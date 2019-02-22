Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Toro Rosso, McLaren finally reach agreement on Key

shares
comments
Toro Rosso, McLaren finally reach agreement on Key
By:
50m ago

Toro Rosso has agreed to release James Key to take up his new position of McLaren technical director just after the start of the 2019 Formula 1 season.

Key will officially leave Toro Rosso on March 23 and begin working for McLaren from March 25, with the transition happening between the Australian and Bahrain Grands Prix.

Toro Rosso will promote current deputy technical director Jody Egginton to the technical director role in Key's place.

McLaren's hiring of Key last summer prompted a long dispute between the team and Toro Rosso's parent squad Red Bull. 

With Key under a long-term contract at Toro Rosso, terms for his release had to be agreed and quickly met an impasse, in which the possibility of McLaren protege Lando Norris being released to drive for Toro Rosso was also raised.

In the event an agreement was reached, with McLaren keeping hold of Norris and giving him a 2019 race drive and hinting over recent months that Key would join during the coming season.

As part of the ongoing revamp of its technical department and its bid to turn its poor F1 form around, McLaren has also recruited Andreas Seidl - formerly head of Porsche's LMP1 and World Endurance Championship programme.

It recently announced that Seidl would start as its managing director in May.

Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso and Jody Egginton, Scuderia Toro Rosso

Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso and Jody Egginton, Scuderia Toro Rosso

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Next article
F1's brutal nature laid bare by Williams's plight

Previous article

F1's brutal nature laid bare by Williams's plight
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams McLaren Shop Now , Toro Rosso Shop Now
Author Matt Beer

Red zone: trending stories

Pirelli data suggests Ferrari 0.5s ahead of rivals Barcelona February testing
Formula 1 / Analysis

Pirelli data suggests Ferrari 0.5s ahead of rivals

4h ago
Toro Rosso, McLaren finally reach agreement on Key Article
Formula 1

Toro Rosso, McLaren finally reach agreement on Key

An Earnhardt led at Daytona in a Supra! How did that happen? Article
NASCAR XFINITY

An Earnhardt led at Daytona in a Supra! How did that happen?

Latest videos
How the 2019 rule changes have made things harder for Mercedes 15:18
Formula 1

How the 2019 rule changes have made things harder for Mercedes

16h ago
Mercedes v Ferrari v Red Bull: F1 2019 technical analysis 06:03
Formula 1

Mercedes v Ferrari v Red Bull: F1 2019 technical analysis

Feb 21, 2019

News in depth
Toro Rosso, McLaren finally reach agreement on Key
Formula 1

Toro Rosso, McLaren finally reach agreement on Key

F1's brutal nature laid bare by Williams's plight
Formula 1

F1's brutal nature laid bare by Williams's plight

Ten things we've learned from the first F1 test
Formula 1

Ten things we've learned from the first F1 test

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.