Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Ferrari: FIA cannot use force majeure to get Herta F1 superlicence

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has voiced his opposition to any efforts by the FIA to use force majeure to grant a Formula 1 superlicence to Colton Herta.

Adam Cooper
By:
Ferrari: FIA cannot use force majeure to get Herta F1 superlicence
Listen to this article

Red Bull is still waiting for an FIA decision the matter before it can press ahead with plans to release Pierre Gasly to Alpine, thus creating a slot for Herta at AlphaTauri.

Binotto joins fellow team bosses Toto Wolff, Fred Vasseur, Mike Krack and Gunther Steiner, who have all previously indicated that the FIA should stick the established points system. F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has expressed a similar opinion.

They agree that the F3 and F2 ladder, in which many teams invest via their young driver programmes, should be protected.

“First we are investing a lot in our Ferrari Driver Academy and continue to do so,” said Binotto when asked about the Herta case by Motorsport.com.

“I think force majeure cannot be used for Herta. That will be a completely wrong approach. Regulations are in place in order to protect our sport and make sure that we're making the right process and choices for our sport itself.

“So, Herta may participate in the championship, [when] he's got what are the requirements to do so, and not differently.

"I think that's very important, and we will certainly overview what FIA will do in that respect. And I think each single team will do so, because it's for the importance of our sport.

"We cannot have force majeure or whatever are the situations, which is not a force majeure, certainly in that case.”

If AlphaTauri cannot get Colton Herta for 2023, Pierre Gasly will stay on for another year.

If AlphaTauri cannot get Colton Herta for 2023, Pierre Gasly will stay on for another year.

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost said that the team is still awaiting news on Herta before being able to make its next move.

“The latest on Pierre is that he has a contract with us,” said the Austrian. “And regarding Colton Herta, it's a decision from the FIA whether he gets the superlicence or not, and I hope that FIA will take this decision as soon as possible, so that we know how to build up the team and where to go for next year.”

Asked about what can be done to help Herta’s cause, including possible FP1 runs, he said: “This is a question you have to ask the FIA, because there's a regulation, and if the FIA wants to change anything, then this is one side.

“We, from our side, will support it of course. If it's necessary to run in FP1 then we will run him in FP1. We will do everything what is being requested.”

Tost backed Christian Horner’s assertion that Gasly will only be released for Herta, and not any other driver: “I think if it's not Colton Herta, then Pierre Gasly will stay and nothing will change.”

