Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
101 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren awaiting analysis of Sainz engine that caused Spa DNS

shares
comments
McLaren awaiting analysis of Sainz engine that caused Spa DNS
By:

McLaren is waiting for Renault to analyse the failure on Carlos Sainz's Formula 1 power unit to find out the exact cause of the issue.

Sainz was prevented from starting Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix after reporting an issue with his power unit en route to the grid, forcing him out of the race.

McLaren said there had been an issue on Sainz's power unit which had caused an exhaust failure, leaving the Spaniard on the sidelines.

Team principal Andreas Seidl said that McLaren needed to wait on analysis from engine supplier Renault to find out whether or not the power unit could be salvaged, or if Sainz would require a fresh one for the Italian Grand Prix.

"We need to wait for the analysis on the Renault side on the specific issue," Seidl said.

"In the end we saw it was an internal issue on the power unit side, which then as a consequence damaged the rear of the car and the exhaust.

"Obviously that is disappointing for Carlos, for us, not being able to even start the race.

"But it is what it is and we must wait for the analysis, also in terms of the consequences to see if there is any chance to recover this power unit or if it is a terminal failure."

Despite only having one car in the race, McLaren managed to move up to third place in the constructors' championship, leapfrogging Racing Point after Lando Norris finished seventh.

But Seidl rued the missed chance to score points with both cars and maximise a bad weekend for rival midfield leaders Racing Point and Ferrari.

"It was a degree of missed opportunity today, because we could have had two cars in good positions today to score very important points, which is disappointing," Seidl said.

"The pace of the car was quite encouraging and we could take points away from the Racing Points and from the Ferraris. We are back in P3 in the constructors' championship which is good, and looking ahead I think it is good to see we have a car that we can fight with all these teams around us.

"It will also depend on track characteristics and layout, but it is good to be in this fight and to have a car and two drivers where we can take up this fight."

It marked the fourth time in six years that Sainz has failed to reach the chequered flag at Spa, and continued the Spaniard's luckless start to the 2020 season.

"It's difficult for Carlos to take something like today," Seidl said.

"It was a big disappointment for him, but it's no different for us, for the team.

"But in the end that's unfortunately part of racing as well to a certain degree and it's important to stick to the facts, analyse whenever something is going wrong, what happened, to learn from it and try to make sure that it doesn't happen again.

"The good thing is [in] not even a week, we go racing again and hopefully we can make up for it."

Related video

Ferrari struggles not just down to engine - Brawn

Previous article

Ferrari struggles not just down to engine - Brawn

Next article

Ten things we learned from the Belgian Grand Prix

Ten things we learned from the Belgian Grand Prix
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams McLaren Shop Now
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Ferrari engine settlement still leaves "sour taste" with rivals
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari engine settlement still leaves "sour taste" with rivals

Ten things we learned from the Belgian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Ten things we learned from the Belgian Grand Prix

MotoGP teams wary of KTM building “super engine” for 2021
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP teams wary of KTM building “super engine” for 2021

Horner: Mercedes move proves high rake concept works
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Mercedes move proves high rake concept works

Ricciardo: Abiteboul should be "nervous" over tattoo bet
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Abiteboul should be "nervous" over tattoo bet

Ferrari struggles not just down to engine - Brawn
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari struggles not just down to engine - Brawn

Mercedes clarifies Bottas overtake mode "miscommunication"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes clarifies Bottas overtake mode "miscommunication"

Hamilton: Only F1 bosses can do something to stop boring races
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Only F1 bosses can do something to stop boring races

Latest news

Ferrari engine settlement still leaves "sour taste" with rivals
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari engine settlement still leaves "sour taste" with rivals

Ten things we learned from the Belgian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Ten things we learned from the Belgian Grand Prix

McLaren awaiting analysis of Sainz engine that caused Spa DNS
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren awaiting analysis of Sainz engine that caused Spa DNS

Ferrari struggles not just down to engine - Brawn
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari struggles not just down to engine - Brawn

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari engine settlement still leaves "sour taste" with rivals

29m
2
Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the Belgian Grand Prix

58m
3
MotoGP

MotoGP teams wary of KTM building “super engine” for 2021

2h
4
Formula 1

Horner: Mercedes move proves high rake concept works

5
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Abiteboul should be "nervous" over tattoo bet

Latest news

Ferrari engine settlement still leaves "sour taste" with rivals
Formula 1

Ferrari engine settlement still leaves "sour taste" with rivals

Ten things we learned from the Belgian Grand Prix
Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the Belgian Grand Prix

McLaren awaiting analysis of Sainz engine that caused Spa DNS
Formula 1

McLaren awaiting analysis of Sainz engine that caused Spa DNS

Ferrari struggles not just down to engine - Brawn
Formula 1

Ferrari struggles not just down to engine - Brawn

Steiner felt "no satisfaction" fighting Ferrari at Spa
Formula 1

Steiner felt "no satisfaction" fighting Ferrari at Spa

Latest videos

Starting grid for the Belgian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting grid for the Belgian GP

Onboard Lap of Bahrain 'Oval' 01:06
Formula 1

Onboard Lap of Bahrain 'Oval'

The F1 Steering Innovations That Were Banned 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 Steering Innovations That Were Banned

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Photographer 01:00
Formula 1

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Photographer

Lewis and La’Trai, Surprise Virtual Garage Tour 05:49
Formula 1

Lewis and La’Trai, Surprise Virtual Garage Tour

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.