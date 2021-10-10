Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hamilton explains why Mercedes tyre call left him 'frustrated'
Formula 1 / Turkish GP News

Wolff: Mercedes F1 gamble on old inters was worth it

By:

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff thinks his team was right to gamble on trying to get Lewis Hamilton through Formula 1’s Turkish Grand Prix on a single set of inters.

Wolff: Mercedes F1 gamble on old inters was worth it

The world champion had made a strong recovery from 11th on the grid to run fifth behind Red Bull’s Sergio Perez during the midpoint of the race.

But as a number of cars ahead of him pitted for fresh inters, Hamilton joined Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in electing to try to stick it out until the end without a change.

Although that decision cost both drivers when it became clear that the inters were not going to last, Wolff thinks that Mercedes made the right approach in pushing for what could have been a much better result.

“The intermediate obviously looked really scary but we thought that we could maybe hang out there and finish third with not stopping,” Wolff told Sky F1.

“And, if a dry line appeared, maybe even going onto a soft tyre until the end. So we balanced between pitting, taking it very conservative in fighting with Leclerc and Perez on the track for P3, or taking a little bit of a gamble but either winning or finishing third.

“But when we saw Leclerc dropping off and then Lewis started dropping off, it was clear we wouldn't make it to the end.”

Despite the later than ideal pitstop dropping Hamilton behind Perez and Leclerc, Wolff thinks that it was worth his team trying to go for something better – and said there would be no finger pointing at his strategists about points that were potentially lost.

“We've never had any problems, and there is plenty of time to debate it here and on the flight,” he said. “But it's clear in the car you just have a limited amount of information and overall I think that was worth the try today.”

Wolff accepts that with hindsight a better option would have been to stop earlier – potentially when the idea was first discussed between the pitwall and Hamilton.

“The correct call would have probably been taking it very conservative and pitting when everybody pitted for the intermediate, coming out behind Perez, probably behind Leclerc, and then fighting with them on track for P3,” he said.

“That would have probably been the correct choice, but this is only with hindsight after the race.”

shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton explains why Mercedes tyre call left him 'frustrated'

Previous article

Hamilton explains why Mercedes tyre call left him 'frustrated'
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton explains why Mercedes tyre call left him 'frustrated'

52 min
2
Formula 1

Turkish GP: Bottas wins from Verstappen; Hamilton fifth

2 h
3
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes F1 gamble on old inters was worth it

11 min
4
Formula 1

Vettel takes responsibility for dry F1 tyre call in Turkey

1 h
5
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Bottas wins Turkish GP

2 h
Latest news
Wolff: Mercedes F1 gamble on old inters was worth it
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes F1 gamble on old inters was worth it

11m
Hamilton explains why Mercedes tyre call left him 'frustrated'
Formula 1

Hamilton explains why Mercedes tyre call left him 'frustrated'

52m
Vettel takes responsibility for dry F1 tyre call in Turkey
Formula 1

Vettel takes responsibility for dry F1 tyre call in Turkey

1 h
Bottas: Turkey win one of my "best ever" F1 races
Video Inside
Formula 1

Bottas: Turkey win one of my "best ever" F1 races

1 h
F1 Grand Prix race results: Bottas wins Turkish GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Bottas wins Turkish GP

2 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Bottas wins in Turkey 00:43
Formula 1
1 h

Formula 1: Bottas wins in Turkey

Formula 1: Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after engine change 00:30
Formula 1
3 h

Formula 1: Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after engine change

Toto Talks Mental Health #WorldMentalHealthDay 04:48
Formula 1
6 h

Toto Talks Mental Health #WorldMentalHealthDay

Formula 1: Tost - Staff unhappy with 23-race calendar 'should go' 00:51
Formula 1
23 h

Formula 1: Tost - Staff unhappy with 23-race calendar 'should go'

Formula 1: Alonso under investigation for yellow-flag infringement 00:38
Formula 1
23 h

Formula 1: Alonso under investigation for yellow-flag infringement

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Bottas: Turkey win one of my "best ever" F1 races Turkish GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Bottas: Turkey win one of my "best ever" F1 races

Istanbul's long corners to blame for McLaren's more difficult weekend Turkish GP
Formula 1

