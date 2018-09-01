Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA working on better-looking halo for 2021

shares
comments
FIA working on better-looking halo for 2021
Jonathan Noble
By: Jonathan Noble
Sep 1, 2018, 10:58 AM

The FIA is working on a better-looking halo that could arrive to Formula 1 for 2021, as it continues research to improve the cockpit safety device.

The benefits of the halo have become clear after Sauber driver Charles Leclerc escaped unhurt from a spectacular opening corner-crash in Belgium when his car was hit by Fernando Alonso’s wheel as it flew over the Sauber.

The halo’s looks continue to attract criticism, however, and F1 race director Charlie Whiting said on Saturday that things are being worked on to improve it.

“There is further research going on for a new iteration, probably 2021,” he said. “It is possibly more aesthetically pleasing to some, but that is not the predominant reason for doing it.”

Investigation report

Damaged halo on the crashed car of race retiree Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37

Damaged halo on the crashed car of race retiree Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37

Photo by: Jose Rubio / Sutton Images

Although the investigation into the Leclerc accident is ongoing, one preliminary conclusion is that the force with which Alonso’s wheel struck Leclerc's halo was around half of its full test load.

Currently the halo is tested to withstand a force of 125kN, and the FIA estimates that Leclerc’s halo took an impact of 56kN.

F1 race director Charlie Whiting said: “The initial conclusions are that the halo saw a load roughly half of the test load, more or less in exactly in the same place as one of the test loads is applied to the halo, and there is no distortion of the halo.

“It was taken off with no buckling of it, and the Sauber guys have crack-checked it and it seems to be absolutely fine.”

When asked if he believed the halo had saved Leclerc’s life, he said: “That is something that we haven’t reached a conclusion on yet. It needs a bit of research.

“To try to understand the accident mechanisms there, it is not possible at this stage to say that with complete certainty.

“When you look at the video, frame by frame, you can see that the suspension was actually broken on the McLaren, by its contact with the halo, so that gives you a measure of the sort of loads.”

Full research

Ferrari SF71H halo

Ferrari SF71H halo

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Whiting said that changes to the halo to make it look better would only be made if extensive testing proved that safety was not compromised.

“I have to say that the halo project was the most thoroughly researched project that we have ever done by a long way,” he said. 

“We put an awful lot of work into trying to work all the incidents where it may have helped, and you have probably seen the presentations where we tried to assess what would have happened with or without it.

“It was a massively complex piece of research and it would have to be similarly thorough if we want to do another version of it.”

Next Formula 1 article
Sauber has corrected DRS "design flaw" after Ericsson shunt

Previous article

Sauber has corrected DRS "design flaw" after Ericsson shunt

Next article

Italian GP: Vettel beats Hamilton by 0.081s in FP3

Italian GP: Vettel beats Hamilton by 0.081s in FP3
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

9h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Latest videos
Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia? 06:42
Formula 1

Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia?

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained 01:27
Formula 1

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained

News in depth
Zandvoort would need
Formula 1

Zandvoort would need "minimal" changes for F1 return

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.