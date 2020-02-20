Leclerc explains notebook slip in F1 testing

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
90 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
126 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
133 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
147 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
161 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
189 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
196 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
210 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
217 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
231 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
246 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
253 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
267 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
280 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc explains notebook slip in F1 testing

shares
comments
Leclerc explains notebook slip in F1 testing
By:
Co-author: Valentin Khorounzhiy
Feb 20, 2020, 11:40 AM

Charles Leclerc has explained his new note-taking approach after a spy shot of his notepad emerged on social media on Wednesday.

Leclerc enjoyed his first extended run in the new Ferrari SF1000 car on the opening day of Formula 1 pre-season testing in Barcelona, completing 132 laps.

The Ferrari driver was photographed holding a new notebook up with hand-written notes about the performance of the car following a run.

 

Leclerc appeared to be jotting down feedback after each run, writing that conditions were "not that bad" and he had "no big problems" warming up the tyres during his early outings.

Asked about his new note-taking approach, Leclerc revealed he previously used a tablet, but found he had too much to trawl through at the end of the day after writing everything down.

"Now I'm going back to the old stuff, because I've had a few times in the past where I load up all my notes, I arrive in the briefing at the end of the day after doing 150 laps, and then it's a bit confusing," Leclerc said.

"So I'm back with the notebook and the pen, which is very nice. It's something I'm used to doing.

"We do so many laps that it can be confusing at the end of the day and writing everything helps me to remember, to be more precise at the briefing in the evening."

Read Also:

Leclerc was not due to test on Wednesday for Ferrari, but was drafted in at the last minute to replace the unwell Sebastian Vettel.

"6:45am this morning, I got a call, I was sleeping at that time - so, yeah, pretty late," Leclerc said when asked by Motorsport.com when he found out Vettel was sick.

"But at the end it didn't change much. Of course for the mechanics it was not easy because to change the fit, the driver fit, always takes a bit of time in Formula 1, so they had to do a late change.

"But in terms of plan it's basically the same, just the names on the car change."

Leclerc will conduct his last outing of the opening test on Thursday morning before handing over to Vettel in the afternoon. Vettel will then complete the final day of testing solo.

Next article
Mercedes 'steering mode' raises eyebrows in Barcelona

Previous article

Mercedes 'steering mode' raises eyebrows in Barcelona

Next article

Perez leads second day of F1 test at halfway mark

Perez leads second day of F1 test at halfway mark
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Charles Leclerc
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Luke Smith

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
21 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
21:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
01:00
16:00
FP3
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
23:00
14:00
QU
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
02:00
17:00
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
01:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes 'steering mode' raises eyebrows in Barcelona

1h
2
Formula 1

Tech insight: What does Mercedes' steering wheel mode do?

25m
3
Formula 1

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

4
Formula 1

Leclerc explains notebook slip in F1 testing

53m
5
Formula 1

Perez leads second day of F1 test at halfway mark

26m

Latest videos

Have Racing Point copied the 2019 Mercedes? 06:53
Formula 1
32m

Have Racing Point copied the 2019 Mercedes?

F1 Testing - Day 1 rundown 07:50
Formula 1
3h

F1 Testing - Day 1 rundown

Renault R.S.20 Shakedown 01:00
Formula 1

Renault R.S.20 Shakedown

McLaren MCL35 Shakedown 00:43
Formula 1

McLaren MCL35 Shakedown

Alfa Romeo C39 Launch 00:38
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo C39 Launch

Latest news

Tech insight: What does Mercedes' steering wheel mode do?
F1

Tech insight: What does Mercedes' steering wheel mode do?

Perez leads second day of F1 test at halfway mark
F1

Perez leads second day of F1 test at halfway mark

Leclerc explains notebook slip in F1 testing
F1

Leclerc explains notebook slip in F1 testing

Mercedes 'steering mode' raises eyebrows in Barcelona
F1

Mercedes 'steering mode' raises eyebrows in Barcelona

Steiner: F1 can't take any risks travelling to China
F1

Steiner: F1 can't take any risks travelling to China

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.