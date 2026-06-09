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Lewis Hamilton: Maiden Ferrari win "couldn't be closer"

The seven-time world champion is enjoying a much-improved F1 season, crediting team boss Fred Vasseur for his turnaround

Ed Hardy
Ed Hardy
Edited:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton reckons his maiden victory for Ferrari “couldn’t be closer” as the 2026 Formula 1 season has witnessed a rejuvenation from the seven-time world champion.

The 41-year-old endured a torrid debut campaign for the Scuderia in 2025, suffering the first podium-less season of his 18-year career to finish 86 points behind team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton was dejected throughout, even calling for Ferrari to change its driver at one point, but the 2026 regulation switch to nimbler cars was always his chance to return to his best form.

It marked the first opportunity to develop the car to his liking, having not been involved in the 2025 machine’s development, and make changes to his personnel like race engineer.

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As a result of the changes, a buoyant Hamilton is now second in the championship after six rounds and is knocking on the door of victory following consecutive runner-up finishes to championship leader Kimi Antonelli.

“It couldn’t be closer,” said Hamilton after Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix. The Briton therefore isn’t frustrated by the monumental 66-point gap to his Mercedes successor Antonelli, making a record-breaking eighth crown unlikely in 2026.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari SF26

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari SF26

Photo by: Erik Junius

For now, it is all about improvement, and the proof is in the pudding: Hamilton holds a 15-point advantage over Leclerc and is 5-4 up in their qualifying head-to-head - including sprints - after losing 23-7 in 2025.

“I can’t believe that I’m second in the championship and I’m really happy and thankful for that,” added Hamilton, before crediting team boss Fred Vasseur, who he won the GP2 title with in 2006, for his turnaround.

“I couldn’t have done that without this team, without the reliability that we have, and also with Fred. Fred has been awesome in supporting me. Last year was really tough for both of us and [I’ve been] begging him for certain changes [to his team and car], and he pulled through.

“He did those and now I’m seeing the fruits of that and I’m able to finally deliver for them. It’s still very early days in the season, so we just have to keep chasing. It’s actually easier to chase than it is to defend, I would say.

“So, whilst these guys are very quick and they’re an amazing team, we’re going to keep pushing, keep chasing, and I have no doubt at some stage we’re going to get there.”

Should Hamilton finally enjoy victory again then it would be his first since the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix - he actually crossed the line in second but team-mate George Russell was disqualified. Another victory would bring his tally of wins up to 106 across his legendary career.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

But to do so he needs to pass his former team, which has a perfect record this year, aided by its teen star Antonelli whose Monaco victory meant he matched Hamilton’s best career run of five, consecutive race wins.

“Mercedes clearly have been ahead of everybody for quite some time and we couldn't match them,” Hamilton told Sky Sports.

“Unfortunately, he did a phenomenal job and I'm so grateful that I get to witness him in his moment and this is his moment. So, I'm really grateful that I could just be up there and get to share and see that.

“Very, very thankful to my team because coming from such a horrendous year last year, I'm finally in a position where I'm reigniting the passion and belief that they had in me when I first joined.

“After a really big slump we had last year, to come back up, it's great to see the fight in them. They're doing a fantastic job and we've got a lot of work to try and close that gap.”

Photos from Monaco GP - Sunday

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Jackie Stewart

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Lily Rowland

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Fisher in the Paddock

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Isabella Bernardini

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Allan McNish, Racing Director of Audi F1 Team talks to Donald Trump Jr and his wife Bettina Anderson

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Tion Wayne

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Mika Hakkinen

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Sir Jackie Stewart and Jacky Ickx.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Yachts in the harbour.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian on the grid.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian on the grid.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian in the paddock with Silvia Domenicali and Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula One Group.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Mohammed ben Sulayem, FIA President, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco, and Stefano Domenicali, CEO, Formula One Group.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Audi F1 Team pit stop practice.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Alexander Albon, Williams, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Marshals clear the track under the red flag.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
The track is swept during a red flag delay.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
An official signals 5 minutes left until the restart in the pit lane.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, crosses the finish line to win the Monaco Grand Prix.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Formula 1
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