Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Italian GP / Practice report

Italian GP: Vettel beats Hamilton by 0.081s in FP3

shares
comments
Italian GP: Vettel beats Hamilton by 0.081s in FP3
By: Scott Mitchell
Sep 1, 2018, 11:08 AM

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel set the pace in final practice for the Italian Grand Prix, but Formula 1 title rival Lewis Hamilton was less than a tenth slower ahead of qualifying.

Hamilton had the edge in the early part of the session before Vettel and his teammate Kimi Raikkonen improved, but the Mercedes driver was able to split the Ferraris on his final runs.

The top three was covered by just 0.173s around the Monza circuit going into this afternoon's qualifying session.

Early-morning rain was replaced by sunshine and the track was almost completely dry by the time FP3 started, although there were reports of minor damp spots under the trees in the middle of the circuit.

As laptimes improved, Raikkonen hit the front on a 1m21.399s as the frontrunners conducted their first qualifying simulations on supersoft tyres.

Hamilton then managed to sneak ahead of Raikkonen by 0.007s despite a slower middle sector.

Vettel failed to challenge after flat-spotting his front-left tyre with a big lock-up into the first chicane, but hit the front when the second and final batch of runs on fresh supersofts took place in the final 20 minutes.

He leapt to the top on his first flying lap on fresh rubber, a 1m21.035s, then improved massively on the second attempt to a 1m20.509s.

Raikkonen made it a Ferrari one-two as he posted the fastest final sector to lap 0.173s slower in response.

Hamilton then split the Ferraris with a 1m20.590s to wind up just 0.081s than Vettel, who the Briton leads in the championship by 17 points.

Valtteri Bottas was adrift of the lead trio in the second Mercedes, lapping six tenths off the pace and closer to the Red Bull of Max Verstappen in fifth.

Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo was only eighth fastest, which let Kevin Magnussen's Haas and Esteban Ocon's Racing Point Force India to sneak into sixth and seventh.

Charles Leclerc finished the session ninth in a Sauber that has a fixed rear wing following its DRS dramas on Friday, with Romain Grosjean completing the top 10 in the second Haas despite hitting traffic on his final runs.

Leclerc's teammate Marcus Ericsson was a busy man as he bid to make up for the track time he lost thanks to his massive DRS-induced shunt in second practice.

Ericsson completed 25 laps, more than anyone else, on his way to the 16th fastest time, but did not suffer any further problems thanks to Sauber's fix.

However, the session did include a DRS drama as Nico Hulkenberg returned to his Renault garage with the DRS still activated on his car.

That proved the end of his session as the team investigated the cause.

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap
1 Germany Sebastian Vettel  Ferrari Ferrari 18 1'20.509  
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton  Mercedes Mercedes 14 1'20.590 0.081
3 Finland Kimi Raikkonen  Ferrari Ferrari 16 1'20.682 0.173
4 Finland Valtteri Bottas  Mercedes Mercedes 18 1'21.112 0.603
5 Netherlands Max Verstappen  Red Bull TAG 15 1'21.388 0.879
6 Denmark Kevin Magnussen  Haas Ferrari 15 1'22.011 1.502
7 France Esteban Ocon  Force India Mercedes 16 1'22.055 1.546
8 Australia Daniel Ricciardo  Red Bull TAG 15 1'22.310 1.801
9 Monaco Charles Leclerc  Sauber Ferrari 17 1'22.313 1.804
10 France Romain Grosjean  Haas Ferrari 16 1'22.357 1.848
11 Mexico Sergio Perez  Force India Mercedes 13 1'22.486 1.977
12 France Pierre Gasly  Toro Rosso Honda 20 1'22.631 2.122
13 Spain Carlos Sainz  Renault Renault 15 1'22.737 2.228
14 Russian Federation Sergey Sirotkin  Williams Mercedes 20 1'22.778 2.269
15 Canada Lance Stroll  Williams Mercedes 19 1'22.860 2.351
16 Sweden Marcus Ericsson  Sauber Ferrari 25 1'22.882 2.373
17 Spain Fernando Alonso  McLaren Renault 23 1'22.892 2.383
18 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne  McLaren Renault 16 1'22.987 2.478
19 Germany Nico Hulkenberg  Renault Renault 10 1'23.149 2.640
20 New Zealand Brendon Hartley  Toro Rosso Honda 19 1'23.164 2.655
Next Formula 1 article
FIA working on better-looking halo for 2021

Previous article

FIA working on better-looking halo for 2021

Next article

Camilleri's first appearance hints at new Ferrari direction

Camilleri's first appearance hints at new Ferrari direction
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Italian GP
Author Scott Mitchell
Article type Practice report

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

9h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Latest videos
Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia? 06:42
Formula 1

Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia?

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained 01:27
Formula 1

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained

News in depth
Zandvoort would need
Formula 1

Zandvoort would need "minimal" changes for F1 return

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.