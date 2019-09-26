Formula 1
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc says he will "just shut up" on the radio next time

shares
comments
Leclerc says he will "just shut up" on the radio next time
By:
Sep 26, 2019

Charles Leclerc says he will learn from the Singapore GP and "just shut up" rather than make negative radio comments to his Ferrari Formula 1 team.

Leclerc made his thoughts clear after priority on the pitstop unexpectedly propelled his teammate Sebastian Vettel into the lead.

Even Ferrari was surprised by the German's pace on fresh tyres, and had not expected the lead to change.

At one point Leclerc noted: "My head is down and it will be down until the race [is done] - I just want to let you know my feelings," before adding: "To be completely honest with you, I don't understand the undercut. But we will discuss after the race."

Later when asked to look after his power unit and thus hold station he agreed, but said: "I just don't think it is fair. But I won't do anything stupid."

Read Also:

After talking through the race with the team since and understanding the reasons for the strategy calls Leclerc has accepted that he should have been more careful with his comments.

"I believe my reaction is well over what it should be," he said. "And that shows that I've still got a lot to learn.

"In that situation there was no need to be like this. The team has done the right thing, we finished first and second, we wouldn't have finished first and second with another strategy, and that's what matters the most.

"So on that I definitely have got a lot to learn and that's what matters the most. On that I definitely have got a lot to learn, and a lot to improve, but that won't happen again in the future."

Leclerc made it clear that a burning desire to win had fuelled his emotional comments, but that he would just have to learn how to control his emotions.

"In the car it's always very difficult. There's a lot of adrenaline. I wake up in the morning thinking about victory, I go to sleep thinking about victory, so sometimes it might be hard.

"But I just need to control myself more in these situations and, how can I say it politely, just shut up instead of speaking on the radio. I'll learn from it, and try for it not to happen again.

"Some people can understand how much I want to win, and some people have understood it. Some others maybe understood wrongly.

"Anyway as I said I think I just need to learn from that, there was no need to for me, and there's no need to be like this on the radio any time during the race, even if there's adrenaline, I think it just puts more mess than anything else, and that's it.

"As I said I think the most important thing is that the team has done first and second, and for that I'm very happy."

Vettel defended his young teammate, stressing how busy drivers are in the car.

"I don't think you should interpret too much into these messages," said the German. "We are driving when we are opening the radio.

"I think if you did the same exercise with every footballer or even a golfer you would be surprised, and there's no point trying to understand the reason behind what people say when they are in the moment. I think it's pretty normal.

"Obviously he wanted to win, he was upset when he realised he was behind, which I think if it was the other way around I probably would have been equally as upset.

"It's part of the emotion that runs through you when you are racing. If they weren't it would mean that you don't care, and I don't think there are many drivers that don't care."

Reverse grid plan "an excuse" for bad '21 decisions - Hamilton

Reverse grid plan "an excuse" for bad '21 decisions - Hamilton
Series Formula 1
Drivers Charles Leclerc
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

