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Nico Rosberg backs Lewis Hamilton momentum after "historic" Barcelona F1 win

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Nico Rosberg backs Lewis Hamilton momentum after "historic" Barcelona F1 win

Can Lewis Hamilton now fight for the F1 world title with Ferrari? Our writers have their say

Feature
Formula 1
Feature
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Can Lewis Hamilton now fight for the F1 world title with Ferrari? Our writers have their say

All the results and standings from the 2026 F1 Barcelona Grand Prix

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
All the results and standings from the 2026 F1 Barcelona Grand Prix

F1 championship: Lewis Hamilton takes 25 points out of Kimi Antonelli's lead

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
F1 championship: Lewis Hamilton takes 25 points out of Kimi Antonelli's lead

Lewis Hamilton's emotional message on first Ferrari F1 win: "You helped me achieve this dream"

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Lewis Hamilton's emotional message on first Ferrari F1 win: "You helped me achieve this dream"

F1 Barcelona GP: Lewis Hamilton takes maiden Ferrari win as Kimi Antonelli retires late

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
F1 Barcelona GP: Lewis Hamilton takes maiden Ferrari win as Kimi Antonelli retires late

Five quick takeaways from the F1 Barcelona GP

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Five quick takeaways from the F1 Barcelona GP

Le Mans 24h: Toyota beats BMW, Cadillac for first win in four years

WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans 24h: Toyota beats BMW, Cadillac for first win in four years
Formula 1 Barcelona-Catalunya GP

Five quick takeaways from the F1 Barcelona GP

Lewis Hamilton claims his first Ferrari victory as Kimi Antonelli suffers first DNF of title campaign

Motorsport Staff
Edited:
George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton's first Ferrari win doesn't come out of nowhere

In his 31st grand prix start for Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton has finally taken the Scuderia to the top step of the podium, his first win in two calendar years.

You can't say it hadn't been coming. Surrounding himself with an engineering team and boasting a SF-26 that he had significant input in, Hamilton has been a totally different person this year, excising his demons this winter following a difficult 2025 campaign that brought him to the brink.

Mercedes had been dominant until this point in the season, but boasting an upgraded Ferrari in Spain, Hamilton and his side of the garage went for an aggressive three-stop approach in Barcelona's tyre battle, which the seven-time world champion was rewarded for by capitalising on a virtual safety car. That little assistance from his old friend Fernando Alonso doesn't detract from a race weekend that Ferrari executed to perfection. Hamilton has finally meshed with his new team, and the result was going to follow sooner or later. Turns out, it came at the first time of asking.

- Fil Cleeren

Antonelli also not immune to bad luck

The season that had been running so smoothly for Kimi Antonelli was hit by bad luck for the first time, as he retired with just a handful of laps remaining after pulling off a convincing move on George Russell.

That overtake was yet another reminder that it isn't simply Russell's misfortune that has allowed Antonelli to build such a commanding championship lead. Time and again, Kimi has shown that he can either be quicker than his more experienced team-mate or, at the very least, match him on equal terms.

Now, that lead in the championship has suddenly been cut by 25 points. And increasingly, it appears that if Antonelli is to face a title challenge this year, it may come not from Russell, but from someone else.

- Oleg Karpov

Leclerc faces a new challenge at Ferrari as Hamilton steps up

Charles Leclerc has long been Ferrari’s crown prince, and that status was reinforced ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix with a new multi-year contract. This season, however, the Monegasque finds himself in a situation he has not experienced in recent months, or even years.

Of course, Leclerc has previously had to battle team-mates such as Sebastian Vettel and Carlos Sainz, but last year he comfortably got the better of Hamilton despite all the hype surrounding the Briton’s move from Mercedes. In 2026, though, the story is completely different.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Hamilton has gained momentum at the Scuderia, and that indirectly puts pressure on Leclerc as well, if he wants to establish himself as Ferrari’s team leader in the long term. The last two race weekends have not been great in that regard. While his crash in Monaco could still be attributed to brake issues, Leclerc admitted in the media pen on Saturday that he was embarrassed by his Q3 crash in Barcelona.

Leclerc still possesses the raw speed and potential to deliver major success for Ferrari, but at the moment he is searching for answers with the 2026 car, the brakes, and over the last two weekends, with himself as well. Nothing has changed about Leclerc’s talent or raw pace — both remain evident — but with Hamilton’s progress, he now has something to prove.

- Ronald Vording

McLaren still has work to do to get back into the fight

McLaren appeared to have taken a step forward at the start of the weekend following a pair of frustrating results in Canada and Monaco, with Lando Norris topping the timesheets on Friday.

Andrea Stella was pleased to see the much-discussed front wing introduced in Monaco finally begin to deliver the expected gains after the team made a modification to the endplate. However, it was not enough to put McLaren on the same level as Mercedes and Ferrari in Barcelona.

Norris could manage only fourth place in qualifying and would have finished in that same position had it not been for Antonelli's retirement. Oscar Piastri endured an even more difficult weekend. The Australian started seventh, finished seventh and never looked genuinely competitive throughout Sunday's race.

At the very least, McLaren saw both of its cars reach the chequered flag, something that has not been a given in recent races. Yet that is scant consolation for a team that has won the most recent championships.

- Federico Faturos

Teams figuring out F1 2026 quirks

That was perhaps as close to a "normal" Formula 1 race as we've seen this season, with almost none of the early 2026 trends on display. Slowly but surely, teams are figuring out how to optimise starts, and it no longer looks like Ferrari holds any particular advantage in that area. In the opening races, it almost felt preordained that a red car would lead into Turn 1, given how well the Scuderia was handling starts relative to its rivals. But that's no longer the case - and in Barcelona even the softer tyres didn't help Lewis Hamilton beat George Russell on the run to the first corner.

Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Perhaps Barcelona simply isn't the right track for it, but yo-yo racing also failed to materialise. There were overtakes, but none of the back-and-forth battles that became a hallmark of the opening races of the season.

Whether that's a good thing or a bad thing is something everyone can decide for themselves.

- Oleg Karpov

Photos from Barcelona-Catalunya GP - Sunday

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Novak Djokovic arrives in the paddock.

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team with Novak Djokovic

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team with Novak Djokovic

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team with Novak Djokovic

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Alexander Albon, Williams

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Drivers' parade

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
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Nico Rosberg backs Lewis Hamilton momentum after "historic" Barcelona F1 win

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