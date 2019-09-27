Planned move to standard F1 brake components put on hold

As part of a push to reduce costs, the FIA hoped to secure a standard supplier of brake system components and discs for the new generation of cars.

Italian company Brembo had been the preselected bidder to supply all teams with the necessary products.

However, the change had now been pushed back because the governing body wants to better understand the performance of the new 2021 machinery.

In a statement issued on Friday, it said: “To allow further evaluation of the real-world performance of 2021 Formula 1 cars, the FIA has chosen to delay the potential implementation of single suppliers for brake friction materials and brake system components.

“The significant regulation changes and their interpretation by the teams will affect multiple aspects of the 2021 cars, and considering the critical role of the brakes in both safety and performance, the FIA has decided to cancel both the selection process for brake systems and for brake friction materials in F1 until further studies can be undertaken.”

The FIA said that it would reconsider the situation in 2021 when there was a better understanding of the brake demands of the new generation of cars.

It added: “The FIA would like to thank the preselected bidder, Brembo, for providing a thorough and sound proposal based on the specifications supplied to it.

“Nonetheless, and in light of the considerations regarding car performance mentioned above, it has been decided to reassess the situation in 2021.”