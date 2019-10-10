Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
14 Hours
:
00 Minutes
:
18 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Japanese GP / Breaking news

Red Bull's fuel supplier to use new chemicals in Japan

shares
comments
Red Bull's fuel supplier to use new chemicals in Japan
By:
Oct 10, 2019, 10:15 AM

Red Bull Honda's fuel partner ExxonMobil is introducing chemicals it has not used before in Formula 1 as part of a new more powerful fuel it has brought to the Japanese Grand Prix.

As part of an effort it has made for Honda's home race at Suzuka, ExxonMobil has made use of cutting edge molecular science to perfect the blend of fuel that has been specifically designed for the Japanese car manufacturer's Spec 4 engine.

And although the fuel company has drawn short of predicting the exact power gain that it expects from the new fuel, it is clear that it is one of the best steps it has made since it joined with Red Bull in 2017.

David Tsurusaki, ExxonMobil's Global Motorsport Technology Manager, said: "With Red Bull I think it is one of the biggest steps we have ever done. And with mature engine technology, it is harder and harder to make that adjustment.

"It [the upgrade] is something that we have been thinking about and working on for quite a long time. I think it is one of our better improvements.

"[But] I cannot comment on the performance gain. I know what it is, otherwise we wouldn't be introducing it, but it definitely is an improvement and wouldn't be introduced if it wasn't."

Tsurusaki said the development work on the new fuel can be traced back over several years, and has involved the sourcing of new 'raw materials' to help deliver a breakthrough.

Asked by Motorsport.com if this meant using chemicals that were new to F1, Tsurusaki said: "The FIA standard is pretty restrictive. It has to be chemicals that have been used and available in a consumer fuel in the past, so in a sense it is not brand new technology.

"But it is something that we have not used in a Formula 1 fuel, and I don't know if anyone else has done it.

"There are two or three key adjustments we have made that give us the performance enhancement we are looking for."

Next article
Williams drivers did well to "hide" spares shortage - Kubica

Previous article

Williams drivers did well to "hide" spares shortage - Kubica

Next article

Drivers want Friday call on typhoon-threatened qualifying

Drivers want Friday call on typhoon-threatened qualifying
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Japanese GP
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Japanese GP

Japanese GP

10 Oct - 13 Oct
FP1 Starts in
14 Hours
:
00 Minutes
:
18 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 11 Oct
02:00
10:00
FP2 Fri 11 Oct
06:00
14:00
FP3 Sat 12 Oct
04:00
12:00
QU Sat 12 Oct
07:00
15:00
Race Sun 13 Oct
06:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Drivers want Friday call on typhoon-threatened qualifying

17m
2
Formula 1

Williams drivers did well to "hide" spares shortage - Kubica

1h
3
Formula 1

First look: Mercedes' Japanese GP upgrades

4
Formula 1

Vettel admits team orders defiance was "not right"

2h
5
Formula 1

Red Bull's fuel supplier to use new chemicals in Japan

44m

Latest videos

The banned Lotus that wasn't actually very good 05:50
Formula 1

The banned Lotus that wasn't actually very good

The dent to Red Bull's confidence before Honda's home F1 race 06:44
Formula 1

The dent to Red Bull's confidence before Honda's home F1 race

A lap of Suzuka in F1 2019 01:46
Formula 1

A lap of Suzuka in F1 2019

Mark Webber: Suzuka track guide 02:28
Formula 1

Mark Webber: Suzuka track guide

What it takes to become a race driver? 07:07
Formula 1

What it takes to become a race driver?

Latest news

Drivers want Friday call on typhoon-threatened qualifying
F1

Drivers want Friday call on typhoon-threatened qualifying

Red Bull's fuel supplier to use new chemicals in Japan
F1

Red Bull's fuel supplier to use new chemicals in Japan

Williams drivers did well to "hide" spares shortage - Kubica
F1

Williams drivers did well to "hide" spares shortage - Kubica

Vettel admits team orders defiance was "not right"
F1

Vettel admits team orders defiance was "not right"

Ricciardo's legal dispute with ex-advisor settled
F1

Ricciardo's legal dispute with ex-advisor settled

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.