Istanbul's long corners to blame for McLaren's more difficult weekend

The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices Prime
Formula 1

The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton explains why Mercedes tyre call left him 'frustrated' Turkish GP
Formula 1

Hamilton explains why Mercedes tyre call left him 'frustrated'

Wolff: Hamilton Turkey progress "tough" after FP2 traffic issues Turkish GP
Formula 1

Wolff: Hamilton Turkey progress "tough" after FP2 traffic issues

The "blind faith" Mercedes call that won Hamilton his 100th F1 race Russian GP Prime
Formula 1

The "blind faith" Mercedes call that won Hamilton his 100th F1 race

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Why "unusual noises" are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache Turkish GP
Formula 1

Why "unusual noises" are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache

Bottas "fully going" for Turkey F1 pole, not asked to help Hamilton Turkish GP
Formula 1

Bottas "fully going" for Turkey F1 pole, not asked to help Hamilton

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success Prime
Formula E

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success

Trending Today

Hamilton explains why Mercedes tyre call left him 'frustrated'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton explains why Mercedes tyre call left him 'frustrated'

Turkish GP: Bottas wins from Verstappen; Hamilton fifth
Formula 1 Formula 1

Turkish GP: Bottas wins from Verstappen; Hamilton fifth

Wolff: Mercedes F1 gamble on old inters was worth it
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes F1 gamble on old inters was worth it

Vettel takes responsibility for dry F1 tyre call in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel takes responsibility for dry F1 tyre call in Turkey

F1 Grand Prix race results: Bottas wins Turkish GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Bottas wins Turkish GP

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

Norisring DTM: Gotz wins title after Mercedes imposes team orders 
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Norisring DTM: Gotz wins title after Mercedes imposes team orders 

Why "unusual noises" are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why "unusual noises" are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form Prime

How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form

A Formula 1 pitstop is a rapid-fire blend of high technology and human performance. PAT SYMONDS describes how the science of margin gains makes stops so quick

Formula 1
4 h
Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems Prime

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton dominated the opening day of action for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, on the Istanbul circuit’s much improved track surface. But the Black Arrows squad’s position isn’t quite what it seems. Here’s why...

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower Prime

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

On 8 October 1961, Innes Ireland claimed victory at the United States Grand Prix to herald the true arrival of a new Formula 1 giant. While Team Lotus endured plenty of highs and lows until the team folded over three decades later, Colin Chapman's squad made F1 history and helped shape the championship.

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
How McLaren got back to winning ways in F1 and what comes next Prime

How McLaren got back to winning ways in F1 and what comes next

McLaren ended a nine-year Formula 1 win drought with a stunning 1-2 finish at last month’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. As the latest step on a remarkable path of recovery from the bottom of the grid, team principal Andreas Seidl has mapped out even greater feats for the future.

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices Prime

The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices

Liberty Media's assurance that any new races joining the calendar must add excitement and value for the fans, the teams and Formula 1 overall has tested by multiple factors all dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But with one eye on the balance sheet, is F1 going against its pledges with its latest plans?

Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021
Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin Prime

Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is a man reborn at Aston Martin – and, like Lewis Hamilton, is determined to use his profile to put equality and social justice at the top of the agenda. OLEG KARPOV examines how Vettel is helping the Silverstone team transform itself into a winner, while striving to make himself a better driver and a better person

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2021
The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari Prime

The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari

Anointed as Italy’s next great racing hero after the tragic death of Alberto Ascari, Luigi Musso was pushed out of favour at Ferrari by Peter Collins and Mike Hawthorn. Nigel Roebuck recalls a troubled soul…

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2021
The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder Prime

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder

From Champ Car to Formula 1, NASCAR, back to IndyCar and now plying his trade in sportscars, Juan Pablo Montoya's career is remarkable for its versatility. Here, the Colombian reflects on 10 of his most significant moments along the way.

Formula 1
Oct 2, 2021

Latest news

Wolff: Mercedes F1 gamble on old inters was worth it
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes F1 gamble on old inters was worth it

Hamilton explains why Mercedes tyre call left him 'frustrated'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton explains why Mercedes tyre call left him 'frustrated'

Vettel takes responsibility for dry F1 tyre call in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel takes responsibility for dry F1 tyre call in Turkey

Bottas: Turkey win one of my "best ever" F1 races
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Turkey win one of my "best ever" F1 races

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.