2017 start shunt
F1

Flashback: Vettel’s disastrous Singapore 2017 start shunt

Formula 1 working to cure red flag button delay
F1

Formula 1 working to cure red flag button delay

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.