Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Haas: Mazepin move on Schumacher at finish line a ‘misunderstanding’ Next / Masi: No reason not to restart Azerbaijan GP after red flag
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Leclerc lost race lead to Hamilton after avoiding tree branch

By:

Charles Leclerc has revealed that he lost the lead of Sunday's Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix to Lewis Hamilton after avoiding a tree branch on track at Turn 15.

Leclerc lost race lead to Hamilton after avoiding tree branch

Leclerc led the opening two laps in Baku after taking his second straight pole for Ferrari on Saturday, but was passed by Hamilton's Mercedes as they came across the line to start the third lap.

Hamilton had managed to gain on Leclerc through the high-speed final sector, eventually getting the pass completed into Turn 1. Leclerc then lost places to the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez within the next five laps, leaving him fourth before coming into the pits.

But Leclerc has revealed that an errant tree branch on the track at Turn 15 prompted him to cut the corner and then back off to ensure he did not gain a lasting advantage over Hamilton, allowing the Mercedes to close up.

Verstappen was seen taking similar evasive action on the world feed during the race.

"It was starting to be quite OK in the first few laps," Leclerc said. "Then there was something that I think hasn't been seen on TV. There was part of a tree in the middle of Turn 15, and there I actually lost quite a bit of time.

"I cut the track and I was a bit worried to gain time on Lewis behind that hadn't cut the track. So I slowed down and then he overtook me. From then on, it was quite difficult, because I was behind Lewis in dirty air, which I struggled a little bit, as soon as I lost the DRS, Max overtook me.

"Then you are just in a vicious circle that is very difficult, because I had cars all around me that had a bit more pace than I did."

Read Also:

Ferrari opted to bring Leclerc in early, only for him to lose a position to Pierre Gasly, while Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel battled past after the first safety car restart.

Leclerc ultimately finished the race in fourth place, narrowly losing out to Gasly in a late battle to complete the podium.

Despite taking pole, Ferrari had downplayed its chances of maintaining its advantage over Mercedes and Red Bull in the race, leaving Leclerc unsurprised by his early loss of places.

"I struggled a little bit, then I recovered a bit of pace, but then we decided to stop early to go on those hard tyres," Leclerc said.

"Let's say there was nothing that was unexpected in those first few laps, because we expected Mercedes and Red Bull to be a bit stronger anyway."

shares
comments

Related video

Haas: Mazepin move on Schumacher at finish line a ‘misunderstanding’

Previous article

Haas: Mazepin move on Schumacher at finish line a ‘misunderstanding’

Next article

Masi: No reason not to restart Azerbaijan GP after red flag

Masi: No reason not to restart Azerbaijan GP after red flag
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Azerbaijan GP
Drivers Charles Leclerc
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers

1h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to restart off

23h
3
Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

4h
4
MotoGP

Quartararo hit with penalty for MotoGP suit infringement

22h
5
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes form "unacceptable" in F1 title fight

7h
Latest news
10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

11m
Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers
Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers

1h
Brawn: ‘Thrilling’ end to Baku bodes well for F1 sprint races
Formula 1

Brawn: ‘Thrilling’ end to Baku bodes well for F1 sprint races

1h
Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry momentum after "rough start"
Video Inside
Formula 1

Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry momentum after "rough start"

3h
What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?
Video Inside
Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

4h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Pirelli expected to investigate blowouts 01:08
Formula 1
2h

Formula 1: Pirelli expected to investigate blowouts

Formula 1: Mercedes' 04:04
Formula 1
2h

Formula 1: Mercedes' "magic button" explained

Formula 1: Perez wins after drama for Verstappen, Hamilton 06:41
Formula 1
23h

Formula 1: Perez wins after drama for Verstappen, Hamilton

Formula 1: McLaren mourns the loss of shareholder Mansour Ojjeh 00:53
Formula 1
Jun 6, 2021

Formula 1: McLaren mourns the loss of shareholder Mansour Ojjeh

Formula 1 calendar changes due to COVID-19 03:12
Formula 1
Jun 5, 2021

Formula 1 calendar changes due to COVID-19

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

Brawn: ‘Thrilling’ end to Baku bodes well for F1 sprint races Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Brawn: ‘Thrilling’ end to Baku bodes well for F1 sprint races

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Charles Leclerc More from
Charles Leclerc
Leclerc: I don't feel like Ferrari has stolen Baku pole Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Leclerc: I don't feel like Ferrari has stolen Baku pole

Leclerc didn't expect Baku F1 pole after "shit lap" Azerbaijan GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Leclerc didn't expect Baku F1 pole after "shit lap"

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger Monaco GP Prime
Formula 1

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An eventful weekend in Baku full of incident and drama lent the race result an unusual feel, as three drivers scored their first podiums of the year. But it wasn't the eventual race winner who scored top marks in our driver ratings

Formula 1
5h
How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP Prime

How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1's return to Baku after a year away had thrown up an eventful qualifying marred by four red flags, but the race appeared to be running to a familiar Red Bull vs Mercedes template entering the closing stages. That is, until a dramatic conclusion where victory was snatched away from two drivers, before landing in the lap of Sergio Perez

Formula 1
7h
The no-ego Williams ace foiled by 90s F1’s technology push Prime

The no-ego Williams ace foiled by 90s F1’s technology push

Racing drivers tend to have deep pockets and short arms, but not Riccardo Patrese, who used to treat his mechanics to sumptuous post-season dinners. NIGEL ROEBUCK looks at the career of a true gentleman

Formula 1
Jun 6, 2021
How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever Prime

How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever

Gamers today are spoiled for choice with the array of titles on offer that allow them to experience hyper-realistic representations of cars and tracks in the virtual world. Much of the credit for this should go to two 1996 titles that paved the way for what was to come

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2021
Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku Prime

Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku

As Red Bull looked in dominant form during Friday practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday, title rival Mercedes was left with a lot of head scratching to do after finding itself behind a number of other teams on one-lap pace – which could have big ramifications come raceday

Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021
Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings Prime

Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings

The FIA is set to crack down on 'flexi-wings' in Formula 1, drawing criticism from many of the teams that will have to change their designs as a result at considerable expense. But our columnist argues that shutting down such avenues may not be in F1's interest when one byproduct would be a reduction in efficiency

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2021
The unsung star of F1 2021 so far Prime

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

OPINION: The title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton has captivated Formula 1 fans this year, while McLaren and Ferrari drivers have also made it onto the podium. But look a little further back in the pack and you'll find a driver who has really shone in the first five races - even though he only has one result to show for it.

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2021
The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era Prime

The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era

Hampered by troubled development and Maranello politics, the F1-87 remains a landmark car. Stuart Codling examines the last Ferrari to win a grand prix during Enzo Ferrari’s lifetime.

Formula 1
May 29, 2021

Trending Today

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to restart off
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to restart off

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

Quartararo hit with penalty for MotoGP suit infringement
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo hit with penalty for MotoGP suit infringement

Wolff: Mercedes form "unacceptable" in F1 title fight
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes form "unacceptable" in F1 title fight

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

Binotto leaves pit wall seat as Ferrari completes reshuffle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto leaves pit wall seat as Ferrari completes reshuffle

Haas: Mazepin move on Schumacher at finish line a ‘misunderstanding’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas: Mazepin move on Schumacher at finish line a ‘misunderstanding’

Latest news

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers

Brawn: ‘Thrilling’ end to Baku bodes well for F1 sprint races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn: ‘Thrilling’ end to Baku bodes well for F1 sprint races

Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry momentum after "rough start"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry momentum after "rough start"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.