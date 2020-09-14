Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
87 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Masi: No need to review safety car restart rules

shares
comments
Masi: No need to review safety car restart rules
By:

FIA Formula 1 race director Michael Masi says there's no need to review the safety car restart rules after the accident in the Tuscan GP – and he dismissed criticism from drivers.

Twelve drivers were given a warning after a post-race investigation of the accident that eliminated the cars of Kevin Magnussen, Carlos Sainz, Antonio Giovinazzi and Nicholas Latifi, and which led to a red flag delay.

After naming the 12, the FIA stewards noted "that the root cause of this incident was the inconsistent application of throttle and brake, from the final corner along the pit straight, by the above drivers".

They exonerated leader Valtteri Bottas, who is allowed to set the pace and accelerate when he chooses to, while others to avoid a warning were Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, who were second and third, plus Romain Grosjean, Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen, who were at the back.

Several drivers, including Hamilton, suggested that the safety car lights being switched out late played a key role in triggering the incident, as it led to the field becoming bunched up.

Speaking before the verdict was made official, Masi made it clear that the drivers should know the rules.

"Well, it's still part of an ongoing stewards' investigation so I'm probably not going to go into a blame part," he said.

"But at the end of the day, there's probably some key points to take out of it [and] the drivers were all advised very clearly at the drivers' meeting on Friday night. There were two key parts to remind them.

"One was to ensure that they don't overtake the safety car before the safety car line at pit entry. The second part was, which is unusual for this circuit, is that the control line where they can overtake is located close to the pit lane exit.

"So it's not a surprise, and we've seen similar matters in Baku, with such a long run, let's call it, to the control line where the leader who has every right to dictate the pace has kept it quite slow to try and avoid a slipstream from the cars behind."

Asked about a possible review of procedures, he said: "I don't think there's any need to review the safety car restart rule."

Masi dismissed the suggestion that the safety car lights went out too late.

"Simply put, they can criticise all they want. If we have a look at the distance perspective, from where the lights were extinguished to the control line, probably not dissimilar, if not longer, than a number of other venues.

"So, at the end of the day, the safety car lights go out where they do, the safety car is pitlane. We have the 20 best drivers in the world.

"And as we saw earlier today in the F3 race, those drivers in the junior category had a very, very similar restart to what was occurring in the F1 race, and navigated it quite well, without incident."

Ferrari F1 team is stuck "in a hole" right now, says CEO

Previous article

Ferrari F1 team is stuck "in a hole" right now, says CEO

Next article

Was Bottas doomed to lose at Mugello?

Was Bottas doomed to lose at Mugello?
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Vettel tried to buy Ferrari F2004, but it was "too expensive"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel tried to buy Ferrari F2004, but it was "too expensive"

Russell: F1's red flag rules need changing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell: F1's red flag rules need changing

Ferrari F1 team is stuck "in a hole" right now, says CEO
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari F1 team is stuck "in a hole" right now, says CEO

Twelve drivers warned over Mugello restart crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Twelve drivers warned over Mugello restart crash

Rossi: My VR46 Academy “bred snakes” for Misano 1-2
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: My VR46 Academy “bred snakes” for Misano 1-2

Masi: No need to review safety car restart rules
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Masi: No need to review safety car restart rules

Alpine announces step up to LMP1 for 2021 WEC season
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Alpine announces step up to LMP1 for 2021 WEC season

Was Bottas doomed to lose at Mugello? Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Was Bottas doomed to lose at Mugello?

Latest news

Russell: F1's red flag rules need changing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell: F1's red flag rules need changing

Was Bottas doomed to lose at Mugello? Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Was Bottas doomed to lose at Mugello?

Masi: No need to review safety car restart rules
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Masi: No need to review safety car restart rules

Ferrari F1 team is stuck "in a hole" right now, says CEO
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari F1 team is stuck "in a hole" right now, says CEO

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel tried to buy Ferrari F2004, but it was "too expensive"

2
Formula 1

Russell: F1's red flag rules need changing

18m
3
Formula 1

Ferrari F1 team is stuck "in a hole" right now, says CEO

2h
4
Formula 1

Twelve drivers warned over Mugello restart crash

5
MotoGP

Rossi: My VR46 Academy “bred snakes” for Misano 1-2

Latest news

Russell: F1's red flag rules need changing
Formula 1

Russell: F1's red flag rules need changing

Was Bottas doomed to lose at Mugello?
Formula 1

Was Bottas doomed to lose at Mugello?

Masi: No need to review safety car restart rules
Formula 1

Masi: No need to review safety car restart rules

Ferrari F1 team is stuck "in a hole" right now, says CEO
Formula 1

Ferrari F1 team is stuck "in a hole" right now, says CEO

Twelve drivers warned over Mugello restart crash
Formula 1

Twelve drivers warned over Mugello restart crash

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Tuscany Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Tuscany Grand Prix

Should Gasly Return To Red Bull? | Is It Just Me? Podcast 41:12
Formula 1

Should Gasly Return To Red Bull? | Is It Just Me? Podcast

Everything You Need To Know About Mugello 07:32
Formula 1

Everything You Need To Know About Mugello

Mission Winnow: Celebrating Ferrari's 1000th Grand Prix 00:59
Formula 1

Mission Winnow: Celebrating Ferrari's 1000th Grand Prix

Tuscan Grand Prix Preview - F1 2020 07:24
Formula 1

Tuscan Grand Prix Preview - F1 2020

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.