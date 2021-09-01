Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Race of My Life: James Hunt on the 1975 Dutch GP
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Raikkonen to retire from Formula 1 at end of 2021 season

By:

Kimi Raikkonen has announced he will retire from Formula 1 at the end of the 2021 season.

Raikkonen to retire from Formula 1 at end of 2021 season

2007 F1 world champion Raikkonen was out of contract with Alfa Romeo at the end of the year and widely expected to leave the team.

The Finn has now confirmed he will be leaving F1 at the end of the season, calling time on a career in the series spanning over 20 years.

Raikkonen revealed the news on Instagram on Wednesday evening ahead of this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

“This is it. This will be my last season in Formula 1,” Raikkonen said.

“This is a decision I did during last winter. It was not an easy decision but after this season it is time for new things.

“Even though the season is still on, I want to thank my family, all my teams, everyone involved in my racing career and especially all of you great fans that have been rooting for me all this time.

“Formula 1 might come to an end for me but there is a lot more in life that I want to experience and enjoy. See you around after all of this! Sincerely Kimi.”

Read Also:

Tickets
shares
comments
Race of My Life: James Hunt on the 1975 Dutch GP

Previous article

Race of My Life: James Hunt on the 1975 Dutch GP
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Raikkonen to retire from Formula 1 at end of 2021 season

12 min
2
Formula 1

F1 opts against DRS use on Zandvoort banking

5 h
3
Formula 1

How a 40-year-old rule turned F1 on its head at Spa

3 h
4
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton would like to see F1 hold ‘free’ Belgian GP for fans

2 h
5
MotoGP

Maverick Vinales to make Aprilia MotoGP race debut at Aragon

4 h
Latest news
Raikkonen to retire from Formula 1 at end of 2021 season
Formula 1

Raikkonen to retire from Formula 1 at end of 2021 season

12m
Race of My Life: James Hunt on the 1975 Dutch GP
Formula 1

Race of My Life: James Hunt on the 1975 Dutch GP

1 h
Lewis Hamilton would like to see F1 hold ‘free’ Belgian GP for fans
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton would like to see F1 hold ‘free’ Belgian GP for fans

2 h
George Russell: "Fantastic" Nyck de Vries deserves F1 chance
Formula 1

George Russell: "Fantastic" Nyck de Vries deserves F1 chance

3 h
How a 40-year-old rule turned F1 on its head at Spa
Formula 1

How a 40-year-old rule turned F1 on its head at Spa

3 h
Latest videos
Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
5 h

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track 15:24
Formula 1
9 h

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track

Formula 1: Norris conflicted by decision to award points in Belgian GP 01:01
Formula 1
Aug 31, 2021

Formula 1: Norris conflicted by decision to award points in Belgian GP

Formula 1: Wolff calls Mercedes to take Belgian GP call 01:14
Formula 1
Aug 31, 2021

Formula 1: Wolff calls Mercedes to take Belgian GP call "on the chin"

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Belgian GP best photos 02:39
Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Belgian GP best photos

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Lewis Hamilton would like to see F1 hold ‘free’ Belgian GP for fans Dutch GP
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton would like to see F1 hold ‘free’ Belgian GP for fans

George Russell: "Fantastic" Nyck de Vries deserves F1 chance Dutch GP
Formula 1

George Russell: "Fantastic" Nyck de Vries deserves F1 chance

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Kimi Raikkonen More from
Kimi Raikkonen
Raikkonen's F1 pitlane clash with Mazepin caused by traffic light issue Hungarian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Raikkonen's F1 pitlane clash with Mazepin caused by traffic light issue

Ferrari, McLaren, Lotus, Williams F1 cars in new Petersen exhibit
Formula 1

Ferrari, McLaren, Lotus, Williams F1 cars in new Petersen exhibit

Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future Prime
Formula 1

Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Trending Today

Raikkonen to retire from Formula 1 at end of 2021 season
Formula 1 Formula 1

Raikkonen to retire from Formula 1 at end of 2021 season

F1 opts against DRS use on Zandvoort banking
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 opts against DRS use on Zandvoort banking

How a 40-year-old rule turned F1 on its head at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

