Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Steiner: "Everything is open" as Haas considers F1 driver options Next / Alfa Romeo to end Sauber F1 ties at the end of 2023
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Leclerc set to start Belgian GP from back of grid after engine change

Charles Leclerc is set to start the Belgian Grand Prix from the back of the grid after Ferrari opted to take a new Formula 1 power unit for this weekend.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Roberto Chinchero
Leclerc set to start Belgian GP from back of grid after engine change
Listen to this article

Leclerc currently sits 80 points behind Red Bull rival Max Verstappen at the top of the drivers’ championship, but will need to fight his way back up the order after Ferrari’s decision to fit a new power unit.

Ferrari opted for Spa due to the overtaking opportunities afforded by the high-speed layout in Belgium, giving Leclerc a better chance to battle his way through the field compared to a more technical track such as Zandvoort.

The move will also allow Leclerc to drive with the upgraded hybrid system on his Ferrari power unit, which will debut this weekend. He will also use a new gearbox at Spa.

The changes to the power unit are set to be confirmed by the FIA over the race weekend, and will mark Leclerc’s second back-of-grid start of the season after he also took a raft of fresh power unit elements for the Canadian Grand Prix back in June.

Leclerc’s Ferrari teammate, Carlos Sainz, will not take a new power unit at Spa thanks to his fresher engine, leaving the team’s hopes of success in Belgium largely hinging on the Spaniard.

Leclerc has already suffered engine reliability issues this season that forced him to retire while leading in both Spain and Azerbaijan, causing him to lose ground on Verstappen in the title race.

But Leclerc may not be alone in taking a grid penalty for Spa, with Verstappen saying on Thursday that Spa that “everyone still needs to take penalties as well”, which would make it hard to become relaxed about his title chances.

Leclerc admitted on Thursday that fighting back to beat Verstappen to the championship would be a “very difficult challenge” given the points gap, but that he still believed he was in contention for the championship.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Steiner: "Everything is open" as Haas considers F1 driver options
Previous article

Steiner: "Everything is open" as Haas considers F1 driver options
Next article

Alfa Romeo to end Sauber F1 ties at the end of 2023

Alfa Romeo to end Sauber F1 ties at the end of 2023
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
FIA clarifies Leclerc back of grid F1 penalty after possible loophole Belgian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

FIA clarifies Leclerc back of grid F1 penalty after possible loophole

McLaren hits back at Alpine’s Piastri lack of F1 integrity claim Belgian GP
Formula 1

McLaren hits back at Alpine’s Piastri lack of F1 integrity claim

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Charles Leclerc More from
Charles Leclerc
Leclerc: Ferrari Spa F1 qualifying tyre mistake was "no big deal" Belgian GP
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari Spa F1 qualifying tyre mistake was "no big deal"

Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future Prime
Formula 1

Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future

Leclerc: Changes introduced in Austria have transformed F1 season
Formula 1

Leclerc: Changes introduced in Austria have transformed F1 season

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Ferrari: Question marks remain over F1 cost cap policing
Formula 1

Ferrari: Question marks remain over F1 cost cap policing

Ferrari's F1 2022 engine gains greatest for more than 25 years
Formula 1

Ferrari's F1 2022 engine gains greatest for more than 25 years

The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships Prime
Formula 1

The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships

Latest news

Norris: No sympathy for Ricciardo’s F1 struggles with MCL36
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: No sympathy for Ricciardo’s F1 struggles with MCL36

Lando Norris says he has no sympathy for Daniel Ricciardo’s struggles to find form with the McLaren MCL36 Formula 1 car.

Verstappen: Not finishing on Belgian GP F1 podium would be a "shame"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Not finishing on Belgian GP F1 podium would be a "shame"

Max Verstappen thinks it will be a "shame" if he doesn’t end up on the podium for Formula 1’s Belgian Grand Prix, despite being set to start from 15th on the grid.

FIA clarifies Leclerc back of grid F1 penalty after possible loophole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA clarifies Leclerc back of grid F1 penalty after possible loophole

The FIA has clarified why Charles Leclerc will receive a back of the grid penalty for the Belgian Grand Prix despite a potential loophole in the Formula 1 regulations.

Sainz: Ferrari F1 must "keep digging" for answers to Red Bull gap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari F1 must "keep digging" for answers to Red Bull gap

Ferrari Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz has urged the Scuderia to "keep digging" for answers on why Red Bull is so much quicker after being outclassed in Belgian Grand Prix qualifying.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules? Prime

Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules?

As F1 moves into the second half of the 2022 season, PAT SYMONDS analyses which teams have so far performed well under the championship’s new technical regulations

Formula 1
13 h
Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race Prime

Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race

Formula 1 title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both face a battle to recover from the rear of the grid after engine penalties. But it appears the championship leader is in the box seat on pace to salvage the most from a potentially tricky Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised Prime

How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised

Formula 1 has pulled off a major coup in encouraging Audi to join the series as an engine manufacturer from the 2026 season. It speaks to the surge in popularity F1 is enjoying. This is how it came to pass and how the famous German marque will tackle its new challenge

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection Prime

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection

After a difficult start to Formula 1's ground effect-era, Mercedes has shown signs of recovery in recent races by regularly finishing on the podium and even taking pole last time out in Hungary. With more time to understand its W13 car and its improvement in recent races, plus a new technical directive coming into force for Spa, the Belgian GP could be a crucial barometer of its progress.

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2022
How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman Prime

How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman

Designed by Gerard Ducarouge, the 97T returned Lotus to the winners circle for the first time since the death of its founder but also, as STUART CODLING reveals, gave the team a problem holding onto its new star

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2022
Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term Prime

Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term

Over the first 13 races of Formula 1's new ground effects era, Max Verstappen has surged into the lead in the world championship over Charles Leclerc. But as the 2022 season prepares to roar back into life, who stacks up as the top of the class, and who must do better? We graded every driver based on their performances so far

Formula 1
Aug 19, 2022
The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season Prime

The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season

It’s 13 down, nine to go as the Formula 1 teams pause for breath in the summer break. But what can we expect to happen over the next three months from Belgium to Abu Dhabi? Here's the key storylines to keep an eye out for the rest of the 2022 season

Formula 1
Aug 18, 2022
Nicholas Latifi: The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future Prime

Nicholas Latifi: The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future

Personable, articulate and devoid of the usual racing driver airs and graces, Nicholas Latifi is the last Formula 1 driver you’d expect to receive death threats, but such was the toxic legacy of his part in last year’s explosive season finale. And now, as ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains, he faces a battle to keep his place on the F1 grid…

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.