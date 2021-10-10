Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Verstappen: F1 title fight won't be 'easy’ despite points lead Next / FIA explains why Gasly was penalised for Alonso clash
Formula 1 / Turkish GP News

Mazepin: “Driving blind” in dirty spray caused near-miss with Hamilton

By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov

Nikita Mazepin described wet conditions as like “driving blind” during the Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix and will apologise to Lewis Hamilton for almost causing a crash while being lapped.

Mazepin: “Driving blind” in dirty spray caused near-miss with Hamilton

The Haas driver endured the worst of the spray thrown into the air at the back of the F1 pack during the wet race at the Istanbul Park track, a challenge he had to contend with both ahead of him and behind while being lapped later in the race.

Mazepin felt the spray was even worse at the Istanbul track due to the dirt flicked up from the track surface which made visibility harder when mixed with the pre-race rain shower and resulting spray.

On lap 28 Mazepin was about to be lapped by Hamilton but stayed on the racing line through the fast sweeping Turn 11, which almost caused the pair to clash, and forced Hamilton to take avoiding action.

FIA race director Michael Masi looked at the near-clash between Mazepin and Hamilton, but ultimately concluded that no investigation was necessary.

Mazepin has said he will apologise to the Mercedes driver for the incident, and wasn’t investigated by the stewards for ignoring blue flags, as he blamed the dirty spray and lack of information from his Haas team about Hamilton behind him.

“First of all, extremely sorry to Lewis. I've been complaining to the team that I can't see anything with the mirrors, and I do need proper guidance in my ears on where the other cars are, because the spray – and Turkey isn't exactly the cleanest spray that we have, so it flies and dries out – so I was driving blind,” Mazepin said, having finished the race in 20th place.

“When you get so many cars overtaking you lapping you actually not once, but even twice, it was just a disaster. I'm happy that we managed to get away, but I'll see Lewis and I'll apologise to him.”

Lando Norris also felt the spray was worse at the Turkish track compared to other circuits due to the dirt and residue from the track surface mixing with the water spray.

“The laps to the grid I basically couldn't see a thing,” Norris said. “I was quite scared actually how bad it was and even on the first lap, but I think the first lap like I managed to get a gap and control it very well from then on.

“I think it's because the water sits on the surface quite a bit. And like it obviously didn't dry so there's always that bit of water and I think it's not like down in the cracks of it.

“It's terrible at other tracks, probably every other track you go to, it's just stayed bad for a little bit longer [here]. It was more like an oily water rather than just water so it became like a bit more blurry and stuff as well as much as water going into the visor.”

Tsunoda partly blamed the dirty spray as a factor in his race-wrecking spin, as he couldn’t clearly see in his mirrors and thought he had a car behind him which forced him to push harder and caused him to spin.

“I just had a spin and tried to go faster. There was not [a clear] mirror, I couldn't see anything because of dirt and dust,” he explained.

“I just couldn't watch, I thought there's a car right behind me so I just had to push and I spun but anyway the spin ruined my whole race so it's a shame. We were able to score points today so it is just a shame.”

shares
comments

Related video

Verstappen: F1 title fight won't be 'easy’ despite points lead

Previous article

Verstappen: F1 title fight won't be 'easy’ despite points lead

Next article

FIA explains why Gasly was penalised for Alonso clash

FIA explains why Gasly was penalised for Alonso clash
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton explains why Mercedes tyre call left him 'frustrated'

1 h
2
Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 title fight won't be 'easy’ despite points lead

46 min
3
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes F1 gamble on old inters was worth it

1 h
4
Formula 1

Turkish GP: Bottas wins from Verstappen; Hamilton fifth

3 h
5
NASCAR Cup

Ty Dillon to rejoin NASCAR Cup Series in 2022 with GMS Racing

1 h
Latest news
FIA explains why Gasly was penalised for Alonso clash
Formula 1

FIA explains why Gasly was penalised for Alonso clash

0m
Mazepin: “Driving blind” in dirty spray caused near-miss with Hamilton
Formula 1

Mazepin: “Driving blind” in dirty spray caused near-miss with Hamilton

37m
Verstappen: F1 title fight won't be 'easy’ despite points lead
Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 title fight won't be 'easy’ despite points lead

46m
Wolff: Mercedes F1 gamble on old inters was worth it
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes F1 gamble on old inters was worth it

1 h
Hamilton explains why Mercedes tyre call left him 'frustrated'
Formula 1

Hamilton explains why Mercedes tyre call left him 'frustrated'

1 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Bottas wins in Turkey 00:43
Formula 1
2 h

Formula 1: Bottas wins in Turkey

Formula 1: Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after engine change 00:30
Formula 1
4 h

Formula 1: Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after engine change