How a 40-year-old rule turned F1 on its head at Spa

Lewis Hamilton would like to see F1 hold ‘free’ Belgian GP for fans
Formula 1 Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton would like to see F1 hold ‘free’ Belgian GP for fans

Maverick Vinales to make Aprilia MotoGP race debut at Aragon
MotoGP MotoGP

Maverick Vinales to make Aprilia MotoGP race debut at Aragon

Ilott to make IndyCar debut with Juncos-Hollinger at Portland
IndyCar IndyCar

Ilott to make IndyCar debut with Juncos-Hollinger at Portland

George Russell: "Fantastic" Nyck de Vries deserves F1 chance
Formula 1 Formula 1

George Russell: "Fantastic" Nyck de Vries deserves F1 chance

Vinales felt “giant pressure” ahead of Aprilia MotoGP test debut
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales felt “giant pressure” ahead of Aprilia MotoGP test debut

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating Prime

The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating

The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix will go down as a dark moment in Formula 1 history. But there were a few bright spots amongst all the doom and gloom. One concerned one of motorsport’s most-storied squads, which is also providing a feel-good factor to 2021 overall.

Formula 1
4 h
The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race Prime

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

OPINION: Formula 1's controversial decision to call a result after the Belgian GP that never got going due to persistently poor weather was good news for George Russell, as he scored a shock maiden podium. But the Williams driver aside, there were plenty who lost out as a result of Spa's washout - not least F1 itself

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2021
The critical calls behind Russell's standout qualifying lap Prime

The critical calls behind Russell's standout qualifying lap

A maiden Formula 1 podium is special, but George Russell will never forget exactly how his came about on a controversial Belgian Grand Prix weekend. Regardless of the outcry over the 'race' behind the safety car, the Williams driver and his team deserve considerable praise and recognition for the smart strategy and bold decisions they took in qualifying

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021
What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce Prime

What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce

The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix broke statistical records as Formula 1's shortest ever 'race'. But while F1 deserves credit for its safety-first approach, it has been heavily criticised for going ahead with declaring a result and leaving fans short-changed. To restore credibility, it must learn from what happened and take decisive action

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021
The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut Prime

The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut

GP Racing columnist MARK GALLAGHER was working as Jordan’s press officer when Michael Schumacher made his F1 debut at Spa in 1991. Here, for the first time, Mark gives his first-hand account from behind the scenes at the birth of a grand prix legend

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2021
How Schumacher became the master of Spa-Francorchamps Prime

How Schumacher became the master of Spa-Francorchamps

Michael Schumacher and Spa-Francorchamps: truly a meeting of greats. Schuey exploded onto the grand prix scene at Spa, one of Formula 1’s pre-eminent driver’s circuits. Little surprise that he should excel there in future years, too, winning the Belgian Grand Prix no fewer than six times. Damien Smith details every epic victory.

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2021
How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull-Mercedes battle Prime

How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull-Mercedes battle

The times set in the opening practice sessions for the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix suggest there is once again very little to separate Red Bull and Mercedes at the front of the Formula 1 pack. But one unseen element at power-sensitive Spa means neither can be sure it has an edge just yet

Formula 1
Aug 27, 2021
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Prime

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Michael Schumacher was only vaguely on the radar of PAT SYMONDS before his Formula 1 debut 30 years ago at Spa. But after the Mercedes sportscar driver's remarkable cameo with Jordan at Spa, Pat became his race engineer at Benetton and the pair forged a partnership that would yield a world championship double

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2021

Latest news

Raikkonen to retire from Formula 1 at end of 2021 season
Formula 1 Formula 1

Raikkonen to retire from Formula 1 at end of 2021 season

Race of My Life: James Hunt on the 1975 Dutch GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Race of My Life: James Hunt on the 1975 Dutch GP

Lewis Hamilton would like to see F1 hold ‘free’ Belgian GP for fans
Formula 1 Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton would like to see F1 hold ‘free’ Belgian GP for fans

George Russell: "Fantastic" Nyck de Vries deserves F1 chance
Formula 1 Formula 1

George Russell: "Fantastic" Nyck de Vries deserves F1 chance

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.