"You helped me achieve this dream" Lewis Hamilton's emotional message on first Ferrari GP win
An elated and emotional Hamilton records his first Ferrari grand prix victory in 31 attempts and his first in two years
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images
Lewis Hamilton thanked Ferrari for helping him "achieve a dream" after taking his maiden grand prix win as a member of the Scuderia.
Hamilton and Ferrari went on the offensive in F1's tyre battle on a sweltering Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Unlike most other frontrunners, including poleman George Russell, Hamilton opted for a start of softs, with the excessive tyre degradation all but nailing him to a three-stop strategy.
That allowed the seven-time world champion to fully flex his upgraded SF-26's muscles, putting pressure on Russell and the second Mercedes of Kimi Antonelli as they were nursing their hard tyres, with Russell in particular struggling for pace with a lack of front load.
Hamilton received an additional bit of assistance from old nemesis Fernando Alonso as the Spaniard parked his Aston Martin on lap 40, allowing the Briton to take his first and final stop under virtual safety car conditions.
But the Ferrari's blistering pace in the final stint suggested either Mercedes would have struggled to contain the 41-year-old on his quest for a first Ferrari grand prix win in 31 attempts.
On the cooldown lap, an emotional Hamilton thanked his team for helping him "achieve this dream" of winning in red.
"Grazie a tutti Maranello, thank you so much!" Hamilton said. "You helped me achieve this dream and I can't thank you enough. Thank you to everyone for pushing so hard back at home. I'm so proud of you.
"Thank you to my family and thank you to the fans for continuing to remind me who I am, I couldn't have done it without you."
Afterwards, Hamilton said his 106th grand prix win was one of his very best. "They're all special in their own way but this one is something else," he said in parc ferme. "I watched Ferrari have all their success on TV when I was younger and wondered what it would be like to win in this car. I'm forever grateful and this is hopefully the first of many."
Photos from Barcelona-Catalunya GP - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Share Or Save This Story
Nico Rosberg backs Lewis Hamilton momentum after "historic" Barcelona F1 win
Can Lewis Hamilton now fight for the F1 world title with Ferrari? Our writers have their say
How “reset” Russell fended off “recalibrated” Hamilton for Barcelona GP pole
The trick behind Lewis Hamilton's best qualifying result for Ferrari
Charles Leclerc "ashamed" of himself after qualifying crash at F1 Barcelona GP
Top 10 Le Mans Ferraris ranked: Testa Rossa, P4, 499P and more
Latest news
Nico Rosberg backs Lewis Hamilton momentum after "historic" Barcelona F1 win
Can Lewis Hamilton now fight for the F1 world title with Ferrari? Our writers have their say
All the results and standings from the 2026 F1 Barcelona Grand Prix
F1 championship: Lewis Hamilton takes 25 points out of Kimi Antonelli's lead
Can Lewis Hamilton now fight for the F1 world title with Ferrari? Our writers have their say
What does Kimi Antonelli still need to improve to become F1 world champion?
How “reset” Russell fended off “recalibrated” Hamilton for Barcelona GP pole
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments