Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
13 Dec
FP1 in
19 Hours
:
32 Minutes
:
36 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP / Breaking news

Magnussen "at peace" if Abu Dhabi is final F1 weekend

Tickets
shares
comments
Magnussen "at peace" if Abu Dhabi is final F1 weekend
By:

Kevin Magnussen says he would be "at peace" with his Formula 1 career if it is to conclude following this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Outgoing Haas F1 driver Magnussen has joined Chip Ganassi Racing’s new team in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for next season, racing in the top DPi category.

It will mark a first foray into sportscar racing for Magnussen, and brings the curtain down on an F1 career that started back in 2014 with McLaren.

Asked by Motorsport.com if he was treating this weekend’s season finale at the Yas Marina Circuit as his final race, Magnussen said he was ready to say goodbye to F1.

"I’m pretty at peace with it,” Magnussen said. “I know in motorsport you should never say never. In Formula 1, lots of things can happen, and you should never say never.

“But I’m ready to call this my last race. I’m going to go out and enjoy it, drive the car, this amazing car that is so satisfying to drive, and just think back on this amazing opportunity that i’ve been given.

“Growing up as a kid and dreaming about Formula 1, and wanting to get to Formula 1, and getting there and making a career out of it, it’s something that I feel really lucky and privileged to be able to have done.”

Read Also:

Magnussen made his F1 debut with McLaren in 2014, finishing second at his very first race, but was dropped at the end of his rookie season to make way for Fernando Alonso at the team.

Magnussen went into the 2014 season finale with his future uncertain as McLaren weighed up whether to drop him or Jenson Button.

But he felt emotions were vastly different heading into this weekend’s final race, allowing him to enjoy it more.

“It’s not like I’m really feeling like sad or anything, like last time, in 2014, when I was very nervous about everything,” Magnussen said.

“I remember Abu Dhabi in ’14 being a terrible race. There was so much uncertainty and they had told me that they would take the option, and then it dragged out and they didn’t take the option, and eventually dropped me.

“I remember being so sad about everything and depressed about it. But now, I’ve had a few years in Formula 1, and I’m really looking forward to what is going to happen next.

“It’s super exciting, and something that I’m truly looking forward to.”

Magnussen felt the saddest part of the race weekend would come when he says goodbye to his race mechanics and team for the final time on Sunday.

“Certainly when I park the car for the race, I’m going to think about the fact that jumping out of the car, could be the last time I jump out of a Formula 1 car,” Magnussen said.

“But I think the main thing that’s going to be emotional is saying goodbye to all the guys in Haas F1 Team. It’s a bunch of people that I’ve really grown very close to, and some people that have been super supportive of me over those four years, some guys that I’ve become friends with.

“I’m certainly going to miss working with every other weekend. I think that’s going to be the main emotional thing.”

Related video

Aitken still unsure if he will race in Abu Dhabi GP

Previous article

Aitken still unsure if he will race in Abu Dhabi GP

Next article

Red Bull's Marko sent congratulatory message to Perez

Red Bull's Marko sent congratulatory message to Perez
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Abu Dhabi GP Tickets
Drivers Kevin Magnussen
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

F1, FIA issue statement after Mazepin video incident
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1, FIA issue statement after Mazepin video incident

Red Bull's Marko sent congratulatory message to Perez
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull's Marko sent congratulatory message to Perez

Ferrari explains cause of slow pitstops in 2020 F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari explains cause of slow pitstops in 2020 F1 season

Ferrari boss Binotto to skip Abu Dhabi GP through illness
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari boss Binotto to skip Abu Dhabi GP through illness

McLaren pushing on with company restructure
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren pushing on with company restructure

F1 biosphere likely for Australian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 biosphere likely for Australian Grand Prix

Spire Motorsports taps NBC's Steve Letarte as consultant
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Spire Motorsports taps NBC's Steve Letarte as consultant

Magnussen "at peace" if Abu Dhabi is final F1 weekend
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Magnussen "at peace" if Abu Dhabi is final F1 weekend

Latest news

Red Bull's Marko sent congratulatory message to Perez
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull's Marko sent congratulatory message to Perez

Magnussen "at peace" if Abu Dhabi is final F1 weekend
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Magnussen "at peace" if Abu Dhabi is final F1 weekend

Aitken still unsure if he will race in Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aitken still unsure if he will race in Abu Dhabi GP

Ferrari boss Binotto to skip Abu Dhabi GP through illness
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari boss Binotto to skip Abu Dhabi GP through illness

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1, FIA issue statement after Mazepin video incident

2h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari explains cause of slow pitstops in 2020 F1 season

3h
3
Formula 1

Red Bull's Marko sent congratulatory message to Perez

28min
4
Formula 1

McLaren pushing on with company restructure

2h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari boss Binotto to skip Abu Dhabi GP through illness

1h

Latest news

Red Bull's Marko sent congratulatory message to Perez
Formula 1

Red Bull's Marko sent congratulatory message to Perez

Magnussen "at peace" if Abu Dhabi is final F1 weekend
Formula 1

Magnussen "at peace" if Abu Dhabi is final F1 weekend

Aitken still unsure if he will race in Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Aitken still unsure if he will race in Abu Dhabi GP

Ferrari boss Binotto to skip Abu Dhabi GP through illness
Formula 1

Ferrari boss Binotto to skip Abu Dhabi GP through illness

F1, FIA issue statement after Mazepin video incident
Formula 1

F1, FIA issue statement after Mazepin video incident

Latest videos

The Double Stack Pit Stop, EXPLAINED | 2020 Sakhir GP F1 Race Debrief 19:42
Formula 1
2h

The Double Stack Pit Stop, EXPLAINED | 2020 Sakhir GP F1 Race Debrief

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Yas Marina Circuit 02:25
Formula 1
2h

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Yas Marina Circuit

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP greatest moments 04:48
Formula 1
21h

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP greatest moments

F1's Updated 2021 Rules Explained - Everything You Need To Know 07:53
Formula 1
Dec 9, 2020

F1's Updated 2021 Rules Explained - Everything You Need To Know

The Evolution of the McLaren Logo 02:45
Formula 1
Dec 9, 2020

The Evolution of the McLaren Logo

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.