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Lando Norris praised by fans after heartfelt gift to McLaren staff is revealed

Fans praised Lando Norris after it emerged he quietly thanked McLaren staff with miniature Miami Grand Prix trophies following his maiden Formula 1 win

Lydia Mee
Published:
Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Erik Junius

Lando Norris has been applauded by fans after it was revealed that he gifted McLaren employees a miniature Miami Grand Prix trophy following his maiden Formula 1 victory at the Hard Rock Stadium.

The McLaren driver secured his long-awaited first grand prix win at the 2024 Miami Grand Prix, fending off his rival Max Verstappen. Now, a McLaren employee has revealed the gift that the Briton gave to the staff at the McLaren Technology Centre.

"And people hate on him just because of his perceived lack of 'killer mentality.' Stand-up guy this Lando," one fan wrote on Reddit, while another added: "I don't know about the employees but I remember he sent gifts for the all children of his primary school to celebrate his WDC, and the secretary revealed that Norris has apparently been sending gifts to the school for the children since he joined McLaren every year after Christmas."

 

"He's a good egg," someone else posted, and another wrote: "I thought this was a sweet discovery to share, I like when drivers show their appreciation towards people working behind the scenes as they are often overlooked and underappreciated by fans and media."

Another impressed supporter posted: "Notice how this isn't coming from Lando or McLaren marketing themselves. I feel like it's a big indicator of the type of person Lando is to do things like this and not wanting to do it for publicity, it's genuine."

"Wholesome gesture, very classy!" added someone else. "Also awful to see that there are still people who have nothing better to do than hate. Yes, his dad is rich, like 90% of the other dads. That doesn't mean he has to gift his team anything. He did it because he wanted to do it and it's a nice gesture. He appreciates his team, and he shows it, without making it a media spectacle. That's a nice and classy thing to do."

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