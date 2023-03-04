Imola earmarked for first F1 qualifying experiment
The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix that takes place in May has been chosen as the first venue to feature the trial of a new Formula 1 qualifying format, Motorsport.com can reveal.
As part of an effort to reduce the number of tyres that are brought to grands prix, at two races this year an experiment will take place for a new qualifying format.
The number of tyre sets available to each driver for the weekend will be reduced from 13 to 11, and there will be a new approach for qualifying.
Currently drivers are completely free to choose which tyres are used in the three segments of qualifying, but at these two events the compounds will be mandated.
Drivers will be forced to use hard tyres in Q1, mediums in Q2 and then softs in Q3. If any of the sessions are declared wet, then tyre choice will become free.
Under the experiment, drivers will have access to three sets of hards, four sets of medium and four sets of softs for the entire weekend.
The plan is to have six sets of tyres available for qualifying, and five to juggle between free practice and the race.
Although there has been no official confirmation of the final selected venues just yet, sources have revealed to Motorsport.com that the Emilia Romagna GP weekend from 18-21 May will be the first event chosen.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
The second will likely take place around the time of the summer break, which will then give Pirelli and the teams time to analyse if the experiments have worked and if the format can become the norm from potentially as early as 2024.
Early analysis from engineers suggests that teams would likely use one set of soft tyres in FP2, and one in FP3 – to guarantee two sets of softs for Q3.
Teams that do not make it through to the final qualifying segment would therefore in theory have access to two more sets of soft tyres for the race – something which could prove especially beneficial at some tracks.
The FIA announced this week that an invitation to tender for F1’s supply contract for 2025, 2026 and 2027 will be launched in the coming weeks.
How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas
