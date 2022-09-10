Tickets Subscribe
All me
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Italian GP: Leclerc on pole, Russell second after penalties

Charles Leclerc landed Ferrari pole position for the 2022 Italian Grand Prix as he fought off a penalised Max Verstappen to top Formula 1 qualifying as Carlos Sainz ran third.

Matt Kew
By:
Listen to this article

Regardless of Verstappen taking a five-place grid drop for a new internal combustion engine, Leclerc set the pace at Monza by a quarter of a second to the delight of the home fans as Sainz, who will start at the back of the grid, clocked third over Sergio Perez.

Ferrari had provisionally secured a 1-2 in Q3 as Sainz delivered a 1m20.584s on his first run in Q3, helped by a purple run through sector one, to edge Leclerc's 1m20.770s effort.

Verstappen initially settled for third, despite his second-sector prowess, as he was a little under a tenth adrift of the second F1-75.

And then for the climax, it looked as though the Red Bull might offer a last-ditch reply when Verstappen clocked the fastest run through the middle part of the circuit yet again to heap on the pressure.

Even though Leclerc had been a couple of hundredths slower than Sainz's benchmark in S1 and never stitched together a purple sector, his combined effort scored a peerless 1m20.161s.

That gave him the bragging rights over Verstappen's 1m20.306s even before the RB18 takes up sixth on the grid as Sainz ran to a 1m20.429s.

With Perez dropping 10 places - the Mexican having been a league behind the top three as he 0.8s down on the sister Red Bull - and Lewis Hamilton another driver exceeding his permitted parts limit, George Russell will start alongside Leclerc.

This came despite the Mercedes W13 again struggling to heat its tyres.

Lando Norris, meanwhile, snared seventh fastest over Daniel Ricciardo as Pierre Gasly did enough to pip Alpine's Fernando Alonso - the double champion aborting his final run.

Gasly had fired himself into the top 10 shootout courtesy of a 1m22.062s effort in Q2 to find 0.07s over Esteban Ocon, the Alpine driver missing out in 11th place after running slower in the first and second sectors compared to his previous lap.

Gasly escaped the stewards' attention for being released side-by-side with Lando Norris as part of a late flurry to find track position when all left the garages with 2m20s to go.

Valtteri Bottas, who struggled on the brakes throughout practice, ran to 12th ahead of Formula E champion and Alex Albon replacement Nyck de Vries aboard the Williams.

De Vries had been complaining in his first-ever F1 qualifying session of struggling on the brakes into the first chicane, but his final flying lap was scuppered later in the lap.

On the approach to the second chicane, the Dutch driver locked the rears to suffer a big snap which he eventually caught, but immediately knew his qualifying session was done.

Nevertheless, he put the FW44's straight-line speed supremacy to good use to snare 14th ahead of Zhou Guanyu's Alfa Romeo and Yuki Tsunoda.

The AlphaTauri driver, who joins Hamilton and Sainz with a back of the grid penalty, did not take part in Q2.

That came after Verstappen became the first driver of the weekend to fall below 1m21s, having topped the 18-minute Q1 by 0.35s over Leclerc courtesy of his 1m20.922s flier.

But it was less rosy for Nicholas Latifi, whose struggles on the brakes eliminated him in the first part of qualifying as he lapped just two hundredths slower than de Vries's first go.

Subbing for an appendicitis-sidelined Albon, de Vries hung on for a Q2 appearance despite his final faster lap in Q1 behind scrubbed for pushing his luck with track limits.

Sebastian Vettel, meanwhile, continued his run of Q1 exits in 17th while Lance Stroll was only 18th in the second Aston Martin as Haas brought up the rear.

It was a messy session for both VF-22s, as Kevin Magnussen twice had his times deleted for exceeding track limits thanks to a brace of offences at the second Lesmo.

Mick Schumacher, who was stymied in practice by clutch issues, ran slowest after a considerable front-right lock up into the first chicane to run straight on.

Q3 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 7 1'20.161  
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Red Bull 7 1'20.306 0.145
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari Ferrari 7 1'20.429 0.268
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Red Bull 6 1'21.206 1.045
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 6 1'21.524 1.363
6 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes Mercedes 5 1'21.542 1.381
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 6 1'21.584 1.423
8 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 6 1'21.925 1.764
9 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Red Bull 6 1'22.648 2.487
10 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 5    
Q2 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap
1 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari Ferrari 3 1'20.878  
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 4 1'21.208 0.330
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Red Bull 3 1'21.265 0.387
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Red Bull 3 1'21.358 0.480
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 5 1'21.708 0.830
6 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes Mercedes 6 1'21.747 0.869
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 6 1'21.831 0.953
8 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 6 1'21.855 0.977
9 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 6 1'21.861 0.983
10 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Red Bull 6 1'22.062 1.184
11 France Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 6 1'22.130 1.252
12 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 6 1'22.235 1.357
13 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Williams Mercedes 5 1'22.471 1.593
14 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 6 1'22.577 1.699
15 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Red Bull 0    
Q1 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Red Bull 6 1'20.922  
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 3 1'21.280 0.358
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari Ferrari 3 1'21.348 0.426
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Red Bull 6 1'21.495 0.573
5 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes Mercedes 6 1'21.785 0.863
6 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 6 1'22.003 1.081
7 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Red Bull 6 1'22.010 1.088
8 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Red Bull 6 1'22.020 1.098
9 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 6 1'22.048 1.126
10 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 6 1'22.089 1.167
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 7 1'22.130 1.208
12 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 8 1'22.139 1.217
13 France Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 6 1'22.166 1.244
14 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 6 1'22.254 1.332
15 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Williams Mercedes 8 1'22.567 1.645
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 7 1'22.587 1.665
17 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes 7 1'22.636 1.714
18 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 9 1'22.748 1.826
19 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 10 1'22.908 1.986
20 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 9 1'23.005 2.083
Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Italian GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

Colton Herta will not give up on his Formula 1 dream even if the FIA rejects his superlicence application, says his IndyCar race-winning father.

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Prime

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

With the pressure very much on at its home grand prix at Monza, Ferrari showed strong form and headed both practice sessions on Friday. But with Red Bull yet to show its full hand, the pace of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could merely flatter Ferrari as the Italian Grand Prix enters its more critical stages...

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2022
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Prime

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2022
Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season? Prime

Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season?

OPINION: With a 109-point lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign.

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Prime

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2022
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers Prime

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers

Just 0.021 seconds had split Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. But come the race, the Monegasque's Ferrari was always playing catchup, while a strategic gamble from Mercedes meant Lewis Hamilton came closest to denying Verstappen's marauding Red Bull a fourth win on the trot

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks  Prime

Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks 

The proposed F1 movie may have Lewis Hamilton as a co-producer but, as MATT KEW points out, the problems it faces have been around for years

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2022
The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture Prime

The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture

After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort due to a gearbox problem and set-up worries. But as a data dropout partially hides the full story, the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP...

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2022
