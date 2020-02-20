Mercedes 'steering mode' raises eyebrows in Barcelona

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
90 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
126 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
133 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
147 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
161 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
189 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
196 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
210 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
217 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
231 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
246 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
253 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
267 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
280 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes 'steering mode' raises eyebrows in Barcelona

shares
comments
Mercedes 'steering mode' raises eyebrows in Barcelona
By:
Feb 20, 2020, 11:01 AM

Mercedes's new Formula 1 car is at the centre of intrigue, after a curious new 'steering mode' was spotted from onboard footage of Lewis Hamilton's car.

Images of Hamilton's laps in the morning session at Barcelona showed that the world champion's steering wheel appeared to move towards him on the straights and then back again on the entry to corners.

Closer analysis of the steering wheel movement indicated that it was occurring at the same time as the toe of the front wheel appeared to change too.

Mercedes F1 W11 front brake detail

Mercedes F1 W11 front brake detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

It could be that the system – which may be hydraulically powered through the steering link – is moving the front wheels so they are out on the corners and then move back in on the straights.

This will help with better performance in the turns and minimise drag on the straights.

The system appears to be fully customisable, with it not appearing to be there during all laps.

Mercedes has confirmed to Motorsport.com that the system is a 'steering mode' that the team is evaluating during testing, although there has been no further details to explain what its motive is.

One of Mercedes' biggest strengths last year was in slow speed corners, with the team having put a lot of resource and effort into its suspension design to maximise performance in this area.

Formula 1 rules regarding suspension and steering are quite clear with regards to what teams are and are not allowed to do.

Article 10.2.3 is explicit that any adjustment to the suspension system can only be made when the car is stationary.

"No adjustment may be made to any suspension system while the car is in motion," it states.

Article 10.2.2 states: "Any powered device which is capable of altering the configuration or affecting the performance of any part of any suspension system is forbidden."

Without knowing how the Mercedes system works, it is unclear if it breaches any of the above regulations.

F1 rules are also clear that any power steering systems can only be utilised to help minimise the effort a driver needs to put in to steer the car.

Article 10.4.2 states: "Power assisted steering systems may not be electronically controlled or electrically powered.

"No such system may carry out any function other than reduce the physical effort required to steer the car."

Next article
Steiner: F1 can't take any risks travelling to China

Previous article

Steiner: F1 can't take any risks travelling to China

Next article

Leclerc explains notebook slip in F1 testing

Leclerc explains notebook slip in F1 testing
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
21 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 20 Feb
Fri 13 Mar
FP2
Thu 20 Feb
Fri 13 Mar
FP3
Thu 20 Feb
Sat 14 Mar
QU
Thu 20 Feb
Sat 14 Mar
Race
Thu 20 Feb
Sun 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes 'steering mode' raises eyebrows in Barcelona

1h
2
Formula 1

Tech insight: What does Mercedes' steering wheel mode do?

26m
3
Formula 1

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

4
Formula 1

Leclerc explains notebook slip in F1 testing

54m
5
Formula 1

Perez leads second day of F1 test at halfway mark

27m

Latest videos

Have Racing Point copied the 2019 Mercedes? 06:53
Formula 1
33m

Have Racing Point copied the 2019 Mercedes?

F1 Testing - Day 1 rundown 07:50
Formula 1
3h

F1 Testing - Day 1 rundown

Renault R.S.20 Shakedown 01:00
Formula 1

Renault R.S.20 Shakedown

McLaren MCL35 Shakedown 00:43
Formula 1

McLaren MCL35 Shakedown

Alfa Romeo C39 Launch 00:38
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo C39 Launch

Latest news

Tech insight: What does Mercedes' steering wheel mode do?
F1

Tech insight: What does Mercedes' steering wheel mode do?

Perez leads second day of F1 test at halfway mark
F1

Perez leads second day of F1 test at halfway mark

Leclerc explains notebook slip in F1 testing
F1

Leclerc explains notebook slip in F1 testing

Mercedes 'steering mode' raises eyebrows in Barcelona
F1

Mercedes 'steering mode' raises eyebrows in Barcelona

Steiner: F1 can't take any risks travelling to China
F1

Steiner: F1 can't take any risks travelling to China

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.