Toto Talks Mental Health #WorldMentalHealthDay 04:48
Formula 1
7 h

Toto Talks Mental Health #WorldMentalHealthDay

Formula 1: Tost - Staff unhappy with 23-race calendar 'should go' 00:51
Formula 1
Oct 9, 2021

Formula 1: Tost - Staff unhappy with 23-race calendar 'should go'

Formula 1: Alonso under investigation for yellow-flag infringement 00:38
Formula 1
Oct 9, 2021

Formula 1: Alonso under investigation for yellow-flag infringement

More from
Haydn Cobb
Hamilton explains why Mercedes tyre call left him 'frustrated' Turkish GP
Formula 1

Hamilton explains why Mercedes tyre call left him 'frustrated'

Vettel takes responsibility for dry F1 tyre call in Turkey Turkish GP
Formula 1

Vettel takes responsibility for dry F1 tyre call in Turkey

Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested Prime
FIA F3

Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Wolff: Mercedes F1 gamble on old inters was worth it Turkish GP
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes F1 gamble on old inters was worth it

Wolff: Hamilton Turkey progress "tough" after FP2 traffic issues Turkish GP
Formula 1

Wolff: Hamilton Turkey progress "tough" after FP2 traffic issues

The "blind faith" Mercedes call that won Hamilton his 100th F1 race Russian GP Prime
Formula 1

The "blind faith" Mercedes call that won Hamilton his 100th F1 race

Trending Today

Hamilton explains why Mercedes tyre call left him 'frustrated'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton explains why Mercedes tyre call left him 'frustrated'

Verstappen: F1 title fight won't be 'easy’ despite points lead
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 title fight won't be 'easy’ despite points lead

Wolff: Mercedes F1 gamble on old inters was worth it
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes F1 gamble on old inters was worth it

Turkish GP: Bottas wins from Verstappen; Hamilton fifth
Formula 1 Formula 1

Turkish GP: Bottas wins from Verstappen; Hamilton fifth

Ty Dillon to rejoin NASCAR Cup Series in 2022 with GMS Racing
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Ty Dillon to rejoin NASCAR Cup Series in 2022 with GMS Racing

F1 Grand Prix race results: Bottas wins Turkish GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Bottas wins Turkish GP

Vettel takes responsibility for dry F1 tyre call in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel takes responsibility for dry F1 tyre call in Turkey

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form Prime

How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form

A Formula 1 pitstop is a rapid-fire blend of high technology and human performance. PAT SYMONDS describes how the science of margin gains makes stops so quick

Formula 1
5 h
Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems Prime

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton dominated the opening day of action for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, on the Istanbul circuit’s much improved track surface. But the Black Arrows squad’s position isn’t quite what it seems. Here’s why...

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower Prime

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

On 8 October 1961, Innes Ireland claimed victory at the United States Grand Prix to herald the true arrival of a new Formula 1 giant. While Team Lotus endured plenty of highs and lows until the team folded over three decades later, Colin Chapman's squad made F1 history and helped shape the championship.

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
How McLaren got back to winning ways in F1 and what comes next Prime

How McLaren got back to winning ways in F1 and what comes next

McLaren ended a nine-year Formula 1 win drought with a stunning 1-2 finish at last month’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. As the latest step on a remarkable path of recovery from the bottom of the grid, team principal Andreas Seidl has mapped out even greater feats for the future.

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices Prime

The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices

Liberty Media's assurance that any new races joining the calendar must add excitement and value for the fans, the teams and Formula 1 overall has tested by multiple factors all dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But with one eye on the balance sheet, is F1 going against its pledges with its latest plans?

Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021
Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin Prime

Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is a man reborn at Aston Martin – and, like Lewis Hamilton, is determined to use his profile to put equality and social justice at the top of the agenda. OLEG KARPOV examines how Vettel is helping the Silverstone team transform itself into a winner, while striving to make himself a better driver and a better person

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2021
The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari Prime

The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari

Anointed as Italy’s next great racing hero after the tragic death of Alberto Ascari, Luigi Musso was pushed out of favour at Ferrari by Peter Collins and Mike Hawthorn. Nigel Roebuck recalls a troubled soul…

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2021
The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder Prime

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder

From Champ Car to Formula 1, NASCAR, back to IndyCar and now plying his trade in sportscars, Juan Pablo Montoya's career is remarkable for its versatility. Here, the Colombian reflects on 10 of his most significant moments along the way.

Formula 1
Oct 2, 2021

Latest news

FIA explains why Gasly was penalised for Alonso clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains why Gasly was penalised for Alonso clash

Mazepin: “Driving blind” in dirty spray caused near-miss with Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin: “Driving blind” in dirty spray caused near-miss with Hamilton

Verstappen: F1 title fight won't be 'easy’ despite points lead
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 title fight won't be 'easy’ despite points lead

Wolff: Mercedes F1 gamble on old inters was worth it
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes F1 gamble on old inters was worth it

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.