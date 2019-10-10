Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
15 Hours
:
29 Minutes
:
40 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel admits team orders defiance was "not right"

shares
comments
Vettel admits team orders defiance was "not right"
By:
Co-author: Norman Fischer
Oct 10, 2019, 8:21 AM

Sebastian Vettel admits ignoring Ferrari's team orders in the Russian Grand Prix was "not right", but says the controversy has now been cleared up.

In Russia, the four-time world champion took the lead at the start of the race after a pre-race agreement that dictated pole man Charles Leclerc should tow his teammate, and not second qualifier Lewis Hamilton.

However, when asked later to swap positions with Leclerc, Vettel didn't do so and the Monegasque driver was left frustrated.

Vettel and Leclerc had separate meetings with team boss Mattia Binotto in Maranello last week, but the German played down the significance of his chat with him.

"Generally, everything is clear," said Vettel. "Of course you talk to each other. There was a conversation, but there were also other conversations. I wouldn't make such a fuss around the whole story.

"I think there were positive things in Russia as well. For the first time this year we had a very, very good pace in the race to hold up against Mercedes.

"In the other races we might have been in front here and there, but in general we were a bit slower. So there are positive and not so positive things.

"What agreement there was or wasn't, or who is right and who isn't, is perhaps not so important.

"But of course I got the message at the radio to change the place, and did not do it. And that was certainly not right."

Read Also:

Asked if the rules on team orders were now written in stone he said: "I don't know, there's some stones but we didn't write anything in stone, I don't think it's necessary.

"Obviously there are probably certain things we could have done better looking back. In the end we look forward to this race and the next races, so I'm not worried too much."

Vettel denied that Leclerc's performances had put pressure on him and contributed to his decision to stay ahead in Russia.

"No, not at all. Obviously I'm not happy if I'm slower, whether it's practice or qualifying or race, that's been the same not just this year, but the years before as well. There are certain things, obviously this year I struggled here and there with the car, which I think didn't allow me to maybe extract my best.

"I don't think it would have been any different of anybody else had been in the other car. Charles is doing a very good job, but I generally believe it's first of all a race against yourself and then the others. In that regard I struggled as I said to extract what I know I have in me."

Like Vettel, Leclerc was also keen to downplay the team order situation, insisting that it had now been sorted.

"Obviously there was some misunderstanding from the car," he said. "But I think we've had a discussion and everything is clear now.

"Obviously it felt like it was a huge deal from the outside – which it definitely wasn't, but now everything is fine.

"I think that's clear from the beginning of the season, we need to obey team orders and what is clear is that the situation wasn't clear for both of the drivers, starting the race, and I think that's the most important [thing]. So we spoke about it and we'll make sure that this situation doesn't happen again in the future.

"I think as a team it's always a priority to do good for the team but then as [in] every team, Seb wants to beat me, I want to beat him as much. But the priority is to do good for the team, which we all do."

Leclerc stressed that their schedules did not allow them to have a joint conversation with their team boss in Maranello last week.

"No, unfortunately I had some things happening on the day he was in Maranello, so we didn't have the chance to meet-up together – but I had a meeting with Mattia and he had one with Seb the day earlier. Yeah, everything is fine, as I've said."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Next article
Ricciardo's legal dispute with ex-advisor settled

Previous article

Ricciardo's legal dispute with ex-advisor settled
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now , Charles Leclerc
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Japanese GP

Japanese GP

10 Oct - 13 Oct
FP1 Starts in
15 Hours
:
29 Minutes
:
40 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 11 Oct
03:00
10:00
FP2 Fri 11 Oct
07:00
14:00
FP3 Sat 12 Oct
05:00
12:00
QU Sat 12 Oct
08:00
15:00
Race Sun 13 Oct
07:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel admits team orders defiance was "not right"

1h
2
Formula 1

First look: Mercedes' Japanese GP upgrades

2h
3
Formula 1

Typhoon Hagibis set to disrupt Japanese GP

4
Formula 1

Ricciardo's legal dispute with ex-advisor settled

2h
5
Formula 1

F1 hopes to minimise disruption from Typhoon Hagibis

Latest videos

The banned Lotus that wasn't actually very good 05:50
Formula 1

The banned Lotus that wasn't actually very good

The dent to Red Bull's confidence before Honda's home F1 race 06:44
Formula 1

The dent to Red Bull's confidence before Honda's home F1 race

A lap of Suzuka in F1 2019 01:46
Formula 1

A lap of Suzuka in F1 2019

Mark Webber: Suzuka track guide 02:28
Formula 1

Mark Webber: Suzuka track guide

What it takes to become a race driver? 07:07
Formula 1

What it takes to become a race driver?

Latest news

Vettel admits team orders defiance was "not right"
F1

Vettel admits team orders defiance was "not right"

Ricciardo's legal dispute with ex-advisor settled
F1

Ricciardo's legal dispute with ex-advisor settled

Magnussen remains at odds with "trigger-happy" F1 stewards
F1

Magnussen remains at odds with "trigger-happy" F1 stewards

First look: Mercedes' Japanese GP upgrades
F1

First look: Mercedes' Japanese GP upgrades

Verstappen samples Honda's first F1 winner
F1

Verstappen samples Honda's first F1 winner

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.